Want Takeout from Some of Seattle's Best Restaurants? Here's How to Preorder in Advance How to Get Your Hands on Quick-to-Sell-Out Meals from JuneBaby, Wataru, and More

Junebaby via Instagram Been dying to try JuneBaby 's fried chicken? It's available for takeout on Sundays, but you'll have to preorder days ahead of time to grab your spot, so act fast!

As takeout has become the norm in Seattle over the past few weeks, many high-profile restaurants that are typically dine-in only ventures have begun offering these services on a limited basis. Due to their loyal followings, that often means that these restaurants sell out of their offerings days ahead of time, leaving you in the lurch if you've just pulled up your favorite restaurant's website and you're hungry right now. Luckily though, there's a way around this: Preordering in advance. Below, we've rounded up the top Seattle restaurants that you should order from at least a day, if not several days, ahead of time. Not all of these restaurants have official ordering deadlines—some just have been prone to sell out quickly—but we've included those where relevant. Read on for details about how to get everything from cook-at-home pasta from San Fermo to fried chicken from JuneBaby to three-course menus from Canlis , and (we're so excited to be able to say this again) happy planning!

addo

Offerings: The innovative "incubator" currently offers several unique dining "experiences," including take-and-bake comfort classics that can feed a crowd, a fast food-style lunch, an "early bird" menu priced for two people, a Puerto Rican dinner, and whatever else chef Eric Rivera thinks up. There are also options for pantry staples, wine, meat, and fish. If you've got some extra cash to spend and you're looking for a quarantine date night idea, you might also consider the immersive "Travel from Home" series: You'll get a themed dinner menu that evokes a place you probably can't travel to right now, drinks, a music and video playlist, and other accoutrements to set the mood. The theme for April 26 is "camping," so the delivery includes a two-person tent, trail mix, wild mushroom stew, a s'mores kit, Rainiers, and "pine aroma."

Preorder info: Takeout experiences are available to book on Tock from now through May

How to get it: Depends on the experience—some are pickup only and some have the option for delivery as well

Bar del Corso

Offerings: Beacon Hill's ever-popular wood-fired pizzeria has ceased making pizzas for the time being, and instead has switched to focusing on "what is seasonal and easy to prepare for take away to eat later." They're accepting orders for Italian dishes like pasta, focaccia, and traditional cookies, along with cocktail kits and flowers from local farmers.

Preorder info: Orders open at 5 pm the day before

How to get it: Pickup available Tuesday–Friday, 1-3 pm

Cafe Juanita

Offerings: Kirkland's Northern Italian gem has an "At Home with Cafe Juanita" program that includes a rotating selection of pastas, breads, salads, desserts, and wines.

Preorder info: At least 24 hours' notice required

How to get it: Pickup available Tuesday–Friday, 2:30-4 pm

Canlis

Offerings: Seattle's fine-dining institution offers delivery of family meal boxes, which come with a bottle of wine, dessert, bread or another side dish, and a featured main course that reflects Canlis' upscale sensibilities, like braised rabbit lasagna or cote de boeuf. Menus usually are the most affordable on Mondays and get progressively more expensive until Fridays. CSA boxes featuring local produce and cocktail kits are also available.

Preorder info: Orders must be placed at least a day ahead of time, and open on Wednesdays at 1 pm for the following week.

How to get it: Weekday delivery available

Copal

Offerings: As of April 17, Matt Dillon's upscale, colorful Latin American spot now has Friday-night meals (for two, usually taco fixings) and cocktail kits (yielding 15 drinks, with options including margaritas and Cuba libres). You can also choose to add on full bottles of tequila, mezcal, beer, and other alcohol.

Preorder info: Weekly orders open on Monday and close on Wednesday evening, or when supplies run out.

How to get it: No-contact pickup available on Friday nights from 4-7 pm

Coyle's Bakeshop

Offerings: For Easter, Rachel Coyle reopened her previously closed Greenwood bakery for a limited takeout menu of items like hot cross buns and bake-at-home scones. Following the sell-out success of that weekend, she's now established a pattern of opening the shop for a few hours on Saturdays for customers to pick up preorders of items like scones, croissants, bread, quiche, sourdough starter, and a few whole cakes.

