These Seattle Weed Stores are Rewarding Social Distancing with Special Deals The Reef, Ganja Goddess, and Other Dispensaries Offering Discounts for Preorders

Order your weed things on the internet and reap the benefits. INSTANTS/GETTY IMAGES

As Seattle restaurants, bars, and small businesses temporarily close their doors, there's one industry whose brick and mortars remain largely unscathed: pot shops. While you can still walk into your neighborhood dispensary (for now), shopkeepers are encouraging customers to practice social distancing by shelling out some budget-friendly perks to those who order online for pickup. If you're still not sold on the idea of ordering ahead, keep in mind that many shops are only allowing a limited number of customers to browse the floor at one time, so shopping in-person won't be a quick errand. Below, we've rounded up every local dispensary offering special deals for civic guideline-abiding stoners. You can find a full list of places that allow online orders—including those that don't offer discounts—here.

365 Recreational Cannabis

This Shoreline dispensary loves a sale, so it's not surprising that they're chipping 10% off preorders. If your budget is especially tight, know that they have edibles starting at just $3 and flower starting at $5.

Shoreline

Cannabis City

Do you have shaky hands inadequate for crafting adequate joints? Cannabis City, Seattle's first pot shop, is here for you—they have more than 100 varieties of pre-rolls, plus more weed stuff, which you can order online for 10% off.

Sodo

The Reef (Capitol Hill and Bremerton locations)

Both of the Reef's locales will treat home shoppers to 5% off orders on regularly priced items, and they'll also donate 5% of profits to local COVID-19 relief programs.

Capitol Hill, Bremerton

Ganja Goddess

Buy your buds online from this woman-owned pot businesses, noted as one of Sodo's first "Green Light District" shops, and enjoy 10% off. They have plenty of haute options, but also several grabs for frugal partakers, including sub-$10 grams and $21 eighths of shake.

Sodo

Green Lady Marijuana (East and West locations)

Touting itself as a "Northwest staple for all your cannabis needs," this South Sound dispensary has locations in both East and West Olympia. They're offering up to 20% off preorders.

Olympia

Greenside Recreational

By picking out your flower, edibles, tinctures, pre-rolls, topicals, spacey beverages, concentrates, and/or vapors online, you'll be saving 10% on your entire order.

Greenwood

A Greener Today (Rainier Valley, Shoreline, Columbia City, and Bothell locations)

This trusted chain urges you to "Limit your time in store & buy in bulk." Ordering ahead of time through their website will save you 20% on your order.

Various locations

Hashtag Cannabis

Resembling the Reef with its Henry mural-adorned exterior, you'll find a plethora of pot products here for 15% off when you order online. If you're averse to the psychoactive effects of THC, you might check out their CBD bundle: It includes one topical, one American Baked fruit chew, and one Pioneer Squares fruit chew for $19.

Fremont

Herbn Elements

Those quarantined in North Seattle can saunter over to the welcoming, well-lit shop to pick up the products they ordered online from an ever-expanding menu. Preorders are 15% off.

Lake City

Kush21

Stoners slightly outside of Seattle can enjoy 15% off pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topical products by ordering online.

Burien

Kush Klub

This place has hundreds of products, including exclusive strains not available at other stores, all of which can be found on their website and preordered for 15% off.

Shoreline

Ponder

For a premium supply of Clean Green–certified cannabis products flanked by $7 grams, browse the tiny Uncle Ike's-adjacent shop's website and order online. You'll get 15% off—includes sale items—as a treat.

Capitol Hill

Pot Shop Seattle

The ivy-covered bar-turned-dispensary has a plethora of tinctures, mints, candies, brownies, tea, fruit chews, and flower to choose from. They're offering 25% off online orders.

South Lake Union

Satori

The Seattle outpost of this small dispensary chain is offering 15% off orders over $25. Note that this deal cannot be "stacked" with the other in-store deals.

Fremont

THC of Olympia

This lime green-hued cannabis store is offering 10% off preorders—20% for seniors and military.

Olympia

Uncle Ike's

This location of Uncle Ike's is offering 5% off preorders on regularly priced items over $10.

Capitol Hill