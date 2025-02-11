Good dogs vote in local elections. Especially the low-turnout ones.
Carrie Dennis
Photos by Carrie Dennis
BREAKING NEWS: We had an inside source at the Westminster Dog Show, and we have some really good boys to share. But for Seattleites, we just have one rule—you have to return your ballot first.
Voting ends at 8 pm today, and it’s an important one. Both social housing and money for schools are on the ballot.
Need a cheat sheet? We got you. For Propositions Nos 1A and 1B, first vote YES, and then vote for Proposition 1A. We explain why in our endorsement and our investigation into Prop 1B’s contribution records.
For schools, vote yes on both Proposition 1 and Proposition 2. Money for schools!—even if you’re grumpy about the whole school-closures debacle. Kids still have to show up in those buildings every day; we don’t give them a choice.
Okay. Have you turned in your ballot? You promise? Okay, here’s puppies.
