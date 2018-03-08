Your Complete Guide to Women-Owned Restaurants In Seattle Support These Places on International Women's Day, Women's Equality Day—And Every Day

While you can, and should, support women-owned restaurants every day of the year, there are a couple of especially good times to do it, including August 26 (Women's Equality Day), March 8 (International Women's Day), and the entirety of March (Women's History Month). To help you celebrate any and all of those things, we've compiled this list of restaurants, cafes, and bars in Seattle that are owned by women (at least partially—some of these are co-owned by men).

Please note: While we've done our best to make this as comprehensive as possible, there may be women-owned restaurants in Seattle that we don't know about or otherwise unintentionally left off this list. If we're missing something, please email us and let us know, and we'll fix it as soon as we can. Thanks!

Ballard

Brimmer and Heeltap (Jen Doak)

The Fat Hen (Sammie Meyers)

Hood Famous Bakeshop (Chera Amlag)

Stoup Brewing (Lara Zahaba and Robyn Schumacher)

King's Hardware (Linda Derschang)

Parfait Ice Cream (Adria Shimada)

Populuxe Brewing (Amy Besunder)

Rosellini's (Suzanne Rosellini)

Sip and Ship (Diana Naramore)

The Walrus and the Carpenter (Renee Erickson)

Wild Mountain Cafe (Connie Stone)



Belltown

Artisan Cafe (Lilly Tran-Nguyen)

Bang Bang Cafe (Miki and Yuki Sodos)

Cyclops Cafe (Gina Kaukola)

La Parisienne French Bakery (Christine Morin)

Neon Boots (Tracey Campbell)

Orfeo and Tempesta (Terresa Davis)

Tilikum Place Café (Ba Culbert)



Beacon Hill

Bar del Corso (Angelina Tolentino)

Clock-Out Lounge (Jodi Ecklund and Denise Burnside)

Homer (Sara Knowles)

Perihelion Brewery (Karin Paulsen)

Petite Soif (Lauren Feldman and Shawn Mead)

The Station Coffeehouse (Leona Rodriguez)

Tippe and Drague (Melissa Cabal)

Capitol Hill

Ada's Technical Books & Cafe (Danielle Hulton)

Al Bacha (Nadia Belmounaz)

Amandine Bakeshop (Sara Naftaly)

Annapurna Cafe and Yeti Bar (Roshita Shrestha)

Atulea (Kathy Wang)

Bar Melusine (Renee Erickson)

Barnacle (Renee Erickson)

Bateau (Renee Erickson)

The Belmont (Carmen Brown)

Cafe Presse (Joanne Herron)

Capitol Cider (Julie Tall)

Dumpling Tzar (Jesse Barrabee Parry)

Glo's (Julie Reisman)

Hello Robin Cookies (Robin Wehl Martin)

HoneyHole (Hannah Roberts)

Hot Mama's Pizza (Krista Nelson)

Juicebox (Kari Brunson)

Knee High Stocking Co. (Michelle Valko and Pamela Carpio)

Lark, Slab Sandwiches and Pie, and Southpaw (JM Enos and Kelly Ronan)

Linda's Tavern (Linda Derschang)

Little Oddfellows (Linda Derschang)

Mamnoon (Racha Haroun)

Manao (Montida Lertkiasakul and Teeraya Cezaux)

Marjorie (Donna Moodie)

Marmite (Sara Naftaly)

Mia's Off-Broadway Cafe (Mia Lawrence)

Monsoon (Sophie Banh)

Montana (Kate Opatz and Rachel Marshall)

Nacho Borracho (Kate Opatz and Rachel Marshall)

NEKO Cafe (Caitlin Unsell)

Neon Taco (Monica Dimas)

Nuflours (Amanda Bedell and Phebe Rossi)

Oddfellows Cafe + Bar (Linda Derschang)

Omega Ouzeri (Tana Mielke)

Ooink (Jiaxin Wang)

Optimism Brewing (Gay Gilmore)

Osteria La Spiga (Sabrina Tinsley)

Pettirosso (Yuki & Miki Sodos)

Plum Bistro (Makini Howell)

