Quarantine Drinking: These Seattle Bars, Wineries, and Cocktail Bars Have Unique New Takeout Options Machine House Brewery, Rachel's Ginger Beer, and More Places Packing Up Alcohol For You

Machine House Brewing via Instagram Machine House Brewery , famous for their cask-conditioned ales, now offers these innovative cask bag-in-boxes for delivery or pickup.

Earlier this week, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) announced that restaurants with a liquor license could temporarily sell closed and sealed bottles of beer, wine, and spirits, as long as they are accompanied by food. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order also included breweries and wineries among its list of "essential businesses." What does this mean for you? It's now easier than ever to get booze to go in Seattle, whether through delivery or curbside pickup. We've listed all the Seattle places we've heard of that are offering takeout booze on our takeout and delivery location directory, but below, we've rounded up some particularly special options, from new beer releases to wine discounts to make-your-own cocktail kits, plus a few locations we just happen to like a lot. Your virtual happy hours are about to get a lot more interesting.

BEER

Cloudburst Brewing

Steve Luke's James Beard Award-nominated brewery has brewed a special Treading Water IPA as a treat for these strange times. They explain further: "With no direction or current initiatives on the Federal level (#fucktrump), small businesses are forced to adapt daily, with zero guidance of what the next day may hold, and having to make endless difficult financial & moral decisions, that inevitably conflict with each other. It feels like we are all just treading water for the time being. And thus, we bring you - Treading Water IPA. It’s a pleasant, tropical forward IPA brewed with Pale & Pilsner malt and a splash of Red Wheat, and then generously hopped with Mosaic, El Dorado, & Azacca. It’s our little way to break up and brighten your day." You can grab one to go from their beer stand at the brewery, as well as some merch to go along with it.

Belltown

Elysian Brewing

Missing your Space Dust IPA? The local chain now offers free beer delivery from noon to 6 pm, Thursday–Sunday. Their Capitol Hill brewpub location also offers free food delivery to the neighborhood during the same hours.

Various locations

Ghostfish Brewing Company

If you don't do gluten, good news: This brewery now ships statewide.

Sodo

Machine House Brewery

While you can't enjoy Machine House's cask-conditioned ales at their brewery right now, you can still get the fresh-from-the-cask taste at home: They're now offering a 5-liter "cask bag-in-box" in their online store, each of which holds 10.6 pints of their beer and comes with a cask spigot. You can order them for delivery or curbside pickup.

Georgetown

Populuxe Brewing

Women's History Month has been largely overshadowed in Seattle this year, but it's not over yet. Though it was originally meant to be released in taprooms, the (You Should) Smile More West Coast IPA, created by the women of the Ballard Brewed Coalition, is now available in cans. Order them online or pick them up to go from 4–6 pm at Populuxe. As they write on Facebook, "Though the toast may be virtual, know that it is real!" A portion of all sales will benefit the Pink Boots Society, which supports women in the beer industry.

Ballard

Raiz

Add a couple cans of Stoup Brewing's I Thought We Were Friends IPA to your pollito or cochinita pibil order (plus sides, duh) for a $35 deal. They're also offering cake and wine, plus free delivery within a two-mile radius.

Ballard

Ravenna Brewing Co.

This one's for all you Zoom fans: Ravenna's newest beer is a 6 percent ABV Telebeer Hazy IPA, made so you can "Fire up the video chat, and have one with all of your friends, remotely of course." It's available on tap for crowlers and growlers.

Ravenna

Reuben's Brews

In addition to Populuxe (above), you can also now get four packs of the (You Should) Smile More to go from Reuben's online store. While you're at it, pick up one of their other special small-batch crowlers to go: Currently, they have a Tea Time Bitsier IPA and a Cherry Czech Pils.

Ballard

COCKTAILS

Ben Paris

The State Hotel's Ben Paris now has bloody Mary kits to go—just add vodka, gin, or tequila—for $20.

Downtown

Cure

From March 27-April 3, Cure is bringing cocktails kits to your door. Try their bourbon old fashioned kit for 10 drinks' worth of fixings (plus two free glasses and one free online bartending class, taught by Seattle’s favorite bartender Joe Wargo). They'll even include two pre-frozen whiskey cubes, pre-sliced oranges, and sugar cubes to get you started. The people you live with will be wildly impressed, even if it's just you and your fancy cat.

