Coronavirus Updates from Seattle Restaurants: Reduced Hours, Temporary Closures, Delivery Promotions, and More

The Pink Door Employees at the Pink Door are sanitizing every surface of the restaurant with an "abundance of good energy."

As diners increasingly opt to stay in due to coronavirus concerns , restaurants around Seattle are responding with announcements of reduced hours or temporary closures, health and sanitation practices, and promotions for delivery and pick-up options and specials.

We've rounded up everything we've heard related to restaurant updates below, and we'll add to this post as we hear more. If we're missing something, email us to let us know. Updates about events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus can be found here.

As you're making plans to go out in Seattle, remember that it's important to always wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. King County Public Health is recommending that people at higher risk of severe illness should stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible.

REDUCED HOURS

Drive Thru Boba

Notes: "Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, we have decided to make a change to this week's schedule. All ordering will be online and all pickups will be on the sidewalk, outside of our cafe front doors, with designated timeslots. We will close Friday to update our webstore and prepare the cafe for modified service. Your safety is very important to us. Thank you for your understanding." (March 9)

Updated hours: Mon-Fri closed, Sat-Sun 12 pm-5:30 pm

Eat Sea Creatures restaurant group (Willmott's Ghost, Deep Dive, The Whale Wins, Bar Melusine, Bateau, The Walrus & The Carpenter, Barnacle, Bistro Shirlee, General Porpoise)

Notes: "Our family of restaurants are open, though we have reduced hours at some of our spots. As you might imagine, we are doing everything we can to stay open. This means additional cleaning and sanitation. All of our restaurants have received 'Excellent' ratings from the health department, but we are redoubling our efforts here to keep guests safe and to keep ourselves safe. . .Know that we will be here for you when things get back to normal—hopefully sooner rather than later—and in the meantime, we are expanding our to-go programs, so guests can take meals home." (March 9)

Updated hours: Willmott's Ghost closed for lunch, Sun-Thurs 4-9 pm, Fri-Sat 4-10 pm; Deep Dive Sun-Thurs 4-10 pm, Fri-Sat 4 pm-12 am; General Porpoise Amazon Spheres location closed until further notice.

Joyce's Market and Cafe

Notes: "Due to slower business in the midst of these challenging times, we will be temporarily reducing hours in order to better support our staff and community. Thank you for your understanding." (March 6)

Updated hours: Tues-Thurs 10 am-6:30 pm, Fri-Sat 10-8 pm, Sun 11 am-4 pm

Pioneer Square D&E

Notes: "We're seeing a profound effect of the coronavirus response, so we're compelled to adjust hours to help with staying open to serve the community & offer working hours for our team. As always, we will adjust hours to account for special events, etc." (March 9)

Updated hours: lunch Mon-Fri 11:30 am-3 pm, happy hour 3-6 pm daily, dinner 3-8 pm daily, brunch 10:30 am-3 pm Sat-Sun

TEMPORARY CLOSURES

Starbucks (First & University store)

Notes: "Late last night, we learned one of our store partners at our 1st & University store in downtown Seattle was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home for a period of time. We quickly activated our protocols, immediately closing the store and initiating a deep clean overnight, following all recommended guidelines from the City of Seattle and King County public health authorities. These officials have encouraged us to reopen the store after further preventative cleaning, which we have already conducted, staffed by partners who have no known impact from COVID-19. We look forward to welcoming our customers back very soon so we can continue to be their Third Place." (March 6)

Honeyhole

Notes: "Honeyhole Sandwiches will be closed Monday March 9 and Tuesday March 10 to assess and discuss the current public health situation with staff as it relates to the safety of our employees and customers alike. As much as we all want to open and serve delicious sandwiches our number one priority is remaining healthy in this unprecedented situation. Thank you for your understanding and support. Please stay safe and healthy!" (March 9)

Steelhead Diner, Blueacre Seafood, Orfeo, Zane and Wylie’s Seattle Steakhouse, and Tempesta Coffee and Donuts

Notes: "Temporarily closed due to the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus. We hope to reopen at a later date. Sincerely, Chef Kevin and Terresa Davis." (March 8)

OTHER UPDATES

Araya's Place

Notes: "We are concerned about our community health. We are monitoring our employees closely. We would like to acknowledge to our customers that none of our employees had travelled or left the country within the past 6 months." (March 5)

Byen Bakeri

Notes: "If you are avoiding public gathering spaces over the next few weeks but missing your pastries, we’re here to help. Feel free to call us to place an order, and we’ll bring it to you curbside. We are committed to keeping a safe environment in the Bakeri, and are sanitizing high touch areas continuously through the day. Thank you all so very much for your continued support." (March 6)

Dick's Drive-In

Notes: "At Dick's we have exceptionally high standards for cleanliness. Our facilities are designed for ease of cleaning and our operations are performed where you, the customer, can observe. In light of the recent concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) we are taking additional precautionary steps, adding to our usual cleaning and sanitizing routines throughout our facility. We are following all CDC and Health Department recommendations for prevention and containment...In an abundance of caution, we ask you to please pay with credit or debit card rather than cash. While we are still accepting cash at this time, our employees have additional sanitation requirements for all orders that involve and it may impact our speed of service." (March 4/6)