Plum Chopped (Makini Howell)

Poquitos (Courtney Fox)

Ristorante Machiavelli (Suzette Jarding)

Rock Box (Mindy Dodobara)

Sémillon (Debbie Nam)

Smith (Linda Derschang)

SOI (Yuie Helseth)

Spirit in the Bottle (Sara Naftaly)

Sugar Hill (Anh Nguyen and Guitar Srisuthiamorn)

Sugar Plum (Makini Howell)

Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches (Monica Dimas)

Terra Plata (Tamara Murphy)

Tin Table (Hallie Kuperman)

Vermillion (Diana Adams)

Volunteer Park Cafe (Ericka Burke)

The Wandering Goose (Heather Earnhardt)

Westman's Bagel and Coffee (Monica Dimas)

Wildrose (Shelley Brothers and Martha Manning) Yalla (Taylor Cheney)

Central District

Bottleneck Lounge (Erin Nestor & Rebecca Denk)

Byrek & Baguette (Natalie Gjekmarkaj)

Cafe Selam (Abebu Wondem)

Cortona Cafe (Isolynn Dean)

Happy Grillmore (Kristine McGill)

Lowrider Baking Company (Emily Allport)

PRŪF Café & Bar (Suzanne Mason)

Squirrel Chops Coffee & Cuts (Shirley Henderson and Sharon Blyth-Moss)

Two Doors Down (Erin Nestor & Rebecca Denk)

Columbia City

Geraldine's Counter (Stacey Hettinger)

La Medusa (Meredith Molli)

Super Six (Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton)

Taproot Cafe & Bar (Tiana Garret)



Downtown

Atrium Kitchen (Traci Calderon)

Blarney Stone (Martha Fletcher)

Deep Dive (Renee Erickson)

Gelatiamo (Maria Coassin)

Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub (Lucille McAleese)

Lecosho (Jill Buchanan)

Little Maria's Pizza (Nicole Stone)

Pasta Casalinga (Michela Tartaglia)

The Pink Door (Jackie Roberts)

Pike Brewing Company (Rose Anne Finkel)

Piroshki on Third(Alyssa Anderson)

Plum Pantry (Makini Howell)

Shug's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream (Colleen Wilkie)

Sweet Iron Waffles (Adrienne Jeffrey)

Willmott's Ghost (Renee Erickson)

Zane + Wylie’s Seattle Steakhouse (Terresa Davis)

First Hill

Little Neon Taco (Monica Dimas)



Fremont

Cafe Turko (Süreyya Gökeri)

Eve Fremont (Debra Russell and Jill Buchanan)

Kamonegi (Hiroko Asakura and Mutsuko Soma)

Kin Len (Jennifer Politanont)

Revel (Rachel Yang)

Vif (Lauren Feldman and Shawn Mead)



Georgetown

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Charlie Dunmire)

Lowrider Baking Company (Emily Allport)

Greenwood

Coyle's Bakeshop (Rachael Coyle)

Makeda & Mingus (Prashanthi Reddy)

North Star Diner & Shanghai Room (Caitlin Lombardi)

Preserve & Gather (Kayla Blincow and Tess Smedley)

Hillman City

Big Chickie (Sara Stubbs)

Emma's BBQ (Tess Thomas)

Tin Umbrella Coffee (Joya Iverson)

International District

Dim Sum King (Amy Eng)

Fort St. George (Ikuko Maekawa)

Hood Famous Cafe and Bar (Chera Amlag)

Kau Kau (Lynn Eng Chang)

Maneki (Fusae Yokoyama)

Noodle Zen (Yao Tip)

Panama Hotel and Tea House (Jan Johnson)

Pho Bac and Pho Bac Súp Shop (Yenvy Pham and Quynh Pham)

Ping's Dumpling (Ping Liu)

Seattle Best Tea (Lydia Lin)

Thai Place Restaurant (Yao Tip)

Tsukushinbo (Marin Caccam)

Yummy House Bakery (Karen Poon)

Issaquah

Flying Pie Pizzeria (Katheryn Parker)

Macky's Dim Sum (Macky Wong)



