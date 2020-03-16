Coronavirus Updates: These Seattle Restaurants Are Offering Delivery and Takeout Specials and Promotions A Canlis Drive-Through, Maximilien Meal Bags, and More

At Canlis' new "Drive On Thru," which opened today, you'll be able to pick up burgers, veggie melts, salads, and ice cream sandwiches to take home or eat in the comfort and safety of your own car. Canlis via Facebook

As of 4:12 pm on Monday, March 16, the restaurants featured in this guide are still open—however, news of restaurant closures is spreading fast. If we have outdated information on this page, or if we're missing anything, please email us to let us know.

PRE-SET MEALS & SPECIAL MENUS

Art of the Table

Restaurant details: "Uncertain times require creative thinking. To that end, we are trying something a little different. We are offering a meal to take home - good, soulful, simple food without fuss and tweezers. A meal your family or friends can gather and share.... Call us and reserve a meal for any day of the week (except Tuesday). We are accepting reservations for future dates as well, so if you want to pick one up but tonight isn't the night, call and schedule one for the day you'd like! Meals will be available for pick up anytime after 4pm. If you don’t want to leave your abode and you live in close proximity to us, we can make arrangements to deliver it to you."

Elliott's Oyster House

Restaurant details: What we all need right now is a little comfort, food and plenty of wine. To best serve our community and employees, you now have the opportunity to enjoy the Elliott’s Oyster House and Metropolitan Grill experience in the comfort of your home. Our two restaurants have partnered to create a collaborative menu for our guests. Our fully prepared oven-ready meals are delivered fresh to your doorstep. All of our steaks are pre-marked on our grill, simply heat to desired temperature and serve. Bottles of wine are available for additional enjoyment. AVAILABLE 7 DAYS A WEEK. Delivery fees are waived during this time for orders within a 15-mile radius."

La Messe

Restaurant details: "During these complicated times, we understand you may want to avoid public spaces. We have designed a menu available for pre-order and pick up to help ease stress. The price is $35 and feeds a family of 2. The meal can easily be made for families of 4, 6 or more. Meals will be available for pick up from 12pm to 10pm. Please call the restaurant directly at 206-402-6106 to place order. TAKE HOME MENU: Lasagne, beef bolognese, ricotta, tomato / Baby kale, caesar dressing, parmesan / Garlic bread"

Maximilien

Restaurant details: "We are closed but you're still hungry! We've put together a Meal Bag for you to pick up! Pick up in the Market, Cap Hill or Queen Anne! Support your local restaurant community! We want to survive this difficult situation and re-open! For that, we need your support!" (March 16)

Mulleady's Irish Pub

Restaurant details: "Though our doors may be shut (temporarily) we'd love to be able to offer YOU a Saint Patrick's day dinner to be picked up and even perhaps delivered to you. Would love for you to drop a comment or message and we will follow up with you. Thank you - we love you." (March 15)

The Pantry

Venue details: "After much soul-searching about how to be a responsible business during these challenging days — we have suspended our classes through the end of March, until we can be assured that it’s once again safe to gather together around our tables. While we will miss breaking bread with you, we see no reason to stop feeding you! Starting on Sunday, March 14, we’re turning our currently scheduled classes into take-out pop-ups, serving take-away versions of the class’s menus. Each meal will be made with care and love (and with lots and lots of hand-washing) by the Pantry’s chefs and instructors. We’re going to get through this together!"

Urbane

Restaurant details: "Make dinner simple! @urbaneseattle is now offering a fresh, quick and easy meal kit. Call and place your order by 5pm for the next day’s dinner at 206.695.1234."

NEW PROJECTS

Addo

Restaurant details: "First off, we are not closing, just making a few revisions to how we do business here. Our chef's counter experiences and cooking classes will be pushed back until we can have guests in the restaurant. We will be rescheduling our strategy based dinner games as well that are currently scheduled for this month. All of the other experiences will be made to-go so if there is something you see coming up that sounds amazing then book it with confidence as we will be packaging it up for you. When you book let us know if you would like it warm or cold on pick up. We are getting ready to launch more locations for addo for the people, week two of pantry, and week two of addo @ home. We will also be doing some free livestream cooking classes as we know some of you are having to cook more than usual at home we want to help!"

Canlis

Seattle's biggest name in fine-dining has temporarily pivoted to a new approach: This week, they'll shut down their dining room and offer three different concepts, including the Bagel Shed (a breakfast bagel shed serving bagels, spreads, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee, starting Tuesday), the Drive-On Thru (a burger drive-thru serving burgers, veggie melts, Canlis's famous salad, and ice cream sandwiches, starting Monday), and a family meal delivery service with a home-cooked dinner and a bottle of wine dropped at your door (starting Wednesday).

Hot Cakes

Restaurant details: "To honor social distancing and the safety of our community, starting next Wednesday the 18th, we will be delivering dessert to your door!⁠ On our new website you can place orders for layer cakes (not found at our restaurants!), take & bake molten cakes, and cookies by the half dozen. We will deliver every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon-4pm. Orders will be super easy to place and we will also offer birthday candles and a couple greeting cards.⁠ We call this project Birthdays Don't Stop - while life is tricky right now, we still have plenty to celebrate and be grateful for."

DISCOUNTS

Bluwater Bistro

Restaurant details: The seafood restaurant is offering free delivery from Uber Eats.

Jude's Old Town

Restaurant details: The family-friendly neighborhood bar is offering 10% off on all to-go bottles of wine, vermouth, and bitters for drinking at home.

Kimpton Restaurants (Tulio, Outlier, Bookstore Bar and Cafe, Shaker and Spear)

Restaurant details: “Is take-out your new normal? We're offering 20% off all take out orders. Or want to stock up for future dining? Purchase a gift card and receive a 25% increase in the dollar value (for ex: $100 purchase gets you a $125 gift card)."

Mamnoon, Mamnoon Street, and Anar

Restaurant details: "As a special incentive for your participation in the good fight, we will add 20% more to the balance of any mama gift card purchased between today and May 31st, 2020. For example, If you pay for a $500 gift card you will receive one worth $600! These mama gift cards can be purchased and used at any of our restaurants and also for catering services!"

Monsoon

Restaurant details: "We are no longer open for dine-in service, but you can still get takeout or delivery. Use the links [on our site] to order online, or take advantage of 30% off direct call in ordering with curbside pickup."

Neighborhood Grills (Eastlake Bar & Grill, Lake Forest Bar & Grill, Bremerton Bar & Grill, and Greenlake Grill)

These restaurants are offering 10% off all pick-up orders.

Oma Bap

Restaurant details: Starting Monday, March 9, the Korean fast-casual eatery is offering discounts on all delivery platforms (Uber Eats, Doordash, and Postmates) as well as for walk-in orders.

Pegasus Pizza

Restaurant details: "Drive on over to Alki Beach and feed your soul! 20% OFF ALL ORDERS."

Trophy Cupcakes

Restaurant details: "We're offering FREE DELIVERY on qualifying orders at www.trophycupcakes.com or call us at 2066327020 ext 1 (offer code "FREEDELIVERY")."

Umi Sake House and Matsu

Restaurant details: Umi Sake House is offering $5 off of $35 Caviar orders and doubling their reward points during March, while Matsu is offering 10% off lunch.