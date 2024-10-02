WEDNESDAY 10/2

Author Talk: Edd Kimber, Small Batch Cookies

(BOOKS/FOOD) In 2022, Great British Bake Off winner Edd Kimber (aka the Boy Who Bakes) released Small Batch Bakes, a game-changer in the cookbook world. While the average baking session results in enough cookies, cream puffs, or croissants to feed a small elementary school, Kimber brilliantly stripped his recipes down to one to six servings. (I have made his emergency chocolate chip cookie on multiple occasions, and it is everything a big, gooey emergency cookie needs to be.) His follow-up, this year's Small Batch Cookies, is another must-have with recipes including Salted Malt Shortbread Rounds and Oreo-inspired Black Cocoa and Vanilla Sandwich Cookies. At Book Larder, he’ll sign copies of Small Batch Cookies and, if we’re lucky, share a few more small baking secrets. (Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave N, 6:30 pm, $30.60 for author talk and a copy of Small Batch Cookies or $5.75 for just the talk) MEGAN SELING

THURSDAY 10/3

Tyler Thrasher and Terry Mudge: A Color Wheel of Wonders

Tyler Thrasher will discuss his new book with Terry Mudge at Town Hall on Thursday, October 3. MOLLY THRASHER

(BOOKS/SCIENCE) Over the years, artist/scientist/naturalist Tyler Thrasher has crystalized scorpions, snail shells, butterflies, stick bugs, snake skeletons, and mummified baby chameleons. Now, more than 423,000 people follow his scientific experiments on Instagram, where he’s developed a knack for explaining complex theories and processes in easy-to-understand ways without sounding condescending. His newest way to incite excitement in STEM is his book, The Universe in 100 Colors, which he co-authored with his friend and fellow scientist Terry Mudge. It’s part science book, part nature book, part educational book, and part art book. In it, Thrasher and Mudge explain how some of the universe’s more captivating colors came to exist. From polar bear fur to chalkboard green to Pompaeian Red (which may not have been red at all, actually!). The two will discuss the book at Town Hall on Thursday night at 7:30 pm. Afterward, you'll likely have enough time to hustle over to Neumos and catch Illuminati Hotties' headlining set. (Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave, 7:30 pm, $10-$35 sliding scale, all ages) MEGAN SELING

FRIDAY 10/4

Bainbridge Book Festival

See Nicola Yoon at the Bainbridge Book Festival on Friday, October 4. AUTHOR PHOTO BY DAVID YOON

(BOOKS) Bainbridge Island's inaugural book festival offers all the typical elements you'd expect from an event of its kind—readings, panels, author signings, Q&A sessions—with the bonus of a scenic day trip to Bainbridge Island. (Maybe you'll spy some autumnal foliage. Picture it now: Latte in hand, signed books, crunchy leaves. You're welcome.) Anyway, Friday's ticketed launch event will celebrate novelist Nicola Yoon's One of Our Kind, but Saturday's events are free, with much-loved authors like Sloane Crosley, Sonora Jha, Neely Tubati-Alexander, Jonathan Evison, Michela Tartaglia, Jon Mooallem, and Chelsea Bieker in conversation. (Multiple venues, Bainbridge Island, $35-$50 for Friday night's event, free for Saturday events, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 10/5

LIZZIE: A Rock Musical in 40 Whacks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pullman.vs.Paxton Productions (@pullmanvspaxton)

(THEATER) I know what I like, and what I like is musical theater based on legendary murder mysteries. This one's so well-known there's a devilish children's song named after it. Lizzie Borden was put on trial (and acquitted—she was Teflon Don in the courtroom, I guess) for taking an axe to her mother and father in Fall River, Massachusetts, in 1892. LIZZIE explores the heated days leading up to and following the murders with a "guitar-driven rock score," "fake blood and gore," and enough "implied sexual abuse/incest" to warrant a trigger warning. Proceeds from the production benefit Legal Voice, which works in Pacific Northwest courtrooms, legislatures, and communities to "create and enforce strong, equitable laws and empower people to know their rights." (Broadway Performance Hall, 1625 Broadway, 8 pm, $30, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SUNDAY 10/6

BASIC, Diminished Men

<a href="https://chrisforsyth1.bandcamp.com/album/this-is-basic">This Is BASIC by BASIC</a>

(MUSIC) Philadelphia guitarist Chris Forsyth has been psychedelicizing the rock underground for 26 years. Lately, though, he's deviated into other territory. With Tortoise's Douglas McCombs (bass), Natural Information Society's Mikel Patrick Avery (percussion), Nick Millevoi (guitar), and others, Forsyth covered Carlos Santana and Mahavishnu John McLaughlin's ferocious 1973 spiritual-jazz opus, Love Devotion Surrender. For a follow-up, Forsyth and compatriots dubbed themselves BASIC and recorded This Is BASIC, inspired by Robert Quine and Fred Maher's 1984 album Basic—especially the former's glinting, chromium guitar tones. Avery has mastered Maher's machine-like yet idiosyncratic drumming style, as well, which when combined with Forsyth and Millevoi's astringent guitar radiance, results in songs of thrilling tension. For potent examples, hear "Nerve Time" and "New Auspicious," whose series of coruscating crescendos revitalize rock as we know it. This Is BASIC stands as one of the best records of 2024. Seattle rock subversives Diminished Men open. (Sunset Tavern, 5433 Ballard Ave NW, 8 pm, $20 adv/$22 DOS, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

MONDAY 10/7

The Stranger’s Wing Week

(FOOD) What's Wing Week, you ask? It's the most delicious week of the season! We've challenged chicken-loving chefs all over the city to get creative with their wings recipes, and then they offer up their innovative snacks to hungry Stranger readers for just $8 a plate. This year's menu includes Lost Lake's Spooky HalloWings, with crispy mango and ghost pepper; Star Brass Lounge's Sesame Sweet and Sour Wings with a tangy sauce of gochujang, honey, and garlic; and Lonely Siren's Ginja BBQ Wings, which are brined in ginja (a cherry liqueur) and slathered in a cherry barbecue glaze. YUM! See the full list of participants here (we even have a handy map!), and don't forget to grab some wet wipes—Wing Week is coming October 7-13! (Various venues, Oct 7-13, more info here)

TUESDAY 10/8

Donnie Emerson & Nancy Sophia

(MUSIC) After brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson cut their 1979 debut album Dreamin' Wild in a studio their father built for them in the rural Washington town of Fruitland, it sank into oblivion, as 99.3% of all records do. It took decades for a collector to find Dreamin' Wild, be blown away by its heart-wrenching, farmer's-boy blue-eyed soul, and for Seattle's Light in the Attic Records to reissue it in 2012. Ten years later, director Bill Pohlad turned the Emersons' unbelievably inspirational story into a touching film starring Casey Affleck. Now, primary songwriter Donnie Emerson and his talented wife/musician Nancy Sophia are making their first West Coast tour, playing cherished songs from Dreamin' Wild, including the deeply yearning ballad "Baby" (nearly 38 million streams on $p0t1fy), the sunshiny funk of "Give Me the Chance," and the exuberant yacht rock of "Good Time." Donnie and Nancy's breezy new dance single, "Sister Oh Yeah," probably will get aired, too. A local supergroup featuring Tomo Nakayama, Chris Icasiano, and Chris Early both open the night and back the Spokane-based couple. (Rabbit Box Theatre, 94 Pike St, 8 pm, $15 adv/$20 DOS, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

