Slog AM: A Debate Over an Ad About Harrell's Response to Abusers, More Details About the Jan 6 Attack, and Otters Take Over Singapore

The Kraken has arrived. Getty Images/ Bruce Bennett

The González campaign posted the commercial below on Friday. Over the weekend, the Harrell campaign convened a press conference and released a letter calling the ad racist because of “racist tropes involving the insinuation of Black men as insensitive to issues of sexual violence.” Sure, those tropes exist, but are they present in this ad? And, more to the point, why did he handle the Ed Murray scandal in the way that he did? Some Black community leaders who support Harrell demanded Gonazález take down the ad. Gonazález's campaign called Harrell's response to the ad "another example of him denying the facts and discrediting a victim."

Thank you Caitlin for being a courageous voice and telling your story. I always have and always will stand with survivors, like you. pic.twitter.com/GLiAzSfN1A

— M. Lorena González (@MLorenaGonzalez) October 22, 2021

Does anyone still need help making up their minds at this point? Harrell and González held another debate this weekend. Hannah has the highlights:

Bust out the jigsaw puzzle and oil lamp. Stormy weather has knocked out power across the region, affecting several thousand homes. Utility poles have fallen over on East Marginal way, which may remain closed for most of the day. If your power goes out, remember not to open the fridge; and use the opportunity to revert to a state of proto-human primitiveness.

City Light crews are working to remove downed utility poles from E Marginal Way S between 14th Ave S and S 86th Pl. We expect we can clear the road by tomorrow evening at the latest. Please use caution and alternate routes.

— Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) October 25, 2021

Insiders claim that multiple members of Congress helped plan the January 6th attack. There were “dozens” of meetings between protest organizers and federal officials, according to unnamed sources speaking to Rolling Stone. According to these sources, some of the Trumpiest creeps in Congress helped them plan their attack: Marjorie Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Madison Cawthorn, Andy Biggs, and Louie Gohmert. Gosar is said to have offered a “blanket pardon” to organizers of the riot.

Lots of gunfire this weekend: There were at least five separate shootings across Seattle over the weekend, resulting in a couple of injuries but no deaths. Nationwide, there were mass shootings in South Carolina, California, and Georgia, with 2 killed and 17 injured.

Climate Pledge Arena is still shaking out some kinks. When I was in college, I worked at a camera store that had “one hour photo” in big letters on the sign outside the shop. The problem was that our machinery was so broken-down it usually took two or three days to process film rolls. When I told people this, they’d say, “but it says ‘one hour photo’ on the sign,” and I’d have to explain, “that’s just the name of the store, we don’t actually do it in an hour.” I bring this up because “Climate Pledge Arena” is just the name of the stadium.

The Kraken’s fan survey doesn’t even list biking or walking as ways to get to a game. Looked like there were fewer than 10 bikes at the bike valet last night, too. @QAGreenways @UrbanistOrg pic.twitter.com/VyT50HaSrY

— Jason Weill (@J2XL) October 24, 2021

Dune is why we need movie theaters. It was a pretty good opening weekend for Dune, though it’s far from assured if we’ll get a part 2. An interesting phenomenon: I saw it first at a press screening in a theater and had a fine time, but when I re-watched it this weekend, I actually found myself wishing I was watching the David Lynch version instead. I think it’s one of those movies that gets a lot of mileage out of its bigness, without which it’s just not as good as it seems to think it is.

How much has Amazon stolen from its workforce? The company is plagued by a patchwork of awkward systems to track medical and parental leave, resulting in underpayment and in some cases even firings. Amazon has 67 employees whose job is to manually transfer approved requests for leave from one database to another.

Do you suppose all those anti-vax cops are wishing they hadn’t given away their boots? Lots of rain in the forecast, so they probably could use some waterproof footwear. Then again, it’s not like they have anywhere to be.

Waves have started to build along the coast this afternoon & will continue to build to 25-30 ft tonight. Remember...stay a safe distance from the beach as large waves can run further up area beaches-carrying debris with them! #wawx https://t.co/AMEGVJthun

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 24, 2021

Otters are taking over Singapore. This seems like a good problem to have.

It’s so amazing to see how otters (locally extinct when I was a kid) have taken over Singapore, after mass river clean ups.



A stark contrast to the shit show (literally) being intentionally unleashed in British rivers in 2021. https://t.co/bJkJAZF2S4

— James Wong (@Botanygeek) October 24, 2021

Monsters sighted in West Seattle! The annual Kids’ Dash/Family Fun Event was this weekend and it looks absolutely delightful.