Your Complete Guide to Takeout Specials, Flower Deliveries, and Other Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 in Seattle

Fuji Bakery via Instagram The Japanese-meets-French Fuji Bakery has some mom-worthy treats available for preorder, like cotton cake with fresh strawberries and vanilla Chantilly cream (pictured) and cupcakes in the likeness of spring bouquets.

Mother's Day traditions will look a little different this year (unless you and your mom are accustomed to celebrating virtually over a Zoom call, in which case, carry on!). If you want to do something special for your favorite motherly figures on Sunday, May 10, without breaking social distancing guidelines, read on for all the local delivery and pickup offerings made with mums in mind, from JuneBaby's French toast and frittatas to Adana's four-course dinner kit, and from Elliott Bay Book Company's gift box set to Pike Place Market's drive-through Flower Festival. For more ideas, check out our guide to where to order flowers for pickup and delivery.

BRUNCH

Addo

Chef Eric Rivera's Mother's Day Breakfast in Bed kit runs the gamut of accoutrements for the most important meal of the day. For $50, you'll get pancake mix, a stick of sea salted butter, pre-cut fruit, smoked salmon, bread for toasting, a marinated avocado (so it doesn't get spotty), 50/50 scrambled eggs, granola, and yogurt. If your mom is extra fancy, add on a tray, a mimosa kit, flowers, cucumber water, or an ounce of caviar. Available for pickup on May 9 or delivery on May 8-9.

Boat Street Kitchen

The bistro will offer a Mother's Day prix fixe menu to go ($36 per person) with crespéou, a six-layer omelette with basil sauce, and other French-ish delights. Email or call ahead to preorder for 10 a.m.-12 p.m. pickup on May 10.

Cafe Flora

The Madison Valley favorite is adapting its Mother's Day prix fixe brunch to suit the next best thing to table service: pajama service. The fully prepared, reheatable $45 meal, which you can pick up on May 8-9, comes with generous single portions of pastries, fresh fruit, an entree, and a dessert. The standard vegetarian menu is sold out, but you can still choose from their gluten-free options.

Canlis

Canlis' Mother's Day Brunch-in-a-Box kit ($185), which "easily feeds four or will last two people well into the week," is sold out. But you can still join the waitlist if you're rightly gung-ho over mimosas, frittatas, scones, cheesy hashbrowns, breakfast sausage, strawberries, and peonies.

Eden Hill

Eden Hill's Mother's Day brunch special, available for pickup on May 10, comes with a ready-to-heat grilled asparagus frittata with fromage blanc for two, a spring onion crumpet, smoked salmon, tesa bacon, fresh zucchini salad, and a monkey bread muffin with strawberry glaze for $38 per person.

Elliott's Oyster House

You might not have a view of the Puget Sound from your window like Elliott's Oyster House, but the restaurant has you covered food-wise for oven-ready breakfast and dinner to go on Mother's Day. The breakfast kit comes with four servings of Snake River Farms Kurobuta Ham, roasted baby potatoes, a fresh fruit tray, and assorted pastries and muffins for $95. For dinner, you're looking at options like prime rib with horseradish and au jus ($185) and grilled Alaskan halibut with roasted tomato relish ($150). Add flowers and additional treats to either meal, and enjoy free delivery and 10% off pickup orders through May 10.

Endolyne Joe's

Feeding a small crowd? The West Seattle outpost of Chow Foods has you covered with a Mama’s Day Take & Bake Brunch kit for four. Call in to place your order, which includes instructions and ingredients for their Three Little Pigs strata, their egg and biscuit bake (both of which have vegetarian alternatives), cherry crumble coffee cake, fruit cocktail mixed green salad, and an optional mimosa kit add-on for $25.

JuneBaby

The James Beard Award-winning restaurant is serving up Mother's Day French toast and frittatas for brunch, which you can pick up on May 9. The $75 feast can serve up to four people and comes with four slices of Lucinda’s brioche toast with French toast custard, cinnamon whipped cream, almond nougatine, mixed berry jam, macerated strawberries, and creme anglaise. On the savory side, you'll get a whole ramp and mushroom frittata with bell pepper, onions, and brie, plus Lucinda’s granola and honey-thyme yogurt and a bag of Harbor Herbalist tea.

Lark

John Sundstrom's Lark will help you celebrate Mother's Day at home by packing up bouquets of flowers, pistachio cake, Meyer lemon crema, rhubarb, strawberries, and a bottle of Pierre Gerbais champagne to go. Available for curbside pickup from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 9.

