Want to Escape Seattle for a While? Check Out These Live Streams and Online Resources from Places Around the World How to Tour the Louvre, Watch Pandas Sleep, and Revisit Classic Operas From Home

Shutterstock Take a virtual tour of Hawai'i Volcanoes and other national parks (like Utah's Bryce Canyon and Florida's Dry Tortugas) from your couch via Google Arts & Culture.

MUSEUM TOURS

Here in Seattle, we may all be obsessively watching the sea otters and harbor seals swim around adorably on the Seattle Aquarium's live cams (it's not just us, right?), but local venues aren't the only ones switching to virtual content . Across the world, museums, zoos, theaters, parks, and other organizations are also participating in notable live streams and making their digital content free to access. If you're longing for a change of environment and a solo walk around your neighborhood just isn't cutting it, we've compiled some excellent online resources available to expand your mind and soothe your anxiety, from a tour of the Louvre to nightly rebroadcasts of Metropolitan Opera performances to live videos of San Diego Zoo animals.

J. Paul Getty Museum (Los Angeles)

Famous for its Medieval illuminated manuscripts—and once valued as the richest museum in the world—the Getty is available for tours via Google Street View. That means you can enjoy the grounds' hypnotizing circular gardens in addition to its collection of artwork and sculptures.

Louvre (Paris)

Save yourself the trouble of capturing a photo that makes your index finger appear to be touching the tip of this pointy museum and take a virtual tour instead. The famous Parisian tourist site offers interactive panoramas of its Galerie d'Apollon and Egyptian antiques exhibit, among others.

Musée D'Orsay (Paris)

Even if you could travel to Paris's Left Bank to visit the former railway station that is the Musée D'Orsay, you'd find that it, like many museums in Seattle, is closed. Luckily, you can take a cyber stroll through its galleries to see van Gogh's famous self-portrait and other impressionist and post-impressionist masterpieces.

Museu de Arte de São Paulo (Brazil)

Oggle the classical and contemporary works of art mounted cleverly with concrete blocks and glass in Brazil's Museu de Arte de São Paulo via Google Street View.

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (Seoul)

There's a lot to see at the Seoul outpost of this Korean museum complex, but definitely check out the retrospective of works by Korean modern and abstract pioneer Yoo Youngkuk. This Google Maps tour offers both an interactive video feature and slides focusing on select exhibits.

Palace of Versailles (France)

One benefit of virtually touring the mirror-lined hallways and manicured gardens of Versailles, the principal royal residence of France between the reigns of Louis XIV and Louis XVI, is that you won't get lost.

Smithsonian Museum of Natural History (New York, Washington D.C.)

Starting at the front desk where Ben Stiller himself sat in Night at the Museum, take yourself on a digital walk through the Museum of Natural History's permanent, current, and past exhibits, and come away with new knowledge of prehistoric life.

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (New York)

New York's Guggenheim Museum, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and considered a landmark work of 20th-century architecture, houses works by the likes of Paul Cézanne, Amedeo Modigliani, Helen Frankenthaler, and Vincent van Gogh, along with rotating contemporary exhibits. Explore the collection via Google Street View, which has a feature that tells you details about some (but not all) pieces.

Tokyo National Museum (Tokyo)

See historical artifacts and famous works (like The Great Wave Off the Coast of Kanagawa) via Google Street View.

Uffizi Gallery (Florence)

Home to the art collection of the de' Medici family, this museum features Botticelli's Birth of Venus, Caravaggio's Medusa, and lots of beautiful granite hallways that you'll have to imagine are populated with people while you explore via your computer screen.

TRAVEL

Great Wall of China Digital Hike

Stretching more than 3,000 miles across several provinces of northern China, the Great Wall is an ancient structure worth exploring digitally until traveling abroad is safe again. This virtual hike will take you from Jinshanling to Simatai, a seven-ish-mile stretch that boasts some very cool views.

National Parks Virtual Tours

Five US national parks (Hawaiʻi Volcanoes, Alaska's Kenai Fjords, New Mexico's Carlsbad Caverns, Utah's Bryce Canyon, and Florida's Dry Tortugas) have teamed up with Google Arts & Culture so you can enjoy desert vistas and snowy terrains from home.

