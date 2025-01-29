WEDNESDAY 1/29

Red Curtains for the Red Cross: A Benefit for L.A. Wildfire Relief in Memory of Our Favorite Boy Scout

(FILM) Sure, David Lynch's misty, autumnal masterwork Twin Peaks is the quintessential Pacific Northwest noir, but much of his filmography centered Los Angeles. In Mulholland Drive, a wholesome, perky Naomi Watts lands in Hollywood with dreams of becoming a star before meeting a strange woman with amnesia. In Lost Highway, a Los Angeles saxophonist and his wife receive creepy VHS tapes, and things spiral into a neo-noir web of murder and deceit. Even Eraserhead's alienating landscape was inspired by Lynch's time living in La-la-land. In other words, this screening makes perfect sense—show up to see one of Lynch's "most ethereal works" and support the American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles, which is working to provide disaster relief for those affected by the LA fires. "This will also be the last time you'll get to see one of [Lynch's] works in our current space, surrounded by the cinema's iconic red curtains; our very own Red Room for more than 50 years," the Grand Illusion states. (Grand Illusion, 1403 NE 50th St, 9:45 pm, $5 minimum donation) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 1/30

YellaCatt, Avery Cochrane, and Chelle

(MUSIC) When she isn't on stage performing electropop bops under her pseudonym YellaCatt, Seattle-based renaissance woman Daniella White is a usui reiki master, sound healer, floral arranger, painter, and headdress designer. All of her creative and spiritual endeavors shine through in her music and performance style with ethereal electronics, opulent costumes, and empowering lyrics. Sonically, YellaCatt is sort of like the PNW's response to Kylie Minogue—danceable, sexy, and timeless. She will perform recent singles like "Dreaming Sky," "ABRACADABRA," and "Orgasmic Matrix" after opening sets from fellow pop queens Avery Cochrane and Chelle. (High Dive, 513 N 36th Ave, 7:30 pm, $13–$17, 21+) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 1/31

5th Annual Fremont Soupocalypse

(FOOD & DRINK) There's nothing like a steaming bowl of something hot, brothy, and restorative to bolster your spirits and ward off the chill of winter. Luckily, Fremont restaurants have risen to the occasion with a "neighborhood winter soup walk" called Fremont Soupocalypse, allowing diners to get their soup fix and support local businesses, during their slowest months of the year to boot. Amble through the neighborhood and enjoy dine-in and takeout specials from Fremont Mischief, Shawn O’Donnell’s, El Camino, SWeL, Triangle Spirits, Esters Enoteca, Paseo, Kaosamai, Red Star Taco Bar, Soul, Frelard Tamales, Pecado Bueno, the George & Dragon, Dreamland, Local Tide, and the Barrel Thief between January 30 and February 2. You'll collect a stamp on your "soupassport" for each soup destination—if you collect eight or more, you can redeem them at Mischief before February 12 for a free tasting, shot glasses, and a grab bag of local treats. (Various locations, daily Jan 30-Feb 2, see the full lineup at here) JULIANNE BELL

SATURDAY 2/1

The Gits Seattle Record Release Party

(MUSIC) Once upon a time, I was shopping at a Portland record store when I asked the man working behind the counter if they had any records by the Gits. The man got right up into my face—his breath stale with cigarettes—and shouted, "No, you're going to have to GITS it somewhere else!" So, when I saw that Sub Pop was reissuing the Seattle punk band's hard-to-find 1992 album, Frenching the Bully, released just a year before vocalist Mia Zapata was murdered, I was deeply relieved knowing that Gits fans would no longer be bullied by that comic book villain-of-a-man. This weekend, the Vera Project will celebrate the reissue with a screening of the new short film The Gits Live at RKCNDY followed by a vinyl signing from the band’s surviving members. Plus, the Vera will host an art exhibit of paintings by Zapata. KEXP will host a 21+ version of the same event at 8 pm with a bar on site. (Vera Project, 305 Harrison St, 4 pm and 8 pm, free, all ages at 4 pm, 21+ at 8 pm) AUDREY VANN

SUNDAY 2/2

Dawn Cerny: Portmeirion



Dawn Cerny, Kleenex Side-table for Simone Weil, 2024. DAWN CERNY

(VISUAL ART) I've been a fan of Dawn Cerny ever since I wrote about her pandemic-era mobile exhibition Weeping Willow Folding Chair back in 2021. "There’s suspense in suspension," I wrote at the time. "This tension is constant in our lives; we are all learning to balance, endlessly." This still feels true of life and of Cerny's work—the Seattle artist’s abstract sculptures feel theatrical yet humble, wavering within terrains of artifice and earnestness with subtly funny undertones. Exhibit A? The coupon tucked to the side of a recent wall sculpture. (Frye Art Museum, 704 Terry Ave, Wed–Sun through June 22, by donation) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 2/3

Psychedelic Salon with April Pride



From left: April Pride, Rachel Demy, and Tim Keck. See them discuss psychedelics at Town Hall Monday, February 3. COURTESY OF TOWN HALL

(TALKS) Town Hall's new series, Psychedelic Salon, is a monthly panel that intends to explore how psychedelics such as psilocybin, ketamine, and MDMA "are reshaping the mental health landscape." Seeing as how the only experience many Americans have with ketamine therapy is watching that scene of Adrianna from Real Housewives of Miami getting high as a kite and then uncontrollably bawling her eyes out and screaming for her dead dad in what looked like a med-spa, it's probably a good conversation to have! (Just me?) For the first installment, host April Pride will talk to Stranger founder Tim Keck and artist and photographer Rachel Demy about "the role of psychedelics in Seattle’s countercultural movements and how they influence artistic expression." It should be a fascinating conversation, even for an uncool, stone-cold-sober person like me. (Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave, 7:30 pm, $10–$35 sliding scale, all ages) MEGAN SELING

TUESDAY 2/4

The Sleeping Beauty

Stylist Harly Ellis with an organza silk costume for The Sleeping Beauty. They made 18 identical pieces, and it took one person four months just to carefully hem them all. BILLIE WINTER

(DANCE) I recently attended a production of The Nutcracker and found myself seated next to a small child in a tutu who spent the entire runtime coughing and hacking like it was her personal performance. Even so, it was difficult not to be in awe of the scenery, the music, and the ballet dancers on stage. I was dazzled, damn it! Let this be a reminder that art has the power to overcome all obstacles or whatever. And here's another performance that I can promise will dazzle you, too. Pacific Northwest Ballet's "historically informed re-imagining" of The Sleeping Beauty includes scenic design by Tlingit glass artist Preston Singletary (who we interviewed here) and costumes by Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, West Side Story, PNB’s Swan Lake). (We got a sneak peek here.) It's inspired by the Pacific Northwest, so I hope Aurora is wearing Gore-Tex. (McCall Hall, 321 Mercer St, multiple performances Jan 31–Feb 9, $53–$235, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO