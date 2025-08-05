📌

Let's get ready to crumble!!!! ...under the crushing weight of democracy's corpse. JK, JK. It's not all bad. It's Primary Election Night, babies, and the future actually looks bright-ish! Mayoral candidate Katie Wilson is giving Mayor Bruce Harrell a run for his money (literally), and Dionne Foster is neck-and-neck with conservative City Council President Sara Nelson. There is hope!

While it's impossible to know what will shake out once all the ballots are counted, we're going to do our best—tonight, members of the Stranger Election Control Board are charging into the city to pop into election parties all over town. We're going to sneak snacks, eavesdrop, and see how candidates react to the first wave of tonight’s results, so stay tuned to this liveblog to follow along!

Speaking of results, the first batch should drop tonight shortly after 8 p.m. Which means... you still have time to vote!

Is your ballot still sitting in the pile of old mail, unopened and ignored? Just fill it out (here’s our cheat sheet), and drop it in a ballot box by 8 p.m.!

If you never received a ballot, lost your ballot, or forgot to register before the ballots were mailed, you can vote in person at one of King County's election sites, which, in Seattle, is at the Lumen Field Events Center. Also open until 8 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., 22 percent of registered voters in King County have returned their ballots. Don’t be another statistic. VOTE! See you later tonight for fun, mischief, and maybe some crying.

All photos by the Stranger Election Control Board unless otherwise noted.

An Empty Rooftop in Capitol Hill

7:30 p.m.

A lone disco ball.

After asking a nice man with a French bulldog how to access the rooftop at this Capitol Hill apartment building that will remain secret, we find... absolutely no one on the rooftop.

hite plastic tablecloths are blowing in the wind. Small disco balls swaying on their perch. Boxes of beer, bottles of whiskey, and a cherry liqueur. But no Ry Armstrong, an underdog's underdog candidate in the mayoral race.

Suddenly, Ry's campaign manager Sunny Owens arrives with another underdog mayoral candidate: Joe Molloy, who has a bag of ice tucked under his arm.

Molloy, who is homeless, says he'd learned a lot through this process. Mostly, how many people in this city want to be part of real solutions, but are struggling to keep their heads above water. "That's been very apparent to me," he says.

Armstrong has eight pizzas and pride in what they've accomplished: The 127 hours of calls, the 4,000 doors knocked, engaging disengaged people. That said, they're jaded. While touring the tiny home Hope Factory in SODO, Armstrong says a man told them they agreed with 99 percent of their policies, but couldn't vote for them because he didn't think Armstrong could win in a dress. Armstrong says they're probably "too young" and "too trans" to win in 2025. "But who knows? There's always a path."

Katie Wilson Says She's Nervous, But She Also Can't Stop Smiling

7:40 p.m.

Evidence of non-stop smiling.

We just watched a grown man tape his shoe back together.

In other news, when we asked Katie Wilson what a "good night" looked like for her, she's made it clear she's shooting for the moon. When the ballots drop tonight, she's hoping to be within a few points of beating Harrell—so when the more progressive, later ballots roll in, she can trounce him. Everyone's worried about low turnout today, but even Wilson and her husband dropped off their ballots this afternoon.

Bruce's Big Cake Mistake

7:25 p.m.

Why leave the "On To The" there? Why not smooth out that whole third line? We're just asking questions!

We got into Mayor Harrell's party just as they were bringing out the cake. But whoops! Turns out someone miscommunicated the message, and a big chunk of the icing was wiped away.

After another reporter asked what the cake originally said, a campaign staffer said, “We gotta figure this out,” and a volunteer replied, “I don’t think she wants to say.” Luckily, we grabbed a shot of the cake before it was defaced. It read "Congratulations, Mayor Harrell! On To The Primary."

They offered us a slice.

The mistake cake.

Jamie Fackler Sticks to the Bit

7:05 p.m.

What an ass! (Haha just kidding, that's Fackler's kid in that donkey costume, we'll be nice.)

We're at the joint election night party for Jamie Fackler, Rory O'Sullivan, and Katie Wilson at Centilia Cultural Center in Beacon Hill. There's a pizza truck for Katie "$8 slice of pizza" Wilson, and Fackler suckered his kid into wearing a donkey costume, because he's nothing if not dedicated to the bit. The whole party has a community center potluck vibe. There's kids everywhere, balloons at every table, and so many bags of tortilla chips. We're relieved that the food truck is here. That guac and hummus are already looking sweaty.

The balloon budget must've been spent on the donkey costume.

There Is Not Very Much Parking in Leschi, and Harrell's Base Is Going to Hate That

6:45 p.m.

So far it's all boats and BMWs.

We did not get invited to Bruce Harrell’s election night party in Leschi. His campaign never even responded to our inquiries! Fear not. Little birdies told us where it is. This is why we are 30 minutes early. Upon arriving, we had to parallel park into one of the only available spots. It took us three tries. We already hate this, and unless there is a secret special parking lot for Bruce’s guests who *definitely* all drove to this, then they are going to hate it too. Anyway, we are now sitting on a Leschi dock, preparing for the inevitability that Harrell tells us to high-tail it out of here without even a single crab cake (based on the venue, we assume there will be crab cakes).

A pontoon boat full of tan blonde people is singing happy birthday to one of their ilk. We are watching the staff at Harrell’s party place cups on tables.

Now we have moved to Lakeside Ave to scope the front entrance. We just saw three BMWs drive by in a row. Are these donors? We will late a little longer.

Hope we at least get a crab cake.

You're Voting, You're Really Voting!

6:25 p.m.

Cute nail polish makes voting more fun.

A couple of hours ago, 22 percent of registered voters in King County had returned their ballots. Now, as of 6 p.m., the King County Elections office is reporting that 24 percent of y'all have done your civic duty. Will we beat last year's sad 41 percent? We believe in you, Seattle! Go! Vote! Ballot boxes and in-person voting centers are open until 8 p.m.!

What We’re Watching in City Council Position 9

6:15 p.m.

This race is keeping us on our toes. Recent polling put City Council President Sara Nelson and policy wonk Dionne Foster in another statistical tie, but the vast majority of voters were undecided. “It could break pretty aggressively in one way or the other,” said political consultant Stephen Paolini. “I don't think anyone has a good pulse on how that's going to break.”

What We’re Watching in the Mayor’s Race

6:10 p.m.

Katie Wilson’s campaign has been picking up speed, especially in the last month. New polling showed her statistically tied with Mayor Bruce Harrell at the end of last month, and fundraising-wise, they’re neck and neck (about half a million each). The big difference between the two right now is PAC money. Bruce Harrell for Seattle’s Future has already spent more than $180,000 on his behalf.

So what does a good night for Wilson look like tonight? According to Stephen Paolini, a local political consultant, it’d look like Harrell getting less than 45 percent of the vote, with her in second place. “I’m expecting her to actually have a really good night,” he says.

No One Is Dancing at Jeanie Chunn's Othello Park Primary Dance Party

5:56 p.m.

Dancers TK.

It’s still early, and maybe everyone is busy eating the fare from Soul Fusion, but the DJ in the park is bumping sick beats (remixes of "Jessie’s Girl" by Rick Springfield, "Hot N Cold" by Katy Perry, "September" by Earth, With & Fire, "Danza Kuduro" by Don Omar, "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore, "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-a-Lot) to an audience of no groovers. But people are chowing down and playing corn hole. Maybe things will heat up as we get closer to ballot drop. We have yet to see Jeanie, but that’s because we are hungry and want Soul Fusion just like everyone else.