Social Distancing? Here Are Some of Our Favorite Seattle Restaurants That Deliver Dough Zone, Dino's, and Other Spots That Will Come to You

Observing social distancing, but still want to support local businesses? It's a great time to order in. Many restaurants are currently offering delivery (often at a discount) to make up for the lack of foot traffic, and some delivery services are even adding non-contact options where food is dropped off outside to minimize the spread of germs. We've rounded up some noteworthy choices, from free delivery at Dough Zone to Canlis 's new meal delivery service, below. For more information, find our post on coronavirus restaurant updates here

AVAILABLE ON CAVIAR

Araya's Place

The Northwest's first vegan Thai restaurant is a longtime staple for a reason. Try the pad thai or the melty, creamy massaman curry with a side of pan-fried roti.

Ba Bar

Grab some Vietnamese fare from Sophie and Eric Banh's popular bar. The Stranger's Chase Burns writes of their chicken wings, "Coated in a caramel sauce with roasted garlic and bird's-eye chilies, the wings are made expertly—the skin is crispy but the meat remains juicy. Sticky but not messy, these little nuggets get the job done."

Cafe Pettirosso

The Capitol Hill standby has plenty of comfort food options, like the best-selling Jodi burger (Painted Hills beef burger, Beecher’s Flagship cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, fresh tomato, and baby arugula with a side of hand-cut fries) and the famous secret-family-recipe vegan mac and cheese.

Dino's Tomato Pie

Chef Brandon Pettit's New Jersey-inspired pizza parlor won the highest rating in The Stranger's pizza pie face-off in 2018.

Dough Zone

Skip the perpetual line and enjoy soupy xiao long bao in the comfort of your own home—they might taste even better in sweatpants. The restaurant is currently offering free delivery on all Caviar orders through March 15.

FareStart

Try a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, burger, or veggie Reuben from this nonprofit's restaurant and feel good knowing your money is going towards FareStart's mission to provide “a community that transforms lives by empowering homeless and disadvantaged men, women, and families to achieve self-sufficiency through life skills, job training and employment in the food service industry.” Add on chocolate chip cookies for dessert.

Johnny Mo's

New York-style pizza faces off against Chicago deep dish at this Eastlake pizzeria.

Ma'ono

With crispy fried chicken breast on a King’s sweet bun with daikon pickles, kewpie mayo, and iceberg, the ono (delicious) fried chicken sandwich at chef Mark Fuller's Hawaiian-inspired restaurant is a prime takeout option.

Mamnoon

Opt for Mediterranean fare with this acclaimed Lebanese/Syrian restaurant, which Anthony Bourdain once visited on Parts Unknown. They're also offering free delivery on Caviar through Sunday, March 15.

Soi

Inspired by the cuisine of Northeastern Thailand, options like nam khao tod (a crispy rice salad) and khao soi (a creamy northern-style noodle curry soup) are a cut above your usual Thai takeout.

Windy City Pie

You used to have to drive to a street corner in Sodo to get Dave Lichterman's superb Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, and now you can enjoy his cheesy pies with caramelized crusts without even leaving home.

Yalla

Chef Taylor Cheney's Arabic-inspired saj wraps and sandwiches, with ingredients like labneh, tahini, and pomegranate molasses, are fresh and satisfying.

AVAILABLE ON DOORDASH

Ezell's

Oprah is said to have had this fried-chicken favorite FedExed to her in Chicago, and you, too, can get it delivered to your door.

Din Tai Fung

Get succulent dumplings from the wildly popular Taiwanese chain without lifting a finger.

Due Cucina

This Italian fast-casual spot whips up customizable handmade, healthy-ish pasta dishes, a perfect pairing for a Netflix binge.

Bok a Bok

This Korean-inspired fried chicken spot, known for crispy fried chicken sandwiches and gut-busting items like the "Bowl of Shame" (kimchi mac and cheese, spicy tater tots, a fried chicken thigh, chili sauce, green onions, crispy garlic, crispy onions, and an egg) has received the seal of approval from Guy Fieri.

Tubs Gourmet Subs

Stranger staffer Nathalie Graham writes, "Tubs' baguettes are warm, the outer layer firm and crispy. A take-a-bite-and-get-rewarded-with-an-ASMR-worthy-crunch kind of crispy. Beneath that crunch, the bread is light and fluffy. It's thick enough that it doesn't get soggy despite the goodness lathered between the layers."

Mee Sum

The Stranger's Chase Burns writes, "Pike Place Market is a jewel box, and Mee Sum Pastry is my favorite gem. The small take-out-only shop sells cheap Chinese eats: barbecue pork sticks, crab rangoon, wife cakes. The crab rangoon is heavy on the crab and light on the rangoon, which I think is ideal, but the real reason I go is for the cheap hum bow."

U:Don

Customize a big bowl of affordable udon noodles to your liking.

El Camion

This beloved taco truck and restaurant is said to make some of the best Mexican food in the city.

AVAILABLE ON GRUBHUB

Ballard Brothers Seafood & Burgers

Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen writes of Ballard Brothers' "drool-worthy" Cajun blackened salmon sandwich, "Delicately crispy on the outside and succulent inside, the salmon is generously tartar-sauced, loaded with grilled onions, and served on a soft bun. That sandwich and the flaky, double-fried seasoned french fries it comes with are what's up."

Bang Bang Kitchen

Albuquerque-born sisters Miki and Yuki Sodos serve comforting New Mexican staples with a Northwest influence at this restaurant.

