This Week's Seattle Takeout & Delivery News: The Return of Nacho Borracho, a New Oddfellows Happy Hour, and More

El Xolo via Instagram Capitol Hill's Nacho Borracho is packing up boozy frozen drinks and delicious Mexican food from El Xolo to go.

This week, restaurants, bars, and cafes continue to return in new and socially distant ways. With a three-day weekend upon us, now's a good time to save yourself some meal-prep time by checking out the latest takeout and delivery options, from the Macrina bun-flanked sandwiches at Mean Sandwich to nacho ice cream at Salt & Straw to a new Oddfellows happy hour. Read on for details, and check out our complete takeout and delivery directory and our ongoing list of to-go restaurant specials for more ideas.

REOPEN FOR TAKEOUT

Atulea

The cheese tea- and matcha-shaped hole in your life will be filled on May 22 (and every Wednesday-Sunday after that). The Capitol Hill cafe offers online ordering, a walk-up window, and make-at-home tea kits.

Carrello

A big draw of this new-ish spot from Altura owners Rebecca and Nathan Lockwood is that you get snacky Italian bites wheeled to your table dim sum-style. But until in-person dining returns to our lives, you'll be able to order takeout starting Monday, May 25. Preorders are open now.

Corvus & Co.

The inviting, goth-friendly bar is back for takeout and delivery daily from 11 am-9 pm. Their online menu has most everything you'd find in the before times, including a lamb burger with crispy onions, a spicy fried chicken sandwich, and artichoke fritters. On the booze front, they have premixed cocktails that range from classic (an old fashioned and a martini, $12) to Corvus-original (the Rhubarbarella with gin and housemade strawberry-rhubarb puree, $13). They also have beer and wine to go.

Good Day Doughnuts

For your weekend coffee, fried dough, and breakfast sandwich needs, the White Center doughnut shop will open its doors on Friday-Saturday from 9 am-1 pm for pickup and takeout.

Luc

The French American bistro announced on May 21 that they're now offering takeout service in the form of four-course dinners for two ($90), available for preorder a day in advance. This week's menu includes smoked pollock tartine, a gem lettuce salad, Boeuf Bourguignon or toasted barley tsampa, and "bay leaf-scented" Bavarian ice cream.

Marination Ma Kai

Get yourself some island-fusion Hawaiian food (like beef tacos, aloha sliders, and kimchi fried rice) from this Alki mainstay, which is now offering food and cocktails to go.

Mean Sandwich

As of May 20, the big, hot sandwiches on Macrina buns you've been dreaming about are back for contactless pickup in Ballard.

Nacho Borracho

Starting Friday, May 22, from 1-5 pm, the Mexican spot will sell frozen drinks and El Xolo food to go, the latter of which you can get from Wednesday-Sunday from 1-5 pm by ordering in person or calling ahead. Charles Mudede once wrote, "After a day's work, I almost never fail to have one or two or three drinks at Nacho Borracho." (He also recommends the nachos.)

San Fermo

Ballard's hidden gem of an Italian restaurant has been operating a pop-up with grab-and-go kits and pantry staples since the quarantine began, and it's now closed. But that's a good thing! It means the restaurant is now offering cooked-to-order menu items for curbside pickup.

MEMORIAL DAY SPECIALS

Ethan Stowell Restaurants (How to Cook a Wolf, Mkt., Red Cow, Rione XIII, Tavoláta)

Ethan Stowell Restaurants' Family Burger Packs, available for pickup on May 23-24, include enough Niman Ranch prime ground beef, Beecher's Cheese slices aged cheddar, veggie fixings, secret sauce, and Macrina Bakery potato buns for four people.

Jude's Old Town

Through May 23, you can order jerk chicken with any premixed cocktail (including their house negroni) for $25.

SeriousTakeOut

Tom Douglas's Memorial Day dinner box for two comes with your choice of charcoal-grilled Salmon Creek Farms pork chops or charcoal-grilled Blue North Cod cod and shrimp (both of which come with fresh salsa verde). There's also cheddar cornbread with Prosser Farm sweet onion butter, Grandma Forgarty’s apple cider vinegar slaw, guajillo chili BBQ beans, bread and butter pickles, strawberry-ginger shortcake with vanilla whip, a bottle of 2017 Clone 7 Sauvignon Blanc from Columbia Valley, and a jar of Rub With Love Smoky BBQ. Preorder for May 25 pickup.

Tilth

Chef Maria Hines is cooking up to-go BBQ packages for four ($110) complete with your choice of gluten- and dairy-free St. Louis-style smoked ribs or Applewood smoked brisket, along with 375ml Maker's Mark with cherry and bitters. Schedule a pickup time between Friday, May 22 and Monday, May 25th from 1-7 pm.

NEW SPECIALS

Addo

Everyone and their brother is baking bread these days, which means flour and yeast are thin on the ground. For your next loaf, Addo has you covered with their "Hypeyeast" pantry pack, which includes bread flour, all-purpose flour, dry yeast, fresh yeast, and starter for $25.

Aslan Brewing

The Bellingham-based craft brewery has a new beer for you to drink at home: Cosmic Dreams, an "intergalactic tropical paradise" with notes of tangerine, mandarin, and navel orange juice. Order ahead and pick it up in Bellingham or Seattle.

Brimmer & Heeltap

In addition to their wine club, the gastropub is offering to-go meal kits and à la carte items for Friday pickup. The online ordering window has closed for this week, but check back early next week for another chance.

Cure Cocktail

The cocktail and charcuterie spot is celebrating graduations, birthdays, and other exciting occasions with their newest Celebration Kit. It comes with two shots made with rum horchata, vodka, creme de cacao, hazelnut, and cream, as well as two Dance Party cupcakes from Cupcake Royale and your choice of a margarita, cosmo, or old fashioned cocktail kit.

Dick's Drive-In

Through June 21, grads decked out in a cap and gown can score free hamburgers and cheeseburgers from any Dick's location.

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based ice cream shop now has walk-up ordering on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 3-6 pm, in addition to their preorder program. They're selling pints only.

Oddfellows Cafe + Bar

Oddfellows will reintroduce happy hour every Thursday-Friday from 3-7 pm starting this week. Get in on polenta fries, mac and cheese, fried artichoke hearts, premixed cocktails, and meal kits at a discount.

Pagliacci Pizza

This Saturday, May 23, the local pizza chain is giving away two-packs of Cupcake Royale salted caramel and Dance Party cupcakes with every pizza order, while supplies last.

Peddler Brewing Company

Beer-drinking dog owners can purchase a "Yip Yip" (small) or "Bow Wow" (large) bundle of canine-approved goodies from the Seattle Barkery, Spratt Pet Portraits, and Bowser Beer. Order by May 22.

Salt and Straw

The Portland-based chain has been known to break the mold of traditional ice cream flavors (who can forget their Halloween-themed pig's blood flavor with optional crispy bugs on top?), so it's not surprising that their latest concoction dessert-ifies nachos, a distinctly savory snack food. Created with the help of actor and comedian Terry Crews, the Nacho Average Ice Cream Pack ($65) includes two pints of Nacho Average Ice Cream (featuring gooey cheese drizzled over hunks of salty-sweet corn chips and sprinkled with ancho chile and cinnamon), plus single pints of Pots of Gold and Rainbows, Chocolate Gooey Brownie, and Salted, Malted, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. All proceeds benefit the Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.

UPCOMING SPECIALS

i5 Pho

The fast-casual noodle joint will donate 20% of takeout orders to Food Lifeline on June 2.