Le Coin

The Fremont restaurant will offer Mother's Day brunch kits for two to four people on May 10. Stay tuned for more details.

Marination

Guava malasadas, POG mimosa kits, flowers from Hmong family farmers, and more are included in Marination's Hawaiian-style Mother's Day brunch for two. Preorder by 6 p.m. on May 6 and pick it up from Super Six from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 10.

Pioneer Square D&E

The elegant husband-and-wife restaurant is doing Mother's Day brunch, lunch, and dinner to go. From their perfectly crispy fried chicken on top of fluffy waffles to their slow-roasted meatloaf, you really can't go wrong. Orders come with fresh flowers, and you can also add on a cava mimosa kit. Available for pickup on May 10.

Sawyer

Treat your mom to a spread of regionally inspired comfort food for Mother's Day, like cinnamon roll monkey bread with cream cheese frosting, 'nduja queso wraps, and pork belly steam buns (plus flowers and optional mimosa kits for good measure). You can select your preferred pickup time when you preorder through their website.

Serafina

The classy, cozy Eastlake Italian standby has a three-course Mother's Day brunch for $70 with brioche French toast with honey bourbon bacon, spaghetti carbonara with morels and duck egg, and lemon panna cotta. You can also add on a cava mimosa. Pick it up on your preferred date.

The Tall Chef

Local catering outfit the Tall Chef is partnering with local businesses for an extravagant Mother's Day brunch at home. It features crepe kits and delectables, fresh pressed orange juice from Old Skool Juice, and floral bouquets from the Dandy Flower Co. You can pick up your order at Agrodolce in Fremont and Trinity Tree Farm in Issaquah on May 9-10. May 10 delivery is also available to Bellevue and Seattle residents, and West Seattleites will get free delivery due to the bridge closure.

Terra Plata

Chef Tamara Murphy has prepared Mother's Day brunch dishes for you to assemble and heat up at home. Preorder manchego biscuits, roasted asparagus, gravlax, blackberry pie, and more for May 8-9 pickup.

Volunteer Park Cafe

The Capitol Hill cafe is taking preorders on Mother's Day brunch. Call in by 8 p.m. on May 7 to order your strata and arugula salad for six ($60) and mimosa kit for six ($40) for May 10 pickup.

Watershed Pub & Kitchen

The family-owned pub will reopen their kitchen just in time for Mother's Day. Preorder your quiche, fresh fruit, cheeses, and nuts by 8 p.m. on May 8, and pick it up on May 9 from 12-8 p.m.

Zylberschtein's

Zylberschtein's is celebrating mums with a limited supply of lemon cake ($35), truffle boxes ($20), and brunch kits ($75) for pickup. They also have a deluxe box with flowers from Hmong family farmers ($175).

DINNER

Adana

If you want to cook a decadent meal for your mom but don't want to start from scratch, Adana's Mother's Day four-course dinner kit (which starts at $120 for a two-portion meal but includes the option of adding additional portions for $60 a piece) is your gal. It includes ingredients (and instructions, don't worry) to make cauliflower soup topped with sesame, cold charred asparagus with Dungeness crab, black cod with peas and morels, and strawberry and cherry blossom mousse for dessert. You can also choose to add a bottle from their curated wine list. Available for pickup on May 10.

Ba Sa

Preorder a Dungeness crab family meal ($135), a cookie box with local tulips ($30), and other special pickup offerings for Mother's Day from the Bainbridge Island Vietamese restaurant.

Bluwater Bistro

The Leschi restaurant will have bone-in prime rib ($180) or a whole roasted organic chicken ($120) for pickup on Mother's Day. Each meal comes with a bottle of pinot noir from Willamette Valley, salad, roasted brussel sprouts, potatoes, and a key lime pie. Call in to preorder by 8 p.m. on May 8.

Cafe Campagne

Try your best to mimic the soft yellow light and Frenchy atmosphere of the Pike Place bistro and present your mom with a tasty brunch at home. The menu includes both ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat-up items for two, like Dungeness crab quiche, macaronade (which is a pasta and pork gratin, not macaron lemonade), boeuf bourguignon, and a classic roast chicken. Place your order by noon on May 7 (email @chezvous@cafecampagne.com) and pick it up from 12-4 p.m. on May 9-10.

