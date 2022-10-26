Wednesday 10/26

Death Cab for Cutie

(MUSIC) Read our preview here.

Carly Rae Jepsen

(MUSIC) Let’s get right to the point: Carly Rae Jepsen is a goddamn delight and it’s ridiculous that there are still tickets left for her two-night run at Showbox SoDo. Go make like P.T. Barnum and take advantage of other people’s stupidity and snatch up some tickets. Jepsen is in the midst of her So Nice tour promoting her new album The Loneliest Time and, since it just came out last Friday, you’ll be forgiven for not yet being able to sing along to every track yet. Not knowing the words doesn’t matter though. If you want to go have a good time and dance the night away and work up a sweat that doesn’t require Lycra and a brisk walk around Green Lake, Carly Rae is your girl. While studies are still being conducted, her shows will be scientifically proven to be a good time, even for grumps. And don’t worry, she will definitely play her hits “Call Me Maybe” and “I Really Like You” so you can post them on your Instagram Story and make all your enemies jealous. (Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave S, 8 pm, $46/$50, all ages) MELISSA LOCKER

<a href="https://darrellgrant1.bandcamp.com/album/the-new-black-darrell-grant-live-at-birdland">The New Black: Darrell Grant Live at Birdland by Darrell Grant with Marquis Hill, Clark Sommers, & Kendrick Scott</a>

Thursday 10/27

Darrell Grant “MJ New” Quartet

Darrell Grant is a Portland-based pianist who is classically trained—meaning, trained in America's classical music, which is, of course, jazz. His name became internationally known in the late-1980s when he played for the jazz icon Betty Carter. For reasons that I appreciate, he left the New York scene in 1997 and settled in Portland, an outpost that has lots of clouds, rain, and, seemingly, as many trees as people. Grant became the pianist for Portland State University's jazz program. This position was held by another piano giant, Andrew Hill. One of Grant's key current projects is MJ New Quartet, which is inspired by the technical mastery and devotion to Bach/blues that defined the Modern Jazz Quartet. You do not get more classical than MJQ. And always know that jazz is one of America's great intellectual traditions. This fact is made apparent by Grant's piano, compositions, and works. (1119 Eighth Ave, 7:30 pm, $10-$30) CHARLES MUDEDE

Naudline Pierre's There, There (It Was Foretold) courtesy of the artist and james cohan, new york. Photo: paul takeuchi.

Friday 10/28

Fall 2022 Exhibitions Opening Preview

Officially opening on Friday at the Frye Art Museum is Door to the Atmosphere, a group exhibition curated by artist Srijon Chowdhury and Frye curator Amanda Donnan that charts "multiples routes into the liminal space between what is and what might be." The show features sculptures and paintings that cull through the subconscious, science fiction, and ancient mythologies, trapped somewhere between the past, present, and future. Naudline Pierre's There, There (It Was Foretold) throbs with color and energy in its godlike depiction of winged humanoids. While TARWUK's KLOSKLAS_Tejivs_kejivu_lrog (semelion) seems to meld the human form with resin, like some sort of android imagined by the past. At this Friday's opening reception, visitors will have a chance to check out Door to the Atmosphere as well as the Frye's other fall exhibitions: Chowdhury's Same Old Song and THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER), made up of the museum's permanent collection. Go get a glass of wine and check everything out! (Frye Art Museum, 704 Terry Avenue, 7:30 pm, free but registration is encouraged) JAS KEIMIG

Saturday 10/29

Applelooza and Pumpkin Bash

Are you more of an apple person or a pumpkin person? Apple people, deliver yourselves the U District for Applelooza 2022, a celebration of Washington’s official state fruit (a title I have coveted for years). There will be apple tastings, trivia, raffles, and “apple-themed activities,” so use your imagination for whatever those might be. I grew up in a small New England town that had an annual apple harvest festival like something out of a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, and I don’t see how it’s possible for the season to be autumn without a glut of apple products. So eat an apple this weekend. Or else. But if gourds are more your thing, turn your gaze instead to the Woodland Park Zoo for Pumpkin Bash, wherein prettily-carved pumpkins are handed out to wild animals for their investigation. It’s an all-ages affair, with trick-or-treating, a costume parade, and various family-friendly activities around the park. The highlight, of course, is seeing the creatures interacting with pumpkin presents. Check the feeding schedule for your favorite species: Jaguars get theirs at 10 am on Saturday, Red Pandas are at 11:30 Saturday and Sunday, Lemurs are at 2 pm, and so on with Snow Leopards, Komodo Dragons, Warty Pigs, Penguins, Tigers, Otters, the incomparable Pudu, and more. (What, no treats for the Partula Snail? Treachery!) And what if you’re a pear person? Sadly, I searched for pear-themed events and there’s NOTHING this weekend, so you’ll just have to stay home and gently massage the soft crevasse of your Bartlett with the curtains drawn. Oh, you pear people, you can’t fool me, I know what you’re up to. Just make sure you put a towel down. (University District Farmers Market, 5031 University Way NE, 9 am-2 pm, free, all ages; Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave N, 9:30 am-3 pm, with zoo admission, all ages) MATT BAUME

