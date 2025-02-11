Photos by Carrie Dennis

BREAKING NEWS: We had an inside source at the Westminster Dog Show, and we have some really good boys to share. But for Seattleites, we just have one rule—you have to return your ballot first.

Voting ends at 8 pm today, and it’s an important one. Both social housing and money for schools are on the ballot.

Need a cheat sheet? We got you. For Propositions Nos 1A and 1B, first vote YES, and then vote for Proposition 1A. We explain why in our endorsement and our investigation into Prop 1B’s contribution records.

For schools, vote yes on both Proposition 1 and Proposition 2. Money for schools!—even if you’re grumpy about the whole school-closures debacle. Kids still have to show up in those buildings every day; we don’t give them a choice.

Okay. Have you turned in your ballot? You promise? Okay, here’s puppies.

Social housing means never paying more than 30% of your income on rent.

And it means affordable housing that never goes away—unlike low income housing, which eventually is allowed to be rented at market rate. (Boo.)

The Washington State constitution requires the State to fund our school system, but it doesn't! So until we get them to pay up, we need our city levies for kids to have a safe school environment.

I dunno but this is great.

Thing 1 and Thing 2 know you won't be fooled by the Chamber of Commerce's campaign for 1B. You're too smart and pretty for that.

Hey, are you looking at me before you dropped off your ballot? Get outta here.

I trust you dropped off your ballot. You wouldn't lie to me, right?

Social housing isn't low income housing. It's treating housing as a public good—like schools and libraries. And these paws.

I bet you voted for all the right stuff. As a reward, you can pet my ponytail.