Cafe Presse

The French cafe will bring back its beloved Sunday roasted free-range chicken for two (which, at $36, also comes with pommes frites) for Mother's Day. They also have other to-go items like pork confit, asparagus and pickled eggs, assorted cheeses, and more available for preorder.

Capital Grille

The downtown grill is offering a three-course family-style Mother's Day dinner to go, featuring a whole roasted beef tenderloin with butter, poached North Atlantic lobster tails, or scampi-style jumbo shrimp. All entrees come with green beans, mashed potatoes, a freshly baked flourless chocolate espresso cake, and housemade lemon tea cookies for $195.

Cookie's Country Chicken

Good Day Doughnuts' fried chicken pop-up will return for Mother's Day. Choose from a $40 family meal, pluck from the à la carte menu, or go for the $10-a-piece "tendies."

Copine

Ballard's French-influenced restaurant will have an extra-special Sunday supper ($68) in store for Mother's Day, as well as arrangements from Fleurish Floral Design. Stay tuned for menu details.

Cure Cocktail

Going the charcuterie route? Cure's Mother's Day special comes with plenty of meats, cheeses, fruits, and sides, a bouquet with peonies and irises, a bottle of sparkling rosé, cannolis, and a six-drink cocktail kit that makes two cosmos, two Moscow mules, and two lemon drops. Preorder for pickup or free delivery.

Frelard Tamales

The tamale joint is partnering with SUSU Dessert Bar and Thao Farm for Mother's Day gift boxes. The tamales—of which you must order at least six—and the $15 bouquet are your base, and you can choose to add on five-packs of macarons in flavors like horchata and cajeta caramel. Order by May 5 for pickup or delivery.

Haymaker

The West Seattle bistro's à la carte Mother's Day options include cheddar fonduta, lamb bacon, and carrots with dukkah, hazelnut, and herbs. They also have dinner for two and chess pie for dessert.

Hitchcock

The Bainbridge Island restaurant is offering a Mother's Day add-on to their popular Family Meal that includes a bunch of tulips, a bottle of Brut Nature Cava Rose, and mignardise sweet treats for $30. Wine gift sets are also available in sets of two or three bottles, ranging from $40-$90.

Metropolitan Grill

If your mom likes sticking to the classics, opt for Metropolitan Grill's Mother's Day menu, which features a whole lot of meat (both cooked and ready-to-roast options), add-ons like iceberg wedge salad and clam chowder, three kinds of cake, and wine by the bottle. Place your order by 3 p.m. on May 6 for May 8-10 delivery.

Musang

Musang will launch its Sunday Baon meal kits, featuring seasonal dishes and cooking instructions, just in time for Mother's Day. Local florist Bahtoh will also throw a fresh bouquet into the mix. Place your order by May 7 at 9 p.m. for May 10 pickup.

Rione XIII

Ethan Stowell's Roman restaurant has a Mother's Day Steak Oscar Dinner for two this year. Grilled filet mignon topped with Dungeness crab and bearnaise sauce will be served with grilled asparagus, new potatoes, and herb butter, Castelvetrano olives, salad, burrata, and pistachio shortcake.

Shiro's Sushi

Shiro's family-style sushi platter includes a variety of fresh nigiri, plus six cucumber rolls and six naga-imo rolls (Chinese yam with plum paste) and two signature Tamago egg omelets. Mother's Day orders must be places by May 9 for pickup.

Spark Pizza

For Mother's Day only, the cozy Redmond pizzeria will box up special pies like the County Mama (sausage gravy, grana, arugula, Franks Red Hot Sauce, and lemon), salmon flatbread (creme fraiche, smoked salmon, capers, parsley, and lemon), and Nduja & Eggs (olive oil, Nduja, eggs, mozzarella, red onion, and cilantro) for preorder. They also have cinnamon rolls and cocktail kits.

Taylor Shellfish

Order five-pound mussel bags, live Dungeness crabs, and SunSeeker oysters by 5 p.m. on May 5 for your seafood-loving mom. They offer free shipping to Western Washington and Northwest Oregon.

Tilth

For parties of four, Tilth's $175 heat-at-home Mother's Day family meal packs in four courses full of fresh seasonal vegetables (like an asparagus mushroom tart appetizer and a veggie lasagne with cauliflower and mushroom bolognese), as well as meat and fish options (like pork loin with fig and port and oven-roasted cod with garlic and lemon) and dessert (rice pudding and chocolate torte) and sparkling rosé. Pickup is from 1-5 p.m. on May 10.

