The holidays reign supreme this week, but for those who have had their fill of seasonal festivities, there's plenty of other types of fun to be had. If you've been too busy to make plans ahead of time, don't worry—below, find all of your options for non-holiday-related last-minute entertainment that won't cost more than $10, ranging from Flying Lion Brewing's Dark Beer Fest to a Britney Spears Dance Party, and from Miss Texas 1988's flashy drag show Circus Freak to the closing of Paul Rucker Forever. For even more options, check out our roundup of cheap & easy holiday events, our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar, and our list of cheap & easy things to do in Seattle all year long.

Jump to: Fri Dec 20 | Sat Dec 21 | Sun Dec 22 | Mon Dec 23 | Tues Dec 24 | Thurs Dec 26 | Fri Dec 27 | Sat Dec 28 | Sun Dec 29

DECEMBER 20

Anthony Lee Phillips, Payge Turner, Secret Band

Singer-songwriter Anthony Lee Phillips will play tracks from his chamber-indie-rock record Between Doubles, with opening support from Payge Turner and Secret Band.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

Christopher Hill & The Stardust Crush, Ian Jones and the Living Room All Stars, thedrifterluke

Billing themselves as a "meditative rock band" and a cross between Bob Dylan and Radiohead, Christopher Hill & the Stardust Crush will play in Greenwood with support from Ian Jones and the Living Room All Stars, and thedrifterluke.

(Greenwood, $7)

Four Horsemen

The now-defunct hard rock band the Four Horsemen will not be celebrating their grand reunion tonight—instead, you're looking at a night of hits by J-Cole, Kanye West, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar spun by live DJs.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

Heck Yes, Three Fingers, Street Jail

Local pop-punk trio Heck Yes will play their latest tracks with support from Three Fingers and Street Jail at this holiday food drive for Northwest Harvest.

(University District, $7)

Night Hikes, Talktin and Easy, Peter Michel

Sway into the weekend with Seattle dream-pop outfit Night Hikes, who will be joined by Talktin and Easy and Peter Michel.

(Ballard, $10)

NOW That's What I Call Fruit! Vol. 2

DJ Bmore Free will bring the deepest disco, New Wave, hip-hop, and electro-punk to the art gallery. Be sure to check out holiday pop-ups from Queer Love Mart, Jenna Ryan, and Kiki Robinson while you're boogying about.

(Capitol Hill, free)

Subliminal: One Year Anniversary

On the first birthday of heavy house music dance party Sub 49, celebrate with DJs Graymatter, James Gatz, Silver, and Minør as they spin groovy-dark beats.

(Downtown, $5)

Triggerwords, Hotel Vignette, Baywitch

Dramatic poptronica duo Triggerwords will be joined by Hotel Vignette and Baywitch.

(University District, $5)

A Drag Dedication to 'The Wiz'

Don Dior Black, aka 2019's National Bearded Queen, will host this lip-syncing extravaganza inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

(Downtown, $9)

DECEMBER 20-22

6th Annual Dark Beer Fest

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this three-day event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews."

(Columbia City, free)

THROUGH DECEMBER 21

Christopher Boffoli: Bite Sized

Culling inspiration from Jonathan Swift’s 18th-century tale Gulliver’s Travels, Seattle-based artist Christopher Boffoli creates miniature sculptures of people juxtaposed against bright and cheery pictures of food. He creates images of impossible situations: people jumping from cake pop to cake pop, a diver swimming in a martini, a family camped out on top of a s’more. Boffoli adds a layer of cheekiness to each of his compositions, giving the photos irreverent titles that can be read along with the image. JASMYNE KEIMIG

(South Lake Union, free)

Leaves from a Book of Hours

Davidson Galleries displays vellum pages from a 1501 Horae, Book of Hours (a type of prayer book owned by wealthy people in the Middle Ages) printed by Jean Poitevin. Feel awed by the survival of this precious devotional artifact, illustrated with lush wood-engraved panels.