Ethan Stowell Restaurants (Ballard Pizza Co., Cortina, Cortina Cafe, Goldfinch Tavern, How to Cook a Wolf, Kigo Kitchen, Mkt., Red Cow, Rione XIII, San Juan Seltzery, Staple & Fancy, Tavoláta)

Notes: "We are reaching out to you at an uncertain time in the Pacific Northwest and we are saddened by the effect of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on our friends and neighbors as well as our extended community. We would like to reassure you that we have always aimed to provide the safest of spaces and food for people to enjoy. In service of that goal, all of our individual restaurant teams are fully trained and well practiced in maintaining the strictest of health and sanitation guidelines. Every one of our team members are trained in all local food handling policies and everyone carries a current WA State food service health card. We have always taken these practices seriously but in light of the current concerns around public safety we are increasing our cleaning protocols and safety precautions across the board. We have also increased the depth and frequency of our scheduled cleanings to further surpass Health Department standards." (March 7)

General Harvest Restaurants (Vendemmia, East Anchor Seafood, Le Messe, Raccolto, Haymaker, G.H. Pasta Co.)

Notes: "General Harvest Restaurants will continue running all of the restaurants with normal business hours. However, our thoughts are with everyone that have been affected by the coronavirus. We understand that a lot of our guests have been staying out of public spaces and we respect their decision. With that being said, we would like to offer all of our menus available for call-in and pick-ups until March 29th. We are taking the necessary and same precautions as usual with cleanliness and are keeping our teammates who feel anything other than great, at home. We have maintained and followed all of the health and sanitation guidelines to make sure our team and our guests are safe at all times." (March 7)

Pagliacci Pizza

Notes: "Every day brings new developments related to COVID-19. We are following the CDC and the King County Health Department’s guidelines to provide food to you safely. We have excellent health and sanitation practices. Safety is our top priority. Here are additional steps we are taking at this time:

-We have a dedicated employee at each location who sanitizes commonly used surfaces at least every hour.

-You may indicate a preference for contactless delivery and we will leave it at the door. For app and online orders, please note this in Delivery Instructions found under Review Order online, with delivery address when checking out in the iPhone app, and in delivery addresses under profile in the Android app.

-We encourage customers to include a tip when placing delivery orders through the phone, online or in the app so no signatures are required at the door.

-If you would like cheese and pepper cups, they can be ordered under the miscellaneous section of the app and online ordering. Please indicate the quantity you would like.

-Cheese and pepper cups are no longer being delivered inside the pizza box. Our condiment containers are now compostable.

-Our employees are using their universal paid time off to stay home when they are sick." (March 5)

The Pink Door

Notes: "In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak we would like to share the efforts that we have initiated, for the good of all people; for our guests, our beloved employees and my family all of whom work here. Since the ‘regular flu’ season started this past November, we have mandated that ALL employees stay home with any sign of cold or flu. This has been strictly enforced and paid sick days are allotted...It is our wish to let the public know about the details of our program below for the health of EVERYONE who comes into The Pink Door. We hope that our efforts are making us safer. With an abundance of good energy, loud music and all doors open to the fresh air, each morning, twelve hard workers are sanitizing every square foot of our restaurant from faucets to chairs to banquettes, to walls, to stairs, to railings; and of course every inch of the kitchen. Hand sanitizers are placed on all work platforms and computer monitors throughout the restaurant for continuous sanitization during the shift. Signs of colds or flu among our guests are met with polite requests to leave." (March 9)

Sound & Fog

Notes: "Since COVID-19 made its presence known in the Seattle area, we’ve taken measures to sanitize the café on a set schedule. The best defense against this novel coronavirus is a sanitizing offense. We appreciate your commitment to a green lifestyle and bringing in your own mugs and tumblers, but until further notice we’ll be serving all coffee and tea beverages in paper cups to maintain a sterile environment for everyone’s wellbeing." (March 6)

PROMOTIONS

Bluwater Bistro

In addition to taking extra steps to sanitize surfaces, the seafood restaurant is offering complimentary Emergen-C to guests.

Piroshky Piroshky

The pastry shop has introduced a new piroshky option called the "Catch 22," featuring 22 immunity-supporting ingredients such as ginger, garlic, garbanzo beans, carrots, and spinach with the intention of boosting health.

Marination and Super Six

Marination and its Columbia City sibling restaurant are offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on loco moco (a Hawaiian comfort food favorite with rice, Spam, an egg, and gravy) for Monday, March 9 only on UberEats.

Oma Bap

Starting Monday, March 9, the Korean fast-casual eatery is offering discounts on all delivery platforms (Uber Eats, Doordash, and Postmates) as well as for walk-in orders.

White Swan Public House

As of March 9, the South Lake Union seafood spot known for its chowder poutine is offering 15% off its entire menu in order to offset some of the financial burden for its staff.