Wild Mountain Cafe

Wild Mountain is extending its delivery zone to bring moms of various zip codes some well-deserved cinnamon rolls, mimosas, and flowers. The $55 (or $35, if you opt for just the rolls) parcel is also available for pickup.

Willmott's Ghost

If you could never get a reservation at Renee Erickson's Italian restaurant inside the Amazon Spheres, here's your chance to try a taste of their beloved olive oil cake (just don't hog it from your mom) and housemade rhubarb jam. The Willmott's Ghost Mother's Day package also comes with a bouquet of flowers from Field to Heart and a bottle of chilled rosé. Pick it up from 12-2 p.m. on May 9. To order, send an email to willmottsghost@eatseacreatures.com with your preferred time.

SWEETS

Bateau

Rather than cuts of grass-fed beef, the Renee Erickson restaurant will assemble Mother's Day baskets with a half bottle of champagne, a pint of hand-churned ice cream (coffee with beef fat caramel), a dozen mint chocolate meringues, a note, and an arrangement of spring flowers in a vase.

FogRose Atelier

If your mom prefers her flowers in the form of handpiped buttercream, the Bellevue dessert atelier has some lovely cakes in store. The five-inch Earl Grey-flavored round cake ($36) is available for pickup at the shop or at Capitol Hill's Nue.

Flour Lane Bakeshop

The bakery pop-up is offering eight-piece cookie kits with buttercream and fancy sprinkles for $20. DM on Instagram to order for May 8 pickup in Madison Park.

Fuji Bakery

The Japanese-meets-French bakery has two sweet treats in store for your mom: strawberry short cake ($35-$55) made with Japanese cotton cake, fresh strawberries, and fresh vanilla Chantilly creme, and springy floral bouquet cupcakes ($3.25 each). Both are available for preorder.

Hello Robin

The bakery and ice cream shop plans to pop up for Mother's Day with a selection of cookbooks, candles, flowers from Pike Place, and cookies. Stay tuned for details.

Hood Famous Bakeshop

Hood Famous' International District location will have a very limited (so limited it's sold out) Mother's Day brunch kit for pickup on May 9. It includes bouquets from Filipino-owned Vilog Family Farm and enough food for four people.

Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery

Hot Cakes' Ballard location has launched a takeout program for Mother's Day for 10 a.m-12 p.m. pickup on May 10 (or May 8 delivery). Choose from their take-and-bake molten chocolate cake, Bluebird vanilla ice cream, sauces, and more from their Birthdays Don't Stop menu.

Lady Yum

The macaron mavens at Lady Yum are taking preorders on Mother's Day gifts for delivery or pickup (from the Kirkland location only). Their $38 Mother's Day classic box (which must be ordered by 11:59 p.m. on May 6) features 15 macarons in flavors like raspberry Chardonnay, wild strawberry, espresso fudge, honey lavender, and toasted coconut. You can also build your own box with different flavors for the same price.

Mighty-O Donuts

For moms who prefer fried dough over daffodils, Mighty-O has doughnut bouquets with seven Raspberry Riot and Sprinkles doughnuts at all three of their open locations. You can preorder for pickup or have them delivered through Caviar or Uber Eats.

Sugar + Spoon Dough

Sugar + Spoon's Mother's Day flower box sets ($70-$73), delivered on May 10, come with cookie dough jars in Classic Chocolate Chip, Party Animal, and Lemon Up, as well as arrangements by local wedding florist Love Theory.

Trophy Cupcakes

Treat your mom to flowery cupcakes in bright spring colors. Available for pickup and delivery.

Zeacon Box

The curated gift box service Zeacon Box has a $70 "I Love Mom" package in store with goods from Sugar + Spoon, Moua Floral Designs, and Bellevue paint-it-yourself studio Creatively Yours.

DRINKS

Bruciato

Bruciato is offering a $38 Mother's Day Spritz Kit featuring Cocchi Rosa vermouth, sparkling rose and sparkling mineral water, plus edible flowers for garnish.

Cafe Nordo

Nordo's Love You, Mom package comes with three bottles of wine and a bouquet of tulips from Alm Hill Gardens and Pike Place Market for $110, which will be delivered to your mom from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 10.

