4/20 2020 Events and Weed Store Specials in Seattle Dispensary Deals, Stoner Flicks, and More Holiday Festivities

SPLIFF 2020 is being livestreamed! From April 17-20, watch cannabis-themed films made by stoners just like you (like "Back to School Special," pictured) from your couch.

Thanks to a group of California teens in 1971, April 20 surpasses Thanksgiving as the biggest stoner holiday of the year—and it's upon us! With weed stores deemed essential businesses in the COVID-19 crisis, and with event organizers taking to online platforms, there are plenty of social distancing-friendly ways to celebrate 4/20. Below, we've rounded up every holiday-specific dispensary deal, food & drink special, and weed-centric event we could find (including ones that we just think would be fun to do while stoned) leading up to the most fun Monday of the year, from a livestreamed pot-baking session with Cupcake Royale's Jody Hall to Little Neon Taco Bell. For more resources, check out our complete weed store directory, which includes lots of places that offer daily and weekly deals (like American Mary and Uncle Ike's), or our list of dispensaries rewarding social distancing with preorder discounts.

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

Addo

When it comes to stoned noshing, Chef Eric Rivera will kick your pizza Lunchables right out of the park. Addo's gourmet 4/20 snack pack comes with a hot pocket, mac and cheese, Lucky Charms, gummy candy, cookie dough, nachos, wings, fun-size chips, and a cheese quesadilla for $65 altogether.

Full Tilt's COVID Survival Pack: 420 Edition comes with two pints, three sauces, nuts, sprinkles, a pack of rolling papers, a lighter, a bag of skittles, some chips, and an Uncle Ike's t-shirt . What more could you ask for on the stoniest day of the year? The $25 kits will be ready for pickup in White Center on April 20 from 4-7 p.m.

Little Neon Taco

For 4/20 only, Monica Dimas's taqueria will bring you takes on Taco Bell classics for takeout and delivery, including Crunchwrap Supremes, Enchiritos, and Double Decker Supremes, as well as boozy favorites.

EVENTS

Some of these events have multiple dates, but they're all taking place on April 20.

The Magic Hat Presented by Emmett Montgomery and Friends

Five "brilliant humans(?)," ranging from seasoned stand-up comics to sketch performers to audience members, are selected (presumably out of the Magic Hat) throughout the show to perform weekly at this comedy variety show, otherwise described as a "friendship machine that will make the world a better place." Watch the livestream via BlueJeans.

Seattle Aquarium Live Cams

Find out what the Seattle Aquarium's sea otters and harbor seals are up to every minute of every day. (Hint: They are swimming back and forth and looking cute.)

SPLIFF 2020 - Livestreamed!

You're in desperate need of some FUN... and lucky you, we've got just the thing! The beloved and hilarious 2020 SPLIFF film festival—featuring short cannabis-themed films made by stoners just like YOU—is debuting LIVE online! Each of these limited, special online screenings of SPLIFF 2020 will be hosted LIVE by the fantastical, divine talents of Seattle drag queen duo BETTY WETTER and COOKIE COUTURE! If you've never experienced the mind-altering fun of SPLIFF (from the crazy, creative minds behind HUMP!) you are in for such a treat. This year you can expect 22 brand new wildly entertaining weed-inspired shorts (all 4:20 or less... of course) featuring funny psychedelic trip-outs, stoned flying cats, side-splitting animation, aggressive dolphins, sexy shenanigans, wandering potatoes, and... dancing Burger Kings? SURE, WHY NOT? Trust us, you've never experienced anything like SPLIFF before. Tell your friends which screening you'll be watching so all of you can get baked and share the glory of SPLIFF 2020 from the comfort of your individual couches! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY



Can't wait till these screenings? Need more SPLIFF? Get a ticket to our on-demand screening of last year's SPLIFF here and watch it whenever you have time!

The Cupcake Experience

Cupcake Royale's Jody Hall, Museum of Museum's Greg Lundgren, and Heylo Cannabis's Lo Friesen will pool their powers to teach you how to make special (read: pot-infused) butter to bake into cupcakes and enjoy while watching SPLIFF 2020.

