Seattle Sticker Patrol: Seattle Is Super

Jess Stein

"Make Seattle Super Again"

Enough of these MAGA riffs. JK

"Never Forget 4/20"

How could you?! JK

"Hot"

Me. JK

"Roast Beef & Cheese"

Could really go for some roast beef and cheese rn. JK

"Man, I Need Vans!"

LOL'd at this drawing. JK

"Pigeons Are Doves"

True! JK

"Yeet the Rich"

Not a sticker, but fun. JK

"Dancers"

Cute. JK

"LA! Abolish the Police"

You know I love shiny things. JK

"Minion Chaos"

I have no idea how this got here...and kind of don't want to know... JK

It could happen sooner than you think (disclaimer: I know nothing about sports, I'm only in it for the merch).Peep the time this post was published ;)Some of you can't relate.Made me think about how my dad (and maybe all dads?) loves Arby's:I'm not one to put a blatant ad on here, but this was funny.If you speak Spanish, you already know this. "Paloma" means "pigeon" while "paloma blanca" means "dove." Speaking of palomas, here's my favorite Paloma:Don't make me explain "yeet" again. Spotted near the Shell station on Broadway, I'm pretty sure.Love a little mini-sticker sculpture in these Seattle streetz.Some cursed Minion content to kick off your weekend!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.