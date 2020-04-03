ICYMI, Here Are This Week's New Seattle Takeout and Delivery Specials Ube Cheesecake from Hood Famous, Shake Shack Burger Kits, and More Specials Announced the Week of March 30

HOOD FAMOUS BAKESHOP VIA FACEBOOK Hood Famous Bakeshop 's brilliant purple ube cheesecake, now available for delivery, has a cult following for good reason.

Since March 16, when it was first announced that Washington restaurants and bars would have to suspend in-person dining, we've been tracking takeout and delivery specials and promotions from local restaurants over here. We've also been listing every single restaurant and bar we've heard about that's offering takeout and delivery here. We've even made our takeout and delivery listings filterable: If booze, coffee, dessert, or provisions for cooking your own meals are what you're after, we've got you covered. As things have changed over the last few weeks though, many restaurants have changed their business models, and, as the stay-at-home order has extended to May 4, new places have started offering takeout and delivery. So, to help you keep track of everything, we've rounded up this week's notable new offerings. See them all below—everything from Shake Shack burger kits to a Zylberschtein's bagel club.

Addo

Eric Rivera's innovative Ballard incubator space has been busy expanding their offerings, and now offers several unique "experiences." This week's new additions include Fast Food Style Lunch, a seafood delivery program called to-GO FISH, Snacks for Your Dog (Fido needs love, too!), a Sugar High Snack Set, a veggie pickup and delivery program, and Ingrid's Wine Club. They're also continuing to offer addo for the people, addo pantry, addo @ home, and their Early Bird Dining Series. Got all that?

Ba Bar

As of April 1, Ba Bar Capitol Hill is serving $5 meals (Phở Tái Nạm, grilled chicken vermicelli, and vegetarian vermicelli) from 1-5 p.m. daily for all restaurant, bar, food industry, and hotel workers employed or recently laid off. They'll also continue to offer 20% off standard call-in orders.

Sponsored SPLIFF! The Underground Stoner Film Festival is now Streaming Online! SPLIFF! NOW STREAMING! Stuck at home? Do you have some weed? Then check out SPLIFF!

Blazing Bagels

Every Tuesday, Blazing Bagels will now offer a free roll of toilet paper to every customer who makes a purchase of $30 or more.

Bottlehouse

In addition to their previously announced food and wine to-go menu, the Madrona wine bar will now have pop-up burger nights on Fridays. From 3-8 pm or until sold out, you can get regular or veggie burgers with sides of fries, mac n cheese, or salad. Bottlehouse also announced a Old-Fashioned Kit this week.

Canlis

The fine dining institution was one of the first restaurants to offer unique takeout specials last month. They've had to revise their original plan and shut down their drive-through and bagel shop offerings, but their new options are just as interesting: In addition to continuing to offer delivery of home-cooked family meals and CSA boxes, Canlis now has Bottle Service. You can order sommelier-selected wines and cocktail kits (including the ingredients for their signature Almost Perfect drink) now.

Gracia

The Ballard Mexican restaurant now offers family meals for two or four people for pre-order, available for pickup on the weekends. They also have a new margarita cocktail kit.

Hitchcock

The local, sustainable Bainbridge Island restaurant announced their new Family Meal program this week. They write, "Offered Wednesday through Sunday, Family Meal is a choice of roast chicken, double-cut pork chops, or a vegetarian feast with all the fixings for curbside pickup or delivery. Each Family Meal offers two price options and includes salads, vegetable sides, fresh bread, and cookies. There will also be a rotating selection of a la carte items, as well as bottles of wine available to order. Same day orders are accepted Wednesday to Sunday with one hour lead time. Pick up is from 3pm to 7pm." The restaurant will also be launching a CSA box subscription-based program on Sunday, adding to the Pandemic Wine Club they started last week.

Hood Famous Bakeshop

The beloved Filipino bakeshop is finally reopen for delivery, as of this Thursday! You can order their "Yummies for Delivery" menu online, which includes ube cookies, mini cheesecakes, whole buko pies, and roasted coffee bags from Fulcrum Coffee Roasters.

Il Nido

The West Seattle pasta mecca from Il Corvo owner Mike Easton announced a new market-style pickup service this week. Head to the restaurant from 4–7 pm on Tuesdays–Fridays to grab pastas, sauces, and wines to go.

Insomnia Cookies

In addition to offering takeout and delivery options, Insomnia Cookies, "an iconic brand in the late-night cookie game," is hosting a #DeliveringWarmMoments contest. Until April 9, you can nominate someone for a complimentary cookie care package. They're also offering a DIY Cookie’wich kit, which comes with cookies, ice cream, and toppings.

