Slog PM: Omicron Spreads, Bears Become Fish Sticks, and RuPaul Welcomes Another Seattle Queen into Her Empire

The Jeff Bezos of Drag announced the next cast of RuPaul's Drag Race this evening, and the line-up includes a familiar Seattle name. VH1/RuPaul Drag Race

Send in the mobile vaccination units. Gov. Inslee announced this afternoon that FEMA will send mobile vaccination units to western Washington to help the state's vaccination effort. There's only one unit with a location planned so far, at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center, reports KIRO. It'll open December 20 and stay up for 30 days. More units are on their way; locations are TBD.



The new omicron variant continues its spread across the nation, with the virus showing up in California, Minnesota, Colorado, and New York. Health officials are advising people not to panic, but continue doing what smart people do: Wear a mask, and get vaccinated or boosted. And please, don't blame the anime weebs for this mess:



WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki briefs reporters on Minnesota Omicron variant case, saying vaccinated adult male attended anime convention at NYC's Javits Center from November 19th-21st. pic.twitter.com/6s3JODyyf6

— The Recount (@therecount) December 2, 2021

In totally unrelated news: Emerald City Comic Con is this week.

Masks work: Don't listen to Rand Paul.

Do listen to MacArthur genius and Fred Hutch computational biologist Trevor Bedford, who told the Seattle Times that we'll know more about omicron in about two weeks.

Seattle Times also posted photos from inside the new Crocodile: We especially love the queenly mural by artist Crystal Barbre of Seattle's Madame Lou.



The RuPaul universe is having a big night: The Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race franchise dropped its new spin-off, Queen of the Universe, a ****let me take a deep breath**** UK-based all-drag queen international singing competition show on Paramount+ (with no lip-syncing), at around 5 PM, and its Christmas movie, The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, at 6 PM on VH1. And in between all of that, the franchise revealed its cast for the next season of US Drag Race. And.......



Seattle queen Bosco is racing! The Queer/Bar cast member will be the fifth Seattle queen on the show, after Robbie Turner, BenDeLaCreme, Magnolia Crawford, and Jinkx Monsoon. You can catch Bosco at Queer/Bar tonight at 10 PM, and at the bar on Fridays and Saturdays until she gets constantly booked out-of-town.



My friend is a Ru Girl and we have a show tonight fucking come THROUGH pic.twitter.com/ngRbSdtDsR

— Sheryl Crow's communist friend (@Michete) December 3, 2021

"My drag is equal parts evil and naked," Bosco said on the premiere announcement. The 28-year-old self-titled "Demon Queen of Seattle" got her start attending Seattle drag performer Arson Nicki's "Rapture" party at Timbre Room about four years ago, with her first official performance at Nicki's "Fresh" drag showcase. Bosco's Drag Race season, the show's 14th season, kicks off Friday, January 7 on VH1.



The only exclusive info I have to share about Bosco is that, yes, true to her demonic persona, she is a big fan of Demon Slayer, which premieres its second season this Sunday. She told me she's read all 23 volumes of the Demon Slayer manga. Metal.



Florida update: The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards for attempting to pass off fake vax cards.

Some evening reading from Seattle Times' Jim Brunner: Federal Way man is leading QAnon gathering in Dallas, waiting for the late JFK Jr. to show up

People on the internet think an Italian sci-fi movie from the '60s predicted the omicron coronavirus variant: It didn't, but the conspiracy is kind of funny. The end of the internet can't come soon enough.

Breaking:



At the Edgewater this morning, where the White Center-based ex-Highline Bears (summer baseball) have just announced their new name, The Dub-Sea Fish Sticks.

— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 2, 2021

West Seattle Blog has everything you need to know about your new/old favorite team, the Fish Sticks.



Maybe you remember this viral "Thanksgiving text" story from 2016? That story of a grandma accidentally inviting a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner is getting turned into a full-blown feel-good Netflix movie, reports Variety. It's still in early development — no director or cast at the moment — so, TBA.



Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl

— Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 15, 2016

Today marks our 6th Thanksgiving together💛 pic.twitter.com/6xas8EVsiM

— Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 25, 2021

Speaking of movies that should get produced: Danny DeVito told Forbes he'd love to get the Batman Returns crew back together and reprise his role as the Batman villain Penguin.

Wait. Did you hear that? It was Matt thumping his feet over the possibility of DeVito's return.