Preorder info: Menus go live on Facebook and Instagram at noon on Wednesdays

How to get it: Pickup available on Saturdays from 10 am-2 pm

Eden Hill

Offerings: Chef Maximillian Petty's avant-garde New American restaurant has been closed for the past few weeks, his efforts instead focused on his spinoff restaurant Eden Hill Provisions, which offers a limited on-demand takeout menu of burgers, fries, and other comfort food items, along with a weekly dinner subscription box that includes dinner for four, a bottle of wine, and pantry staples. On April 18 though, Eden Hill proper announced that they're also now open for single-night purchases of pre-set boxed dinners on weekends only. They write that, "While our tasting menu experience cannot be re-created for take out, we look forward to delivering as much care, attention to detail, and creativity to boxed meals as in-person dining."

Preorder info: To-go orders for the first week (April 24–25) are currently sold out on Tock, but check back later this week for next week's menu.

How to get it: Pickup and delivery available Fridays and Saturdays

Harvest Vine

Offerings: Madison Valley's Basque-inspired restaurant is back from their temporary hiatus with $40 takeout dinner kits for two, as well as individual menu items like paella and beet salad.

Preorder info: Daily menus are posted on Harvest Vine's website at noon for the following day. Orders must be placed before 10 am on the day of pickup at the latest, but several items (including paella) have sold out within half an hour.

How to get it: Pickup available Wednesday-Saturday from 2-5 pm

JuneBaby

Offerings: Edouardo Jordan's buzzy, James Beard Award-winning restaurant has rotating dinner menus with different Southern-influenced specials available each night, like fried chicken on Sundays. Each menu includes three courses, and you can also choose to add on sides like collard greens or Creole gumbo, pantry items like frozen uncooked biscuits and cornbread mix, and drinks like beer, wine, and sweet tea.

Preorder info: Weekly takeout menus open at 9 am on Mondays. If they haven't already sold out, day-of orders are accepted until noon online, and starting at 2 pm over the phone.

How to get it: Pickup available Wednesday–Sunday, 3–7 pm

Lark

Offerings: The "artisan-focused" restaurant is offering a few different three-course dinner boxes each week, with the choice between a vegetarian or meat-focused main course. Each one includes plenty of local, seasonal ingredients (like coho salmon or pickled rhubarb), bread and butter, and dessert. For a budget-friendlier taste of Lark, put in a preorder for their "Burger Mania" Thursdays: $20 gets you a Carman Ranch beef patty with raclette cheese and a side of fries, available for pickup at Chef John Sundstrom's spinoff restaurant Slab next door.

Preorder info: Weekly menus are announced by Monday of the week they're available (and frequently on Saturday or Sunday the weekend before—subscribe to their newsletter for updates). Orders must be placed on Tock at least 24 hours in advance.

How to get it: Dinner box pickup available Tuesday–Saturday, 4:30-6:30 pm; Burger Mania pickup is 11 am-2 pm on Thursdays at Slab. (NB: Sundstrom's pizza joint Southpaw is also open for takeout and delivery, but advance preorders aren't required.)

Maximilien

Offerings: This Pike Place Market restaurant is famous partially for its sweeping view of Puget Sound, but you'll just have to imagine that while you're eating quiche, boeuf bourguignon, or another classic French dish available through Maximilien's "Le Meal Bag" dinner program. In addition to the pre-set main course, which changes daily, each meal bag usually includes bread, butter, La Croix, and other side dishes, and you can choose to add on dessert and alcoholic drinks. They also have weekend brunch.

Preorder info: Each day's menu is announced and available for preorder the day before, usually in the afternoon.

How to get it: Pickup is available Monday–Saturday at designated meeting points in different neighborhoods. Depending on where you live, pickup times are usually 15-minute windows between 12:45–4:15 on weekdays and 10 am–1:15 pm on Saturdays.