420 Digital Disco

SassyBlack will soundtrack your 4/20 sesh with an hour-long live set on Heylo Cannabis's Instagram page.

One Horse Town

On a post-apocalyptic ranch, three queers defend the last horse on Earth—but when some starving fugitives show up, the ranchers, like the runaways, must "struggle to remember what makes them human in a world urging them to forget their compassion and their sanity." You can see it streaming via Patreon.

What are you Smoking? Demystifying Cannabis Regulations & Tests

Nick Mosely and Dr. Tania Sasaki of Washington cannabis laboratory Confidence Analytics will clue you into the historical and current regulatory landscape of cannabis legalization in this region and beyond. They'll also touch on the process of lab testing and what to look for when buying cannabis products.

Hempfest 420 Toke-a-Thon Multicast

The annual membership drive for Seattle Hempfest usually takes place in the form of a BBQ, but this year they'll host speakers, performers (like the Raelyn Nelson Band), and games (like a Bong Hit Championship and stoner trivia) on Zoom, instead.

Highstream 420 Festival

The National Cannabis Festival and the Emerald Cup will join forces for an online event supporting the Global Relief Fund for Live Music Crews, the Drug Policy Alliance, and Advancing Legal Medical Marijuana Therapeutics and Research. Check it out on Nugs.tv for livestreamed music performances by the likes of Portugal. The Man, plus online workshops, demos, and interactive panels.

DISPENSARY SPECIALS

Canna West Seattle

To prevent a flood of West Seattleites on 4/20, Canna West is offering high holiday deals all month long. Their Culture Shop also has a prefunk sale that lasts through April 20, which includes 50% off PAW CBD Pet Treats and 35% off all CBD products and herbal supplements.

Cannabis City

Seattle's first pot shop was revving up for a big party with Seattle Gear on their smoke deck, but, alas, it was canceled. To make up for it, they're offering daily specials leading up to 420, starting on Saturday, April 18. Snag $18 Full Spectrum Wax (normally $25), $30 DNA Flower (usually $36), and other discounts while you can.

Ganja Goddess

This women-owned pot shop is offering "deep 4/20 discounts" on its eclectic inventory starting Saturday, April 18.

Green Lady Marijuana

From Tuesday, April 14 to Monday, April 20, each of Green Lady's locations will offer daily deals like $15 Ceres Dragon Balm (Thurs April 16), $15 Botanimax Starseed 1g Wax (Sat April 18), and 20% off Heavenly Buds products (Sun April 19).

Green-Theory

The Bel-Red and Factoria locations of this Eastside shop are counting down to the big day with daily deals from Lifted Cannabis Co., Northwest Concentrates, Phat Panda, and other popular brands.

Hashtag Cannabis

Henry mural-adorned Hashtag Cannabis has exclusive flower and deals for the holiday, including discounts on products from Pot of Gold (like their popular Girl Scout Cookies hybrid), as well as Dank Czar, Bondi Farms, and Emerald Jane's.

Herbn Elements

Find 4/20 deals all month long at the welcoming, well-lit North Seattle shop, like marked-down CBD skincare from Northwest Wonderland and fruity prerolls from Mad Mark.

Kush Klub

For all of April, enjoy 20% off any category, from flower to extracts to edibles. On the day of, everything in the store will be 30% off. Plus, if you spend more than $150, you'll be entered in a contest to receive 30% off for an entire year.

(Lux) Pot Shop

This local chain is offering up to 25% off on certain flower, prerolls, vapor, concentrates, wellness products, and paraphernalia brands while supplies last.

Pot Shop Seattle

Each week in April, you can shop for sale items from a different highlighted vendor. The week of April 13 features Falcanna.

The Reef

Save 30% on Millennium Extracts products for all of April at the Reef's Capitol Hill location.

Ruckus Recreational

From April 18-20, Ruckus's Capitol Hill and Ballard locations will shell out deals like select $50 ounces, $10 wax, $10 eighths, $2 edibles, and more.

Satori

When you buy something at Satori, you'll get something else for 42% off from 4:20-7:10 p.m. This deal lasts every day in April and applies to everything in the store.

Western Bud

From April 16-23, Western Bud will take 25% off the entire store. Check their website for daily deals, too.