Last year's Deep Sea Sugar and Salt's Halloween Monster Box. Check out that toasted meringue. COURTESY OF DEEP SEA SUGAR and SALT

Sunday 10/30

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt's Halloween Monster Box

Georgetown's Deep Sea Sugar and Salt serves a great slice of cake. A perfect slice of cake, even. But this weekend, for Halloween, you'll want to go for the cupcakes. For four days only the shop is bringing back the Halloween Monster Box, an assortment of six cupcakes inspired by some of the best treats you'll find in the bottom of your trick-or-treat bag. Look at these flavors: Popcorn Ball with popcorn and caramel; Moon Pie with Graham cracker, banana, and meringue; Twix with chocolate, caramel, and shortbread; Mounds with chocolate and coconut; Junior Mint with chocolate and mint; and Pumpkin Caramel with caramel and pumpkin mousse. PUMPKIN MOUSSE, PEOPLE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. The Monster Boxes are so popular they must be ordered in advance so there isn't a riot outside the store. Get one—or six, no judgment—here. If you miss the Monster Box pre-order window, Deep Sea also has slices available day-of, and October's flavors are Funfetti Oreo (funfetti cake, vanilla milk soak, Oreos, and vanilla bean cream cheese) and Cardamom Pear (cardamom cake, vanilla milk soak, cardamom pastry cream, spiced pear butter, and cardamom cream cheese frosting). Go treat yourself to a high-brow treat before gorging on cheap candy bars tomorrow night. (Deep Sea Sugar and Salt, 6601 Carleton Ave S, pre-order Monster Boxes at deepseasugarandsalt.com, $46) MEGAN SELING

Monday 10/31

Collide-O-Scope

It's HalloweeEEEeeeEEEeeeen! (Please read that in your best Vincent Price voice.) If you're looking for a good time, we have every single Halloween party, haunted house, and scary movie screening listed over on EverOut. But! If you are an indecisive Gemini (hi! I feel your pain!) and you need one Very Good recommendation, it is this: Collide-O-Scope's Halloween show at the Egyptian. Collide-O-Scope comes from the brilliant minds of Michael Anderson and (The Stranger's own video wizard!) Shane Wahlund. They string together cinematic masterpieces using found footage from some of the deepest, dankest corners of pop culture. It's always great—they've been at it for over a decade, and you can see them monthly at Here-After—but their proclivities for summoning the truly strange and shocking recorded bits of our history shines like werewolf eyes in the moonlight during their annual Halloween extravaganza. And there will be a costume contest, prizes, and other spooky surprises! Staying home to hand out candy? Virtual tickets are available for $15 so you can stream and scream! (SIFF Cinema Egyptian, 805 E Pine St, 8 pm, $20) MEGAN SELING

Tuesday 11/1

Penn Jillette

(BOOKS) See our preview here.

A Raisin in the Sun

Six years before his annus mirabilis (1967), Sidney Poitier starred in A Raisin in the Sun, a film based on a play by a precocious Black American author, Lorraine Hansberry, who died in 1965 at the age of 34. A Raisin in the Sun is one of those rare Hollywood "problem films" whose story is not that far from its source. It also helped that Hansberry (a Black woman!) wrote the screenplay. The film gave Poitier, whose star was rising at the time, the opportunity to play a Black character created by a Black writer. Lastly, James Baldwin believed the stress of being a pioneer in American theater and cinema gave Hansberry the cancer that killed her and her beautiful mind. (SIFF Cinema Uptown, 511 Queen Anne Ave N, 7 pm) CHARLES MUDEDE