Chateau Ste. Michelle

Bond with your mom over your shared love of wine by hopping on Chateau Ste. Michelle's 15% off deal when you buy six or more bottles of their single vineyard wines.

Mother's Day Virtual Tea

Prepare some cucumber sandwiches and brew a pot of tea for your mom (or for yourself, if you are a mom) and join a virtual gathering with Necessitea. Those who order a minimum of four ounces of tea from their website will get a free teaspoon infuser.

Peddler Brewing Company

If Pike Place is your go-to for Mother's Day gifts, Peddler has you covered with a flower, chocolate, and beer bundle with blooms from Pike Place flower farmers and sweets from indi chocolate. Preorder by May 6 for May 10 pickup.

Reuben's Brews

Reuben's sold-out Chocolate Box: Baharat & Chocolate beer (an imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels with cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, and a Baharat spice blend) is back in stock just for Mother's Day. Place your order through their website by May 6 and add on a bouquet of flowers from local farmers.

Urban Family Brewing

Urban Family's Mother's Day box comes with a four-pack of their Hex Grisette beer; a bottle of their Perpetuation Sour and their Violet Tempest Zest; Nacho Mama's Ultraviolet fermented hot sauce; two glasses; a gift card; Onda Origins coffee beans; Good & Well Supply Co. San Juan Island's orange blossom candle (a portion of proceeds from which will go toward the Wilderness Society); and Salt Blade Saucisson Sec French-style salami. Quelle surprise!

FLOWERS

Bakery Nouveau

Spring bouquets from Burien florist Iris & Peony will be available at all three locations from May 8-10. You'd be wise to pick up some macarons and cookies, too. Call in to preorder, or swing by and see what's in stock.

Cupcake Royale

What's sweeter than cupcakes and tulips? For Mother's Day, the bakery has partnered with 46 Hmong family flower farmers (who will get $20 for each bunch of tulips sold). Choose your size (4 four-pack and a bouquet for $38, a six-pack and a bouquet for $47, a dozen and a bouquet for $70, or just a bouquet for $20) and pick it up from any of the open locations on May 8-10.

Elysian Brewing

The local brewery is teaming up with Rusted Vase Floral Co. to bring your mom fresh bouquets ($35-$50) and rosé for Mother's Day. Preorder by 5 p.m. on May 7 for free delivery on May 9.

The London Plane

Leave it to the airy Melrose Market space to arrange elegant garden-like bouquets for your mom. Choose from small ($75), medium ($125), or large ($200) for May 9 delivery. Each size comes with a vase.

Lowercase Brewing

The Georgetown brewery's Beers & Bouquets special supports local farmers by giving 100% of flower proceeds to the people who grew them. You can add on any beer to your order and pick it up from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 10.

Pike Place Market Flower Festival

Once every spring, Pike Place fills with even more locally sourced flowers than usual (which is saying something) to ensure that everyone shopping for Mother's Day flowers gets the perfect bouquets of tulips, daffodils, irises, and peonies. This year, in light of social distancing, the event will take the form of a drive-through at multiple locations, where you can pick up your preordered arrangement (there are three options, ranging from small to large). For moms who prefer produce over flowers, they're offering a $15 Pike Box with assorted veggies.

Vif and Petite Soif

The sister cafe and wine bars are accepting preorders on Mother's Day bouquets from "artfully irregular floral design" company Floressence. Preorder online for May 9 pickup.

OTHER SPECIALS

Elliott Bay Book Company

Elliott Bay is helping you put together a Mother's Day Gift Box complete with a book, socks for readers, gift cards, chocolate, and a special Mother's Day puzzle. Start by choosing reading material from four available titles (including Susan Choi's Trust Exercise and Fowzia Karimi's Above Us the Milky Way) and add on whatever additional treats you think your mom would like. Be sure to choose priority shipping before May 8 to make sure it arrives by May 10.

Goodness Grazers

For the mom who appreciates a quality snack, local catering service Goodness Grazers has Mother's Day Graze Boxes for May 9-10 delivery. They come with fresh homemade biscuits with honey butter and jam, prosciutto, English cheddar, mixed berries, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and more for $45. Order by 8 p.m. on May 4.

Tacoma Opera

Starting Mother's Day weekend, surprise a locally residing loved one with an Opera-Gram ($100): a live musical performance from the stars of the Tacoma Opera. Artists will arrive at your mom's doorstep to perform arias from an eight-foot distance.