Virtual Disneyland Rides

Virtually experience Space Mountain and other classic Disneyland rides in 4K, courtesy of people who have ridden them in real life.

ANIMALS & NATURE

Atlanta Zoo Panda Cam

The Atlanta Zoo houses more than just pandas, but the fluffy black and white cuties get all the attention on their website.

Audubon Puffin Burrow

These Atlantic puffins love to be cozy. Watch them lounge and occasionally mingle off the coast of Maine in a burrow where they raise their young.

Baby Goat Livestream

Watch kids (as in baby goats, not small humans) hop around a pen with their adorable clip-clop feet.

Bald Eagle Nest

If you've only ever spotted a member of the endangered species flying through the air, here's your chance to see them sleeping in a nest and watching the sky on big branches.

Georgia Aquarium’s Beluga Whales Live Cam

Great big Beluga whales wave their graceful tails in an aqua-blue expanse at the Georgia Aquarium.

Go on Safari

Getting out of the house is not a thing we're supposed to be doing unless absolutely necessary, but there's a lot of outdoorsy folks that might be reading and wishing there was some way to slake their wanderlust. That's where Twitch.tv comes in! Normally Twitch is where sub-cable-access-level "talents" earn millions for playing other people's video games as loudly as possible, but it's also home to WildEarth, a channel that livestreams walks through a game reserve in South Africa. The stream isn't consistently on at all times, but that's okay because you can check out their video clips for on-demand wildlife just chilling out.

Houston Zoo Livestream

Wach Texan giraffes, gorillas, elephants, rhinos, and even leafcutter ants on the Houston Zoo's live webcams.

Hummingbird Nest

Get a close look at a hummingbird nest. Sometimes you'll be looking at eggs and sometimes you'll be looking at a very pretty long-beaked creature sitting on those eggs.

Monterey Bay Aquarium

Sea otters, jellyfish, and sharks alike are recorded live at the famous Monterey Bay Aquarium.

National Parks Wildlife Cams

Peek inside the everyday lives of Brooks River brown bears, Channel Islands sea creatures, and bald eagles on the National Parks Service's wildlife webcams.

San Diego Zoo Live Cam

A handful of the well-known zoo's 3,500 animals are going about business as usual. See the whereabouts of baboons, penguins, pandas, polar bears, apes, koalas, giraffes, and other residents on their live cam page.

Tropical Reef

Fishies of many shapes and sizes swim around in this tropical reef exhibit modeled after the coast of Palau.

Wolong Grove Panda

Watch big fluffy bears mostly take naps in the yards of the Shenshuping Gengda Panda Center in China's Wolong Valley via Explore Bears & Bison's live cam.

MUSIC SHOWS

Christine and the Queens

French pop singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens (aka Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier) livestreams performances and discussions every morning (or every evening, if you're in France) on her Instagram.

Ongoing

Fred Hersch

Start your mornings with a live digital performance from the great jazz pianist Fred Hersch on Facebook Live.

Through April 11

Garth Brooks

Country music legend Garth Brooks will stream "Live From Studio G" (aka his home) on Mondays.

Ongoing

The Honey Badgers

Delaware-based folk duo and Homey Award winners the Honey Badgers will come to you live from their living room.

Wednesday, March 25

In My Room

Rolling Stone is launching a new IGTV series called "In My Room," which kicked off with a performance by Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson in his California home. See new episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at noon. They reveal the artists on their Instagram page soon before each episode.

Ongoing

Jens Lekman

Want to be personally serenaded by Swedish singer-songwriter Jens Lekman? The musician will play requested songs one Skype call at a time for an hour a day.

March 23-29

Johnny Gandelsman Plays Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 (arr. violin)

You have several chances to hear classical Russian violinist Johnny Gandelsman play Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 on Facebook Live.

Through March 30

Junction Trio: Conrad Tao, Stefan Jackiw, Jay Campbell

The eclectic ensemble Junction Trio—composed of Stefan Jackiw on violin, Jay Campbell on cello, and Conrad Tao on piano—will perform two masterworks of the piano trio repertoire: Charles Ives' "American Piano Trio" and Beethoven’s epic "Archduke," via livestream.

Tuesday, March 24

Katherine Foster

American Idol vet Katherine Foster (née McPhee) and her husband David Foster will play the piano and sing on her Instagram, joined by special guests.

