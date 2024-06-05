WEDNESDAY 6/5

Travis Thompson

(MUSIC) There is little difference between Travis Thompson’s character on Season 2 of Reservation Dogs and the reality Thompson describes in his Pacific Northwest hip-hop masterpiece, "Need You." The world we enter in this beautifully booming track is very down-to-earth. These are not the First World problems of a tech and gentrified city. The rapper comes from a place, the suburbs, settled by a large number of POCs displaced by obscenely overpriced houses in Seattle. He has "children to feed," and faces multiple daily challenges to make ends meet. But despite all of this, there is still in him a zone of serenity, a serenity that's reflected by the beat's airy melodies. Without this inner zone, it is hard to imagine how the rapper could make room for some laughter and an appreciation for the simpler but still invaluable things of life. (The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave, 8 pm, $28, all ages) CHARLES MUDEDE

THURSDAY 6/6

Seattle Pride at Pioneer Square Art Walk

(PRIDE/VISUAL ART) Head to this month's Pioneer Square Art Walk to scope Pride in Seattle: 50th Anniversary Art Exhibit, curated by Pride youth interns in collaboration with Seattle Pride and Seattle’s LGBTQ+ Center. Here's the scoop: Works in the special exhibition were created in a "youth public art activation" organized by Coyote Central. The show spotlights queer experiences of local LGBTQIA2S+ youth and draws from the artistic legacies of Black trans women, Black gender-diverse individuals, and queer Indigenous or two-spirit people. Expect creative responses to Seattle's ballroom scene, Pioneer Square's history, and the AIDS epidemic, too. (RailSpur, 419 Occidental Ave S, 5 pm, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 6/7

Seattle Pride Classic 2024

(PRIDE/SPORTS) The Seattle Pride Hockey Association returns with the fourth installment of the country’s most inclusive hockey tournament during Pride Month, offering free entrance to spectators who want to cheer on 20 teams in a draft-style competition across three days. Luke Prokop, the first openly gay player in the NHL, returns to the tournament to meet fans and wrap hockey sticks in pride tape donated by the NHL (which is pretty ironic, given the league's momentary and very controversial ban on the rainbow-colored adhesive). DJs will be keeping the vibes high during games, the Reign City Riot pep band will make an appearance, and Kraken fans of all ages can register to skate with Buoy on Sunday afternoon. (Kraken Community Iceplex, 10601 Fifth Ave NE, June 7-9, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SATURDAY 6/8

Georgetown Carnival

(MUSIC/COMMUNITY) The wonderfully gritty and industrial backdrop of Seattle’s oldest neighborhood will become awash with color as carnival games, acrobats, sideshows, clowns, live music, beer gardens, arts and crafts, and vendors take over Airport Way South for the Georgetown Carnival. Live acts this year include local hip-hop artist Sol, garage rockers Monsterwatch, Portland-based pop duo Foam Boy, Boots! DJs, and more. (Georgetown, Airport Way S, noon-10 pm, free, all ages) AUDREY VANN

SUNDAY 6/9

Seattle Bakes Back!: A Bake Sale for Reproductive Rights

(FOOD) The teams behind the cult favorite bakeries Ben's Bread and Saint Bread have joined forces to host this bake sale to raise funds for Northwest Abortion Access Fund. Featuring some of the city's most sought-after names, including Doce Donuts, Raised Doughnuts, Paper Cake Shop, Zylberschtein's, and Rachel's Bagels and Burritos, the lineup is sure to beguile even the most discerning carb connoisseurs. Plus, a steady flow of coffee from the Portland-based roaster Proud Mary will keep everyone in attendance sufficiently caffeinated. Go enjoy some community and throw some cash at baked goods and reproductive justice. (Saint Bread, 1421 NE Boat St, 11 am, $25-$75) JULIANNE BELL

MONDAY 6/10

The Stranger's Burger Week 2024

(FOOD) Hamburglars, it's your time to shine. For one week only, participating restaurants all over the city will be creating original, specialty burgers for only $12. Plot your own personalized burger adventure and try as many as you like. You won't get a trophy or anything, but you will have bragging rights among your fellow burger lovers and one very satisfied stomach. For maximum success, we recommend wearing something with an elastic waistband. Plus, don't forget to tip the kitchen staff and servers, take lots of photos, and post on social media using #strangerburgerweek. (Various locations, June 10-16, $12, see the full list of participants here) THE STRANGER'S PROMO DEPT.

TUESDAY 6/11

Drop Dead Gorgeous

(FILM) It's time for Mount Rose, Minnesota's annual teen beauty pageant, and Amber Atkins (played by the incomparable Kirsten Dunst) is poised to steal the show. But a series of weird incidents and tragic "accidents" turn the event into a darkly hilarious bloodbath. The mockumentary boasts a killer cast including Brittany Murphy (RIP), Denise Richards, Allison Janney, and Amy Adams. (Central Cinema, 1411 21st Ave, multiple screenings June 7-12, $12) LINDSAY COSTELLO