Capitol Hill

Jude's Old Town

Pretend you're tucked into a booth at the cozy neighborhood bar while you sip Negroni Biancos, Rinomato Americanos, and other refreshing cocktails available for pickup in bountiful kits. Each one yields upwards of 15 drinks, but the quantity depends on which kit you choose.

Rainier Valley

Marmite

Home bartenders can swing by Bruce Nafalty's Chophouse Row nook to pick up boozy provisions to make smokey Cuba Libres with bitter cola, tart pisco sours with chica morada, or salty-sweet margaritas with bitter rhubarb. They also deliver.

Capitol Hill

Navy Strength

The award-winning tiki joint is reserving cocktail kits for pickup, so you can pretend it's summer with home-fashioned versions of their favorites sippers: The Saturn (passionfruit orgeat, lemon juice, falernum), the Zombie (grenadine, cinnamon, falernum, lime), or the Navy Grog (allspice, lime, demerara, grapefruit).

Belltown

Olmstead

Toast at 5 p.m. or your other favorite drinking time with cocktails in a can, wine by the bottle, and beer to go from Olmstead. The only thing missing will be their gold owl-shaped goblets.

Capitol Hill

Suika

Craving a classic Toki highball? You can make your own with Suntory whiskey and super-fine soda provided by the celebrated Japanese drinking food spot. They've even got you covered with the ideal ice cube, available upon request.

Capitol Hill

Tamari Bar

Makato Kimoto's Suika-adjacent izakaya justly exclaims "No highball? No life!" on their cocktail kit menu, which offers fixings for classic highballs, Moscow mules, yuzu mimosas, and more.

Capitol Hill

Willmott's Ghost

Cocktail kits and sealed to-go spirits are ready to be ordered and scooped up at Renee Erickson's Roman-style Amazon Spheres restaurant.

Downtown

WINE

Cure

With Cure's "Netflix & Chill" deal, you can woo your quarantine comrade with a large charcuterie board and a bottle of wine, plus two complimentary wine glasses. You can pick it up or get it delivered for free.

Capitol Hill

Eight Row

David Nichols's tree fruit- and Central Washington-themed solo venture is featuring 14 wines by female winemakers, available for (no-contact) pickup. They'll take $10 off any bottle.

Green Lake

Hitchcock Restaurant Group (Hitchcock, Bar Taglio, and Bruciato)

Slide into Hitchcock Restaurant Group Beverage Director Alexandra Stang's DMs to get some advice on which wines you should order from HRG's new "Pandemic Wine Club," which Eater calls an "ad hoc remote sommelier service" coming from Hitchcock, Bruciato, and Bar Taglio.

Various locations

La Dive

This buzzy watering hole is normally famous for its champagne bongs, but they also have a great selection of natural wine, which is what's important here. Their Instagram teases lots of unique options available for delivery (for orders over $75) and pickup, like this "natural orange petnat [that] pairs well with veggies like asparagus + artichoke and, from our recent experience, shows like ’barry’ and ’curb your enthusiasm’!" You can also ask them to customize a selection for you. White Claw, lillet, and sherry are also available, in addition to frozen dumplings and other snacks.

Capitol Hill

Tilth

Stop by the Wallingford Craftsman bungalow to collect your pickings of house favorites (like DeLille Cellars' Chaleur Blanc) for 40% off.

Wallingford

Vif

The beloved wine (and tasty food) purveyors at Vif have launched their online wine shop, which features limited offerings that they hope to expand weekly. You can pick it up on their doorstep and browse some additional bottles displayed in their window, plus Olympia Coffee Roasters beans. If you're a member of their wine club, they're also offering a special "Quarantine Club" edition with six bottles of wine for $150 or less. Their brand-new Beacon Hill sister bar, Petite Soif, also has lots of good wine for sale on their website, which you can pick up on Friday or Saturday.

Fremont

BUBBLY

Rachel's Ginger Beer

Treat yourself to a mimosa made with your favorite Rachel's Ginger Beer flavor and Union Wine Company bubbles, available in kits for pickup or delivery.

Capitol Hill and University Village

Wild Mountain Cafe

When you spend $40 or more on brunch (for takeout or delivery), Ballard's cottage-nestled Wild Mountain Cafe will throw in a free mimosa kit.

Ballard