Mbar

Offerings: New American favorite MBar is now offering curbside pickup and delivery on two meal packages: a $40 Date Night option, which includes shareable dishes like charred octopus ceviche and spring pea hummus with pita, and a $30 rooftop grill package, which includes things like grilled spring veggies with Calabrian chili oil and a trout or Halloumi entree.

Preorder info: On April 15, Mbar released preorder dates on Tock through May 2

How to get it: Delivery available Wednesday–Saturday, 4-8 pm

The Pantry

Offerings: While the cooking school has had to put a hold on their regular offerings, they've transformed their most popular classes into takeout "pop-ups," with featured family-style menus for two people prepared by the Pantry's chefs and instructors—no cooking required! Remaining menus for April include a Greek Islands spotlight, a backyard picnic, and comfort food of the South Indian, Mexican, and contemporary varieties. You can also add on wine.

Preorder info: Pop-ups are available to reserve through April 30

How to get it: Pickup available daily from 5-7 pm

Renee Erickson Restaurants (Bateau, Willmott's Ghost, and The Whale Wins)

Offerings: Renee Erickson has had to close several of her restaurants, but many others remain open and are accepting preorders. Contact Bateau to order a make-at-home burger kit or a Boeuf Box ("a selection of beefy provisions and steaks curated by our crew for you to prepare in the comfort of your home"), or call ahead up to half an hour before closing time each night to place an order for a Willmott's Ghost pizza. Advance preorders are especially encouraged for The Whale Wins, which is offering a weekly three-course dinner menu for takeout, with classic options like roasted chicken and pork chops. For the last couple of weeks, they've also been partnering with local seafood purveyors like Hama Hama Oysters to offer a la carte oysters, clams, and Dungeness Crab kits, which have been selling out fast (as of April 21, Dungeness crab kits are no longer available). Wine and cocktail kits can also be added to your order at Willmott's Ghost and the Whale Wins.

Preorder info: For The Whale Wins, weekly menus are announced and pickup slots open on Mondays. Orders for dinner boxes are accepted online until 3 pm the day of, but seafood orders generally close on Wednesdays. Bateau orders are accepted until 3 pm for day-of pickup, and Willmott's Ghost orders can be placed until half an hour before closing time.

How to get it: The Whale Wins dinner menus are available for delivery and pickup Wednesday–Saturday, 4:30–7 pm; seafood available for pickup only Friday–Saturday, 4:30–7 pm. Bateau is open Tuesday-Saturday, 4-7 pm for curbside pickup. Willmott's Ghost is open 2-8 pm Tuesday-Friday.

San Fermo

Offerings: Ballard's hidden gem of an Italian restaurant has a weekly pop-up market with some of their most popular dishes in grab-and-go kits for home cooking. You can also add on bottled wine, cocktail kits, bread, flowers, and other provisions. Order ahead of time to make sure to get what you want.

Preorder info: Preorders are accepted over the phone Thursday–Friday, 12–4 pm

How to get it: Curbside pickup available Saturday–Sunday, 12-4 pm

Three Sacks Full

Offerings: The sustainability-focused pop-up is preparing weekly family meals for pickup, with a portion of sales set aside to benefit local relief programs and food banks. There's no pre-set menu, so you can select a la carte items depending on your tastes, like slow-cooked beef shoulder, quinoa and buckwheat pilaf, and grilled kale raab, plus sourdough bread, seasonal desserts, and wine.

Preorder info: New menus are posted on Sundays for the following week. There's no set deadline, but they've been selling out quickly.

How to get it: Pickup is between 4-6:30 pm on Wednesdays (at La Medusa in Columbia City) and Thursdays (at Ebb and Company in northeast Seattle).

Wataru

Offerings: The acclaimed Ravenna sushi restaurant is offering 10-piece takeout omakase dinners and chirashi bowls for $40 each, as well as $30 futomaki sampler and bottles of sake.

Preorder info: Reservations open on Tock for the following week on Sundays

How to get it: Pickup available Wednesday–Sunday, 5-8 pm