Jack's BBQ

The local barbecue chain has been offering delivery from all of its locations, as well as curbside pickup in South Lake Union, but on Wednesday, Jack's announced that it will also be setting up a pop-up shop in the Bellevue cafe Brief Encounter each Wednesday through Sunday from 4­­–7 p.m, offering sandwiches, salads, pulled pork by the pound, and pecan pie for pickup.

Left Bank

Though it's too late for this week, we wanted to get this on your radar: The South Park natural wine shop now has a curated Friday Night Wine home delivery and pickup service. Sign up before next Thursday at 5 pm to get four unique bottles of wine for "quarantine vibes" to go.

Nue

The street-food-inspired small plates spot has a new à la carte menu available for delivery and pickup daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., plus a three-course meal for two that includes a bottle of wine for $45.

Pagliacci Pizza

Since giving away thousands of Macrina chocolate chip cookies with every order on March 21, Pagliacci has been going strong with free treats. Seattle Met reports that they'll continue to make large-scale orders from local businesses "as long as we’re in this quarantine situation." This Saturday, April 4 will bring sweets from Hello Robin, and they hope to dole out favors from Caffe Umbria, Fran’s Chocolates, and Rachel’s Ginger Beer in the future. If you prefer your pizza by the slice, you can also now pre-order single pieces on their app.

Rachel's Ginger Beer

Rachel Marshall's wildly popular spicy-sweet soda shop now offers free delivery to the Seattle metro area on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. You can also get vodka, gin, sparkling wine, and other Moscow mule-friendly booze delivered, along with your very own copper mugs. Pickup is still available at the Capitol Hill and University Village locations.

Ristorante Picolinos

Picolinos is offering a limited to-go menu of antipasti, insalata, wood-fired pizza, pasta (we recommend the rigatoni salsiccia), and secondi.

Rupee

We weren't able to include this new Sri Lankan spot in last week's roundup of James Beard Award-nominated restaurants that offer takeout, but now we can! As of Thursday, you can now get pork curry ribs, mutton rolls, and more items to go.

Salt & Straw

While their shops are closed, the ice cream makers are delivering a new five-pint "Treat Yourself Pack" with Pots of Gold & Rainbows; Salted, Malted, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough; Chocolate Gooey Brownie; Strawberry Coconut Water Sherbet; and Double Fold Vanilla.

Shake Shack

In the before times, you had to wait in long lines for the fast-casual chain's burgers, but now you can get cook-at-home DIY ShackBurger Kits shipped directly to you. Each kit features enough beef, potato rolls, American cheese, and ShackSauce to make eight burgers.

Shaker + Spear

Starting Friday, April 3, the Palladian Hotel's seafood-focused restaurant will offer a pre-fixe dinner and drinks available for pick up or delivery, with options like "sassy" peanut and chili shrimp, steelhead with charred onion ricotta, a chargrilled burger, and chocolate pot de crème. Oh, and every order will come with a free—ahem, complimentary—roll of toilet paper.

Shelter Lounge

Shelter Lounge's Green Lake location will offer a "Shelter at Home" pre-fixe menu available Wednesdays-Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. They post daily menus on their Instagram.

Spice Waala

The Indian street food vendor is offering 50 free meals every Monday and Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., available for pickup, until the COVID-19 crisis is over. They're accepting donations to keep the program going via Venmo (@uttammukh) and PayPal (uttammukh@gmail.com). Their regular menu items are also available for takeout and delivery (Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.).

Theo Chocolate

Here's a good way to get your local chocolate fix: The Fremont-based retailer's new Theo-To-Go menu includes their most popular treats, like Lunar Pies and Fremont Chews, build-your-own ice cream sandwiches (featuring Molly Moon's ice cream), Easter baskets, bars, and lots more.

The White Swan Public House

You'll have to wait a few weeks to experience the South Lake Union pub's epic view, but to tide you over (sorry), check out their new Brunch to Go menu, which includes breakfast sandwiches, brisket hash, bread pudding, and optional mimosa or Bloody Mary add-on cocktail kits.

Zylberschtein's

Josh Grunig's Jewish deli announced a new Bagel Club this week. They've sold out already, but starting again next week, you can sign up to get a baker's dozen of their hand-rolled, boiled bagels delivered every Wednesday or Friday. If you act fast, you can still order one of their burger dinners for a family of four, available this Saturday, April 4 only.