(Pioneer Square, free)

Maja Petrić, Etsuko Ichikawa, Peter Gronquist: Digital Perspectives

This group exhibition brings together three artists whose work—in one way or another—utilizes different digital mediums to talk about humanity’s relationship to the world around us. Maja Petrić will be presenting Particle Attraction, a new interactive piece where viewers have the chance to walk through a simulated landscape. Etsuko Ichikawa will be continuing her exploration of nuclear waste and “what we choose to leave behind” in Murmurings of Love, in which a futuristic figure smashes a vessel made of uranium glass. And finally, in A Visual History of the Invisible 2, Peter Gronquist will be projecting a “soothing and hypnotic” digital installation of a large gold fabric magically suspended against a bright-blue sky. JASMYNE KEIMIG

(South Lake Union, free)

Michael Peterson

Sculptor Peterson reshapes, sandblasts, bleaches, and otherwise alters madrone, locust, and cherry wood, producing objects that look oddly anatomical.

(Downtown, free)

Natural History: Botanical and Naturalist Subjects

Who doesn't love botanical and faunal illustration? This exhibition presents work by the 16th-century engraver Andres Lagunas, illustrator of the Dioscorides Anazarbeo, Acerca de la materia medicinal ("the Anazarbeo Dioscorides, on medicinal matter," 1555). These are accompanied by other hand-colored engravings of natural subjects.

(Pioneer Square, free)

New Additions: Lesley Frenz, Emily Gherard, Saya Moriyasu

At two months old, the J. Rinehart Gallery already has some impressive artists on its roster. And that list keeps growing. In this show, the gallery’s latest artist additions will be on full display. The mountainous landscapes and terrains of painter Lesley Frenz look as if you’re viewing the world through a drippy, frosty window. Painter, draftsman, and printmaker Emily Gherard uses hulking, abstract compositions and paintings to investigate human fragility and vulnerability. And the smooth, playful ceramic figures of Saya Moriyasu teeter on their puffy forms, inviting the viewer to look and admire their beauty. JASMYNE KEIMIG

(Pioneer Square, free)

Norman Lundin: Remembered Detail

I do believe in the holiness of certain overlooked spaces. Especially at times of the day that almost do not exist. Like, 3:30 p.m. is definitely a time, but 6:43 a.m.? I don’t know her. Seattle-based artist Norman Lundin’s work memorializes and depicts this kind of time, in these kinds of spaces. The way the light from the late-afternoon sun slants through the windows onto the neglected side of a studio, or the orange glow of dawn outside the windows of a dark workroom. A reminder that the forgotten, the overlooked, the just barely remembered can be sacred and beautiful, too. JASMYNE KEIMIG

(Pioneer Square, free)

Northwest Mystics 2019: Women of the PNW

Twenty-two women artists working in various media, from music to sculpture to video, pay tribute to gallery owner and Northwest School maven Zoë Dusanne with performances, installations, and "lighted animatronic motion-sensitive 'flowers' that seem to speak directly to visitors."

(Pioneer Square, free) Paul Rucker: Forever

In Forever, Rucker constructed 15 commemorative stamp prints out of aluminum. Eschewing "traditional" subjects like presidents, state flowers, and American flags, Rucker opted instead to place the faces of civil rights–era activists, schoolchildren, and falsely accused teens who were murdered or framed by white supremacists. While some of the people depicted might be familiar to viewers—like Emmett Till or the four little girls who were murdered in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing by members of the Ku Klux Klan—others may prove unfamiliar. By centering these martyrs, Rucker investigates how we as a country remember our violent history and who gets remembered as being fundamental in the telling of the story. While some may point to nonviolent activists like Rosa Parks as the beginning of their civil rights knowledge, it was really the 1955 violent murder of Emmett Till (who was falsely accused by a white woman of harassment) that spurred Black Americans to fight for recognition of their civil rights. JASMYNE KEIMIG

(Pioneer Square, free)

Susan Dory: Exotic Mass

In 2012, Jen Graves wrote: "Susan Dory's color combinations have always been luscious. But in the last two years, her work has undergone a transformation—in Catenary Curves, Dory's signature softness and refined paint handling has gone a little bit street. It's as if each painting were a set of open jaws, or many sets of jaws, each vying for space in a fractured horizon. It is an exhilarating break." See how Dory's style has evolved even further at this solo show.

(South Lake Union, free) Tori Karpenko

Tori Karpenko, trained as a painter in Italy, renders beautiful landscapes—transparent lakes, brambly mountains, and gleaming ice. He also sculpts with natural materials.