Buddha Bruddah

This family-owned food truck and restaurant offers an Asian twist on the traditional Hawaiian "plate lunch," with items like pad Thai, loco moco, and chicken curry.

Crawfish King

This restaurant specializes in glorious Cajun-style seafood boils. They're also offering a free pound of crawfish with every delivery order.

Eggs & Plants

Stranger contributor Naomi Tomky writes, "An unassuming vegetarian café doesn’t exactly seem like a magnet to Seattle lunch-hunters, but the ordinary Belltown storefront holds a magical world of Middle Eastern flavors and artistic entertainment. The menu is made up of the same diverse dishes you’d find on an Israeli street: Moroccan shakshuka, Yemeni flatbread, and Persian omelets. The Iraqi-origin sabich, a fried-eggplant sandwich, is the star, though, stuffed with eggs, pickles, hummus, cabbage, and tahini."

Galos Flame-Grilled Chicken

The Stranger's Charles Mudede praises this chain for its smoky, flame-charred chicken.

Lowrider Baking Co.

This cookie company christened in honor of owner Emily Allport's dachshunds focuses on classic and unexpected flavors alike, with stuffed cookies in flavors like apple cinnamon roll and churro.

Southpaw

Lark chef John Sundstrom's wood-fired pizza joint makes "wonderfully unorthodox" pies like the "Featherweight" (smoked mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmesan, white sauce) and the "Tropic Thunder" (bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce, and pickled jalapeno).

AVAILABLE ON POSTMATES

Bait Shop

In the mood for something fried? Capitol Hill's nautical-themed bar will rise to the occasion with crispy fish, mushrooms, and some of the best fries around.

Humble Pie

This pizza place makes wood-fired artisanal pizza with all organic ingredients. You can get any pizza topped with a soft-boiled egg plucked from the resident chicken coop or substitute vegan cheese.

Green Leaf

The Stranger's Leilani Polk writes of this Vietnamese favorite, "You can order pretty much anything off the rather expansive menu and be content in the knowledge that you’ll leave satisfied no matter what it is—any of the vermicelli or rice combos (the latter often served with a fried egg on top), a range of pho and congee, and fresh offerings ala goi du du (fresh green papaya salad). I’m particularly enamored of the bot chien (rice flour cakes that are crispy on the outside, gooey in the middle, pan-fried with egg and scallions, and paired with a sweet soy dipping sauce), and the beef spare ribs, more like mini ribeyes coated in a light barbecue sauce and covered in sautéed green onions."

Menya Musashi

This Japanese chain makes some of the most craveable ramen in the city.

Little Neon Taco

Grab tacos, tortas, and other Mexican fare from Monica Dimas's cheerful First Hill restaurant.

Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Dimas's Southern-style fried chicken sandwich spot is also available for delivery.

AVAILABLE ON UBEREATS

Seoul Bowl

This Korean barbecue food truck and recently opened brick-and-mortar allows guests to choose from a choice of white, purple, or kimchi bacon rice as a base; Korean bulgogi beef, slow-cooked soy-pork, Korean spicy pork, Korean BBQ chicken, or organic fried tofu as a protein; and toppings like sweet Asian corn salad, pickled radishes, kimchi, caramelized onions, and smashed potato salad.

Capitol Cider

Looking for a gluten-free option? Capitol Hill's cider destination has a dedicated gluten-free kitchen with hearty, homey dishes like fried Brussels sprouts and roasted lemon garlic chicken with charred broccoli and baby red potatoes.

Fat's Chicken & Waffles

This New Orleans-influenced joint serves soul food like fried chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy, and fried okra.

Yoroshiku

Former Stranger writer Angela Garbes once wrote, "It was pouring rain the day I visited Yoroshiku, and as I slurped my way through a bowl of spicy miso ramen ($13), I couldn't think of anything I'd rather be eating. Every spoonful of broth—salty, nutty, and just a little bit funky—was also fiery, but in a smoldering kind of way, building as I worked my way through the dish. Rich, buttery slices of chashu (braised pork belly) offset the heat, as did sweet yellow-corn kernels and a scattering of crunchy sesame seeds."

Sichuanese Cuisine

Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen calls Szechuanese food "the world's greatest comfort food" and names this spot as one of her favorites in the city.

Musashi's

This hole-in-the-wall has earned a loyal following with its inexpensive sushi and chirashi bowls.

Sushi Kappo Tamura

This sustainable spot from Taichi Kitamura is regarded as one of the best places to get sushi in the city.

Fremont Bowl

From the owners of Lake Union’s I Love Sushi, this homestyle Japanese comfort food spot serves heaping donburi-style rice bowls with fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and poke.

OTHER DELIVERY OPTIONS

Canlis

Seattle's biggest name in fine-dining has temporarily pivoted to a new approach: Next week, they'll shut down their dining room and offer three different concepts, including the Bagel Shed (a breakfast bagel shed serving bagels, spreads, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee, starting Tuesday), the Drive-On Thru (a burger drive-thru serving burgers, veggie melts, Canlis's famous salad, and ice cream sandwiches, starting Monday), and a family meal delivery service with a home-cooked dinner and a bottle of wine dropped at your door (starting Wednesday).

Marseille

Through Friday, March 13, this Capitol Hill natural wine shop will offer delivery from 12-5 pm through Instagram DM with minimum orders of $80.

Trophy Cupcakes

Seattle's original cupcakery is offering free delivery through its website with the promo code FREEDELIVERY, with optional individual sealed packaging and touchless delivery upon request.