Kirkland

Bottle & Bull and Park Lane Public House (Jessi Waldher)

Volterra (Michelle Quisenberry)

Vovina (Katy Ballard)



Madison Park

Simply Soulful (Barbara Collins and Lillian Rambus)

Madison Valley

The Harvest Vine (Carolin Messier)

Madrona

Bistro Turkuaz (Ugur Oskay)

Bottlehouse (Soni Davé-Schock)

Cheese Platters and More (Joyce Hosea)

Cafe Soleil (Kuri Teshome)



Maple Leaf

Judy Fu's Snappy Dragon (Judy Fu)

Maple Bar (Katy Haima)

Ravenleaf Public House (Holly Meyer)

Montlake

Cafe Lago (Carla Leonardi)



Mount Baker

Little Chengdu (Sia Zhang)



Pioneer Square

Altstadt (Megan Coombes)

Salumi (Martinique Grigg and Clara Veniard)

Queen Anne

Betty (Angie Nelson)

Citizen (Suzana Olmos)

Lazy Susan (Suzana Olmos)

Queen Anne Coffee (Bri Ryan)

Rainier Beach

Beach Bakery (Amy O'Connell)

Rainier Valley

Bang Bang Kitchen (Miki and Yuki Sodos)

Ravenna

Pair and Frank's Oyster House (Sarah Penn)

Redmond

Woodblock (Carolyn Scott)

South Park

Uncle Eddie's (Keasa Jones)



South Lake Union

Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Rebecca Yoshitani)



University District

Xi'an Noodles (Lily Wu)

Wallingford

Bizzarro Italian Cafe (Jaedra James)

Friday Afternoon (Friday Elliott)

Joule (Rachel Yang)

Kate's Pub (Kati Campbell)

Pam's Kitchen (Pam Jacob)

Tilth (Maria Hines) Union Saloon (Michelle Magidow) The Whale Wins (Renee Erickson)



West Seattle

Beveridge Place Pub (Terri Griffith)

Freshy's (Amber Bennett)

Greenbridge Cafe (Blanca Rodriguez)

Lula (Taylor Platt)

New Leaf Bistro (Shi Chen)

Ounces (Laurel Trujillo)

Phoenecia at Alki (Inaam Khazaal)

White Center

Dubsea Coffee (Sibelle Nguyen)



Various locations

Ba Bar (Sophie Banh)

Bakery Nouveau (Heather Leaman)

Belle Epicurean (Carolyn Ferguson)

Biscuit Bitch (Kimmie Spice)

Buddha Bruddah (Andrea Mizer)

Cone & Steiner (Dani Cone)

Cupcake Royale (Jody Hall)

El Borracho: Downtown and Ballard (Kittie Davidovich)

Fran's Chocolates (Fran Bigelow)

Frankie & Jo's: Capitol Hill and Ballard (Autumn Martin and Kari Brunson)

Fresh Flours (Etsuko Minematsu)

Fuel Coffee: Wallingford, Montlake, and Capitol Hill (Dani Cone)

Full Tilt Ice Cream (Ann Magyar)

General Porpoise Doughnuts (Renee Erickson): Capitol Hill, Laurelhurst, and Pioneer Square

Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery (Autumn Martin)

Katsu Burger: Georgetown and Capitol Hill (Stephanie Kang)

Kukree Food Truck (Aarthi Sampath and Shilpi Gupta)

Lady Yum: Downtown, Kirkland, Pioneer Square, and SeaTac (Megan Wagstaff)

Layers Sandwich Co. Food Truck (Ashley Hardin) Macrina Cafe and Bakery (Leslie Mackie)

Marination (Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton)

Molly Moon's Ice Cream (Molly Moon)

Mr. West: Downtown and University District (Soni Davé-Schock)

Mioposto (Tiah Holt)

Pie Bar: Ballard and Capitol Hill (Natalie Stroeve)

Rachel's Ginger Beer (Rachel Marshall)

Seattle Chocolates (Jean Thompson)

Sunny Up Food Truck (Ande Janousek and Tara Zumpano)

Sweet Alchemy (Lois Ko)

Eastside

Cafe Juanita (Holly Smith)