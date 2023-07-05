WEDNESDAY 7/5

Remember Sports, Goon, and Lemon Boy

(MUSIC) Love any and every musical project the Crutchfield sisters have ever touched? You need to be at Vera Project Wednesday night to fall in love with Remember Sports. The Philly-based band combines the heart-on-sleeve lyricism of P.S. Eliot with the different branches of indie pop that Katie and Allison went on to explore with Waxahatchee and Swearin', respectively. In fact, Remember Sports' 2012 full-length All of Something was produced by Kyle Gilbride, the celebrated producer who also recorded Waxahatchee's Cerulean Salt and Ivy Tripp and Swearin's self-titled (as well as Upset's She's Gone, a forever banger). Openers Goon lean towards the darker, witchy side of the indie rock spectrum—I swear they are casting spells on last year's Hour of Green Evening—while Seattle's own Lemon Boy keep their pop tight and bouncy. Plus, kazoo solos! (Vera Project, Republican St and Warren Ave N, 7 pm, $17/$20, all ages) MEGAN SELING

THURSDAY 7/6

Le Tigre w/Who Is She?

(MUSIC) Post-riot grrrl progenitors Le Tigre (consisting of Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and JD Samson) are embarking on their first tour in 18 years, and my former teenage self is screaming. Their weirdo blend of dance-punk, doo-wop, and bubblegum pop is wonderfully fun and danceable with punchy feminist lyrics (personal favorites include "What's yr take on Cassavetes? Misogynist? Genius?" and "'You're getting old,' that's what they'll say, but don't give a damn I'm listening anyway.") Seattle-based indie rock band Who Is She?—who could be Le Tigre's musical offspring—will open. (Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St, 6:30 pm, $45, all ages) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 7/7

Chris Fleming

(COMEDY) Most people first encountered Chris Fleming in his viral video COMPANY IS COMING seven years ago, in which his suburban mom-styled character Gayle frantically cleans her home ahead of guests arriving. I used to laugh about this before I embodied that energy and now I laugh harder. His comedy is super specific, examining these kinds of weird, unspoken, unconscious thoughts we all have. I depend on his song "W.U.G.," which stands for Wildly Unlikeable Guy, for genuine psychic relief when I interact with a terrible person at a party—"It's like a PT Cruiser came alive / and then it read The Game. His Twitter is incredibly good. Anyway, you should totally go see him. (Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St, 8 pm, $37.50) VIVIAN MCCALL

SATURDAY 7/8

Queer Prom Seattle 2023: The GAYLA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴬᴺᴰᴿᴼᴵᴰ ᴬᴸᴸᵁᴿᴱ (@android_allure)

(PARTY) Queer prom is back for a fifth year at Benaroya Hall this Saturday. As the name implies, it's kind of like your high school prom, but gayer. Puckduck Productions put together the night of burlesque, drag, comedy, and dance with performers including Android Allure, Chastitty Honeydew, Irish Lashes, Javier Miguel, and Sable Jones St. James. You can expect a room of queens and queers, but only one will be crowned the Monarch. (Benaroya Hall's Recital Hall, 200 University St, 7 pm, $10-$150, 18+) VIVIAN MCCALL

SUNDAY 7/9

Habesha Sambusas at Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant Seattle

(FOOD) I love eating meat, but I also know that this love is not sustainable. The world we live in needs fewer cows, pigs, and chickens. My solution? When I find a convincing veggie option for a meat dish or product, I completely adopt it. This happened with Impossible Sausage, which replaced pork sausage in a number of my favorite dishes, including spaghetti. Same goes with Beyond Breakfast Sausage—it's as good as, if not better than, the real thing. The latest addition to my growing vegetarian list is Agelgil's sambusas. Until this recent discovery, which happened during my son's birthday, I was devoted to sambusas that contain ground beef. Agelgil, one of the Central District's best Ethiopian restaurants, smashed this devotion to pieces with vegan sambusas that contain, within a crust that's thin and perfectly crispy, lentils and spices. That's it. I'm now of the opinion that Agelgil makes the best sambusas in Seattle. (Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant Seattle, 2800 E Cherry St, 11 am-10 pm) CHARLES MUDEDE

MONDAY 7/10

The Stranger's Burger Week

The special burgers from Bang Bang Kitchen, Coastline Burgers, and Pig Iron Burger Shack. COURTESY OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

(FOOD) One week, 13 burgers, all just $10 a pop. For the next seven days, more than a dozen restaurants are putting together their most impressive hamburger in the name of Burger Week—we've got smash burgers, we've got bacon burgers, we've got burger patties made with both pork and beef. Just Burgers in the University District has invented The Stranger, a smashed Angus patty and chicken katsu on a toasted bun with American and Swiss cheese, aioli, katsu sauce, and house pickles. Lost Lake is getting meta with their Mac & Cheese-Cheese Burger-Buger, which is loaded with two burger patties, American cheese, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, onion, house sauce, and a gooey melty cheesy pile of housemade mac and cheese. Vegan or vegetarian? There are burgers for you, too, with a few spots offering a veggie or Impossible patty alternative. (Various locations, see the full list of participants on EverOut) MEGAN SELING

TUESDAY 7/11

The Washington Bus & The Stranger Present: Candidate Survivor 2023

The candidate forum to end all candidate forums is back. KEO

(CIVIC DUTY) Seattle’s local primary elections are heating up!!! We’ve got seven city council seats on the ballot, four of them are total free-for-alls, and the results will determine the direction of city politics for the foreseeable future. Kind of a big deal, to be quite honest! Luckily for you, the Washington Bus and The Stranger have joined forces ONCE AGAIN to present Candidate Survivor, a spicy showdown that lets YOU decide that future. Come to Neumos to watch council candidates from all over the city sweat as they pound (vegan) hot wings under intense interrogation, lip sync for their lives, and try to wow you with a talent show—all under the strong, chaotic, and I would even say comfortably sensual direction of our host, Seattle attorney general of drag, Miss Texas 1988. (Neumos, 925 E Pike St, 6 pm, free, 18+) RICH SMITH