Ongoing

L Devine

English singer-songwriter L Devine will supplant her in-person tour with a "URL tour" on various social media platforms.

Through March 30

Rick Maguire from Pile

The lead singer of Nashville-based indie-punk band Pile will hark back to his solo days with a live set on his social media pages.

Friday, April 3

Virtual Exstatic Dance Party: 20 DJs in 24 hours

Yes, this DJ dance party starts at 4 in the morning, but it lasts for 24 hours. Twenty DJs will take turns manning the decks, so you can tune in whenever you need a little pep in your step.

March 27-28

VirtualFestival

In response to venue closures across the US, this online music festival started by Allen Thompson and Rodney McCarthy will bring you a series of livestreamed concerts with Sierra Ferrell (March 25), Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (March 28), and other artists.

March 23-29

Wigmore Hall Re-Broadcasts

London's Wigmore Hall's past livestreamed events are now available to view on demand. Get your Beethoven fix here.

Ongoing

PERFORMANCES

Broadway HD Livestream

Broadway HD is offering a seven-day free trial for new viewers to experience classic and new musicals on their website.

Ongoing

Hampstead Theatre Livestream

London's Hampstead Theatre will stream performances on-demand for a whole week on Instagram.

March 23-29

The Kennedy Center Digital Stage

Washington, D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will show original works, new clips, and picks from their archives that you can peruse at your will. Plus, resident artist Mo Willems invites you to join him every weekday for virtual lunchtime doodling (which on the West Coast is late-morning doodling, at 10 a.m.).

Ongoing

Live Readings with Tommy Pico

In anticipation of the April audiobook release of his book Nature Poem, Kumeyaay Brooklyn-based poet/editor Tommy Pico will read excerpts live on Instagram every Sunday.

Ongoing

Nightly Metropolitan Opera Streams

NYC's legendary Metropolitan Opera will stream free encore performances from their Live in HD series, including Wagner’s Siegfried (March 26), Götterdämmerung (March 27), and Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (March 28),

Through March 29

Opéra de Paris: 'Manon'

Enjoy a livestream of Jules Massenet's five-act comedic opera Manon, fittingly performed by the Opéra national de Paris, on medici.tv.

Wednesday, March 25

Readings By Writers

Every Monday and Thursday, Readings By Writers will host a writer on Zoom, including Pam Houston (March 26), Paul Lisicky (April 2), Rebecca Solnit (April 16), and Garth Greenwell (June 4).

March 26-June 4

Royal Opera House Livestreams

The iconic Covent Garden opera house will stream opera and ballet performances, as well as behind-the-scenes looks at its beautiful interiors, on Facebook and YouTube.

Ongoing

Wiener Staatsoper Daily Livestreams

The Vienna State Opera is opening its livestream archives for free. Tune in for rebroadcasts of Gioachino Rossini's La Cenerentola (Wednesday, March 25), Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro (Friday, March 27), and other great works.

Through April 2

EDUCATION

Ivy League Courses

Didn't get into Harvard? Prestigious Ivy League schools across the country offer nearly 500 free online classes in computer science, programming, art and design, and other subjects.

Scholastic Learn At Home

From PreK to ninth grade, Scholastic has several online programs to help educate kids during school closures.

WORKOUTS

CorePower Yoga on Demand

The studio chain that offers flow, sweat, and savasana classes is helping people keep up their practice with online classes.

SoulCycle Off the Bike

You don't need a fancy stationary exercise bike to participate in SoulCycle's infamously intense spin classes.

YMCA 360

The Y offers online health and fitness classes for all ages.

OTHER COOL RESOURCES

Interactive Internet Apps

Platforms like Zoom, Google, and Netflix are serving as tools for "our reconfigured socialization," as Vox puts it. Give these virtual hangouts a go to connect with loved ones who are quarantined in faraway places.

JSTOR Open Access

Libraries are closed, but here's some good news: Your favorite research database, which has over 6,000 accessible ebooks and over 150 journals, has expanded much of its material to be free and available to the public.

NASA Digital Resources

NASA has made its entire media library (which includes over 140,000 images, sounds, and videos) available to the public. Not a bad deal if you feel the need to escape this planet for a while.