(Downtown, free) DECEMBER 21 COMEDY

Bill Robison, Physical Comedian

Theatrical comic Bill Robinson will charm you with his "rubber-like face, elastic body and limitless energy."

(Mount Baker, $5) MUSIC



Nightcap! With DJ Sidalicious, Quid Quo, & Future Tense

DJs Sidalicious and local punk bands Quid Quo and Future Tense will take over in Chophouse Row.

(Capitol Hill, $8/$10)

Sorrento Nights with Marina Christopher

Rising Seattle jazz bassist and vocalist Marina Christopher, named Best Emerging Artist by Earshot Jazz Magazine in 2017, will perform live.

(First Hill, free) PERFORMANCE

Old Dirty Buzzard, Dead on Cue, Bombsquad

Old Dirty Buzzard, Dead on Cue, and Bombsquad will blast your eardrums with hardcore metal.

(Shoreline, $7) Shake the Baby Til the Love Comes Out, Medium Weekend, Plum

New York's chaotic prog punks Shake the Baby Til the Love Comes Out will visit Seattle with support from Medium Weekend and Plum.

(University District, $7) VISUAL ART

Performance Potluck Salon

The Degenerate Art Ensemble will gather filmmakers, artists, performers, organizers, writers, and other artistic types for a potluck and art share. Hear from such diverse and fascinating creatives as video artist Etsuko Ichikawa, painter Paul Rucker, LandForms Dance, actor/director Paul Budraitis, butoh dancer Shoko Zama, and many others. Bring rubber boots, blankets, and hand warmers for the homeless if you can.

(Phinney, free) DECEMBER 21 & 28

Stand Up Comedy Show

Enjoy local brews and local laughs for cheap, with headliners like Thomas Nichols (Dec 21) and Birungi (Dec 28).

(Hillman City, $5) DECEMBER 22 MUSIC

Byron Street Swing

Acoustic quartet Byron Street Swing will play hot club jazz and early French swing music as a part of the Crossroads Bellevue live music series.

(Bellevue, free) Charlie and the Rays, Bad Saint

Enjoy the earnest, sunshine-soaked, folk-pop stylings of Charlie and the Rays with an opening set from Seattle singer-songwriter Bad Saint.

(Capitol Hill, $8)

Home for the Holidays Alumni Show!

Savannah Parker, Julia Hanowell, Petrichor, Kate Atwell, Small Change, and Rainboy will gather for a non-holiday-themed holiday show.

(Capitol Hill, $10) Monday Jazz

Enjoy live jazz music from Brian Flanagan and Kimball & the Fugitive Trio.

(West Seattle, free) Tim Kennedy Special Trio

Bassist/keyboardist Tim Kennedy Special Trio and his band will play live.

(Downtown, free) DECEMBER 24 MUSIC



The 350's, Guests

Local classic rock trio (and sometimes quartet) the 350s will head over to Ballard for some live music.

(University District, free) DECEMBER 26 FILM

Be Kind, Rewind: 'Spice World'

Americano (filling in for The Stranger's own Uh Oh) and She will screen the '90s British musical fantasy Spice World, complete with performances, popcorn, drink specials, and more for maximum queer girl power.

(Downtown, $7) MUSIC



Ballard Boxing Day Bash: The Wayside, LBR3, Barton Carroll

Enjoy a night of country (North)western music from the Wayside, LBR3, and Barton Carroll in celebration of Ballard's Boxing Day.

(Ballard, $8) VISUAL ART

Drinks, Drawing & DJs: Exquisite Corpse Night

Bring your favorite drawing tools and play a round of a collective drawing game created by 20th-century artists in Parisian cafes. There'll also be music provided by DJ Marvelette.

(University District, free) DECEMBER 27 FOOD & DRINK



6 YEARS of BEERS Anniversary Party!

Bad Jimmy's will ring in their sixth anniversary, a.k.a. the "wooden anniversary," with free wooden coasters for the first 50 guests to make a purchase and a dark flight of four beers (including a rare bourbon oak-aged milk stout). SoSo Good Food Truck will purvey New Mexican fare.

