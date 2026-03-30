MONDAY 3/30

COBRAH

(MUSIC) For the uninitiated, COBRAH is the stage name of Clara Blom Christensen, a Swedish elementary school music teacher turned cunty lesbian underground pop diva who rose to fame amid Stockholm’s BDSM club scene. When I saw her at Capitol Hill Block Party in 2024, she pranced out in a corseted black bodysuit, latex gloves, and sheer black tights, flipping her platinum blonde mane around aggressively enough to break her neck. Her self-described "gay workout music" oozes confident sexuality: On her hypnotic hit track "GOOD PUSS," she purrs, “I just wanna feel good/Gotta lay down with some good kush/Got a good girl, a real good bush/Come and go get a real good puss” over hyperpop beats. Now she's touring to promote her debut full-length album, Torn, which reveals her vulnerable side and insecurities while still maintaining her danceable roots. (Showbox SoDo, 8 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 3/31

Eliza McLamb

Eliza McLamb will bring her introspective indie pop to Neumos on Tuesday, March 31. ZOE DONAHOE

(MUSIC) I was introduced to North Carolina–born singer-songwriter Eliza McLamb via her podcast Binchtopia, but quickly became enamored of her incisive writing on her newsletter Words from Eliza and her introspective, clever indie pop. (McLamb recently stepped away from Binchtopia to pursue music full-time.) Last October, she released her sophomore album, Good Story, which explores her urges to self-narrativize and the stories she tells herself and others. “An effective narrative, I came to realize, is a reserve with limited returns,” she writes on Substack. “But I still love to work the magic—I love knowing that a bad time can be a good story, that experience without meaning is only missing a few narrative beats. I love the limits of the story, agency that was once out of reach returning through the act of creation and recreation.” (Neumos, 7 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

WEDNESDAY 4/1

Scorsese: The Age of Innocence

Don't you want to watch Winona Ryder and Daniel-Day Lewis in period-accurate Gilded Age costumes?

(FILM) Martin Scorsese has made countless iconic films about the Big Apple in different time periods, from Wall Street in the late ’80s (The Wolf of Wall Street) and decaying post-Vietnam New York City (Taxi Driver), to the city’s swanky jazz clubs of the 1940s (New York, New York). So naturally, he was the man for the job when it came to adapting fellow New Yorker Edith Wharton’s 1920 novel The Age of Innocence. Set in Gilded Age Manhattan, the story follows a messy love triangle between a young lawyer, his fiancée, and his fiancée’s newly separated cousin. This movie has everything: Winona Ryder, staggering period accuracy, decadent feasts, sweeping cinematography, and plenty of yearning glances. This is part of SIFF’s Martin Scorsese: Maestro of Cinema series, showing a different film by the director every Wednesday evening through the end of April. (SIFF Cinema Uptown, 7:30 pm) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 4/2

FKA twigs

(MUSIC) Lady in the streets, freak in the beats chameleonic artist FKA twigs bares it all with every release, her late-2025 album Eusexua being no exception. Though I’m partial to her more experimental early work, twigs’ output the last few years has largely been remix-ready festival anthems, the deeper cuts of which fit in nicely with any mixtape you’re pulling together for a crush. The only time I’ve seen twigs was at Seattle’s Moore Theatre on her Magdalene tour, back in her swordplay and pole dancing days—one of the best live shows I’ve ever witnessed. Let’s see what she’s got in store for us this time. (WaMu Theater, 8 pm, all ages) NOLAN PARKER

FRIDAY 4/3

Heather Kravas: RoCoCoCoCo

(DANCE) Longtime Seattle choreographer and dancer Heather Kravas has put together a contemporary dance series in late March through early April. RoCoCoCoCo has four movements—all take place in the black box theater at 12th Avenue Arts, all feature a different combination of dancers, and all will be accompanied by two pianists playing on two upright pianos that are bound together. You can see these dances—which are described like a DIY folk dance—unspool over four evenings, or if you haven’t rotted the fuck out of your attention span, you can opt for the marathon version and watch 4.5 hours of dance in one evening and see everything all at once. Whatever you choose, RoCoCoCo will be an experience you shouldn’t miss. (12th Avenue Arts, 7:30 pm) NATHALIE GRAHAM

SATURDAY 4/4

The Best Damn Thing

(THEATER) My introduction to Avril Lavigne was when my friend received a CD copy of Avril’s seminal 2002 album Let Go at her 12th birthday party. It was the turning of a tide in my angsty tween years, this arrival of a bold new Canadian musician who piled on the dark, smudgy eyeliner and thumbed her nose at the pop industry. I began poring over her interviews in YM magazine and raiding my dad’s closet for neckties. Hanna Kime and Sara Geist’s new meta-musical, The Best Damn Thing, aims to capture this spirit of youthful rebellion, telling the story of gay Midwestern teens Ellie and Rachel, who are determined to spread the gospel of Avril by putting on the best damn pop-punk jukebox musical this town has ever seen. The whimsical company Dacha Theatre will host its West Coast premiere, directed by Kate Drummond. (Dacha Theatre, times vary) JULIANNE BELL

SUNDAY 4/5

Nonfiction for No Reason

Get a taste of the local literary scene at the Nonfiction for No Reason reading series. BILLIE WINTER

(READING) Nonfiction for No Reason is back, baby. After an almost year-long hiatus, this local reading series is opening up their season at the ANTiPODE Art Gallery. Founded and curated by Stranger contributor Katie Lee Ellison, NFNR is a rare place to connect to the local literary scene, and hear “writers you love, and the ones you will soon.” This month, you can see Seattle poet laureate Dujie Tahat, experimental poet Sullivan Forderhase, speculative fiction writer Naomi Day, public historian Tamiko Nimura, and essayist Aileen McGraw. It’s a comeback worth catching. (ANTiPODE, 7 pm, all ages) HANNAH MURPHY WINTER