Slog AM: Ann Davison Wants to Exclude People from Community Court, Local Dad Sues City Over Cops Pepper-Spraying His Kid, and Don't Forget Your ID on the Light Rail

Maybe rehabilitation isn't for everyone?

Sponsored Seattle Opera presents: The Marriage of Figaro at McCaw Hall Count and servant go head-to-head in a traditional production of Mozart's beloved farce, May 7–22.

In case you missed it, Republican City Attorney and gremlin Ann Davison went from abolition-curious to carceral queen at breakneck speeds. I know, just a bit ago, Davison was copying NTK's homework, dismissing a bunch of misdemeanors in her office's backlog that would be more trouble prosecuting than they were worth. Now, she wants to exclude "high utilizers" (the people who are most caught up in the cycle of crime and probably need the most help to break from it) from Community Court. Basically, if Davison thinks you are beyond help because you trespassed a few times, you shouldn't be allowed alternatives to jail. The press release she sent out Thursday claimed that data show alternative interventions such as Community Court don't deter reoffending. Wait until she hears what jail does. Anyway, she didn't make that data available, and the claim runs inconsistent with results from most other diversion programs. But this is Judge Damon Shadid's call, and he said he won't exclude these individuals from the program.

ACWPPSYK (All Cops Would Probably Pepper Spray Your Kid): Remember that time the thin blue line that defends our people from violence and chaos violently and chaotically defended themselves from the people whose tax dollars pay their fatty fat salary? Same. Anyway, one cop pepper-sprayed a child during the early days of the 2020 protests. The Office of Police Accountability saw nothing wrong with the cop's actions and determined the kid's injuries were “inadvertent.” As for the actual action (which seemed pretty advertent, but okay), the OPA said the incident was not an excessive use of force or a violation of Seattle Police Department policy. Good to know that macing a child is policy-compliant so long as you say you were trying to pepper-spray another person who was grabbing another cop's baton. Anyway, the kid's dad unsurprisingly thinks this is stupid and bullshit, so he filed a lawsuit, alleging his kid was in agony and the cop probably did it because he and his son are Black.

Solid policymaking last night: Last night, Sound Transit’s executive committee voted that fines against riders who don't pay for transit can't go to collections. While it's great that Sound Transit won't try to financially ruin poor people over a couple bucks, the committee voted to let security throw people off the train if they can't show fare enforcement their ID. I wonder who that law might disproportionately effect.

Free transit, BABY! In good transit news, the state decided that if you're 18 or younger you can live every urbanist's dream and ride for free! The Stranger's Matt Baume breaks down that transportation package over here.

Dick's, Dick's, so many Dick's: We just can't get enough Dicks, and according to Dick’s President Jasmine Donovan the region will soon welcome a ninth Dick's in Federal Way sometime next year. Coming up sooner and closer to home, the company expects the Capitol Hill Dick's to reopen early this summer after some much-needed renovations.

Workers' rights, amiright? Earlier this week, Seattle College professors protested outside their district's headquarters, where union leadership was bargaining but not doing a very good job working in their interests, according to rank-and-file professors. The South Seattle Emerald has the full story.

SIFF (not to be confused with SPLIFF): As you already know if you read Slog AMs and PMs, some year-round SIFF workers walked out of the SIFF Cinema Egyptian and handed out flyers that said "SIFF HOURLY WORKERS DESERVE TRANSPARENCY." The Seattle Times dropped a post yesterday that confirmed what we wrote: these workers might be in trouble.

Baby's first rental property: The poor small landlords of Seattle continue to worry that they won't be able to retire early if the council keeps passing soft protections for tenants who worry they might not have a bed to sleep on if these landlords keep hiking prices. KING 5 ran a small landlord pity piece—as if they don't get enough air time as it is; the council gave them a whole fucking workgroup. Apparently, landlord Brian (who was too cowardly to share his last name) already sold one of his Seattle rental properties, which we all know in this market is such a terrible thing to endure. It probably took 36 whole hours to sell $70K above asking. He still has a two-bedroom in Ballard that he rents out for $2,240, which is like an additional minimum wage job just for the one property. But with all these new tenant protections, Brian doesn't know how much longer he can afford to exploit people. Hope you find a real job soon!

Seahawks: Would love to give some analysis on this whole draft thing, but I know very little about football. If you want to read it, be my guest lol.

I did not win the Powerball: If I did, do you think I'd be waking up at 5 am to write a news roundup for a job that qualifies me for low-income public housing? Absolutely the fuck not. But someone in Arizona did win the Powerball this week, winning $473.1 million or about $272 million after taxes. If you're feeling generous, Powerball winner, my Venmo is @Hannahkriegg with a picture of me sobbing over a deadbeat 28-year-old.

Obligatory Elon Musk blurb: Elon Mush sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares, tanking the company's stock price.

Is it a look or is she just skinny: I like this fit from Gigi Hadid, but I also have very tacky taste.

gigi hadid wearing valentino fw22 at the 2022 prince’s trust gala pic.twitter.com/DNq7mI6ggT

— sydney sweeney’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) April 29, 2022