(Ballard) MUSIC

Christopher Ledger, Succubass, Slope

Rome/Berlin-based DJ/producer Christopher Ledger makes his Seattle debut, and it should be a heady night. His cerebral tech-house tracks abound with intriguing ambient tones and neoclassical piano motifs. Intelligent, psychedelic sound design rule in Ledger’s productions, which often recall Ricardo Villalobos’s oblique melodies and gliding and skittering rhythms. Succubass (aka Jessica Duran) has become one of Seattle’s most savvy and eclectic selectors, excelling at techno, breaks, and drum & bass. DAVE SEGAL

(Downtown) The Cleanse, Son Red, Electric Mermaid

Enjoy a night of Pacific Northwest rock with the Cleanse, Son Red, and Electric Mermaid.

(Greenwood, $7)

Trick Candles, FIX, Guests

Hark back to the days of New Order, the Cure, Blondie, and other synth-laden new wave icons with Trick Candles. They'll be joined by FIX and possibly other guests.

(Ballard, $10)

Vixy & Tony & Friends

Enjoy an evening of eclectic tunes with Vixy & Tony, Betsy Tinney, and Sunnie Larsen.

(Roosevelt, free) SPORTS & RECREATION

WSU Cheez-It Bowl Viewing Parties

Root for Washington State Cougars at viewing parties for the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl, an NCAA FBS college football game that has been played in Arizona since 1989.

(Various locations, free) THROUGH DECEMBER 28 VISUAL ART

Chantal Gibson, Brenetta Ward, Storme Webber, Moses Sun: Installations

This cycle, Wa Na Wari brings us stellar works from four Pacific Northwest artists. In the same vein as her own work, Vancouver-based artist-educator Chantal Gibson’s piece allows visitors to make redaction poetry from problematic historical texts about James Baldwin. Seattle-based Brenetta Ward is a third-generation quilter and will present her beautifully patterned pieces to the space. There’s an installation from multimedia artist Moses Sun, who explores blackness in his work. And Two Spirit, Alutiiq/Black/Choctaw interdisciplinary artist Storme Webber debuts Home of Good: A Black Seattle Storyquilt, the result of a collaboration between her and educator Dr. Maxine Mimms. JASMYNE KEIMIG

(Central District, free) Margaret Chodos-Irvine: Corral

Chodos-Irvine joins 12 identical white men's dress shirts into cloth rings in this examination of the "psychological shell" provided by formal garments. These interesting soft sculptures evoke questions of language, culture, connection, and self-protection.

(Pioneer Square, free) A Pet Project

Gallery 110 features paintings from the Pet Project, a local art show benefiting the Doney Coe Pet Clinic, which offers free vet care for the pets of homeless and low-income owners.

(Pioneer Square, free) Playground

The Tropical Contemporary collective—made up of self-described femmes, queers, kinksters, and people of color—explore fantasy, play, and their vital role in society through mostly two-dimensional artworks.

(Pioneer Square, free) Shift Artist Members Group Show: Best of Shift

Discover some of the finest work from the 21 members of this artist-run gallery, like Ken Barnes, Leah Gerrard, Patrice Donohue, and other talents.

(Pioneer Square, free) DECEMBER 28 FOOD & DRINK



Sunset Boulevard

The haunting qualities of Norma Desmond's presence first entrance you with the nighttime burial of her prized monkey. Meanwhile, Joe Gillis, a struggling film writer, has wandered into Desmond's stark and decaying mansion in a desperate attempt to hold onto his car and his livelihood—only to be ensnared by the delusional Desmond, a fallen silent screen icon. Desmond, consumed by the specter of her eternal star power, turns reality on its head. Her closest companion, a butler, is an enabler, and her fantasy an irascible nightmare. NADIA ABDELRHMAN

(Ballard, free) SPORTS & RECREATION

Game Day Extravaganza

Gorge yourself on breakfast pizza, chicken and waffles, and other buffet-style offerings (plus bloody Marys) while you watch the Seahawks game.

(Sodo, free) THROUGH DECEMBER 31 VISUAL ART



Katrina Haffner: Hybrid

If you like art that's lush, eerie, and faunal, check out these artistic meditations on the cycles of life and death using animal and plant imagery.

(Belltown, free)