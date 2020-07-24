The 52 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: July 24-26, 2020 MLB Opening Weekend Events, Nordic Sól, and More Top Picks

Seattle Mariners via Facebook Baseball season is back, baby! Watch the Mariners take on the Houston Astros this weekend from TVs at Elysian Fields Olmstead , and other spots open at limited-capacity. Bookmark our baseball calendar for more things to do both virtually and in-person throughout the MLB 2020 season.

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across the state, it's more imperative than ever that you wear a mask and keep your distance at the in-person events listed below (like a Mariners Kick-Off Viewing at Elysian Fields and Free RPG Day at Arcane Comics). With that in mind, there are also lots of great events happening that don't require leaving your house, from a Naked Giants concert to the GreenStage Virtual Play Reading Series, and from the National Nordic Museum's cultural festival Nordic Sól to the livestreamed unveiling of a Black Lives Matter mural in West Seattle. Read on for all of our top picks for the weekend, or check out our guides to movies to stream this weekend. For event more options, check out our complete streaming events and protests & resistance calendars, as well as our guides to the best movies to stream at home this weekend and anti-racism resources and events.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

All Blues presents: Duffy Bishop & Chris Carlson

Blues authority Bo Diddley had this short but sweet review of Duffy Bishop: "She's dangerous!" Join her and fellow musician Chris Carlson for a livestreamed concert hosted by John Kessler of KNKX's All Blues.

Back in Black 40th Anniversary

It's hard to believe the classic AC/DC album is 40 years old in 2020, but that's only because the sound on that LP is literally timeless, and Consequence of Sound hosts this livestream on YouTube celebrating the record that shook rock all night long.

Ethan Tucker

Olympia born and bred singer-songwriter Ethan Tucker layers his acoustic rootsy Americana sound with electric guitar work and bluesy vocals for a contemporary spin on a classic genre. Join him for a virtual Nectar show benefitting Northwest Harvest.

Icicle Creek Center for the Arts' Virtual Chamber Music Festival

Instead of gathering at Canyon Wren, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts' annual Chamber Music Festival will be livestreamed from an otherwise empty Snowy Owl Theater. Tune in tonight for Fanny Hensel Mendelssohn's Fantasy for Cello and Piano in G minor and Beethoven's Piano Trio in B-flat Major, op. 97.

Missing U - A Livestream Benefit - Feat. Naked Giants!

Jasmyne Keimig has written, "Naked Giants encapsulate a lot about your early 20s—that goopy, postadolescent period where the tension between taking things seriously, but not too seriously, is at an all-time high. The trio balances these extremes with great ease." Catch them live on the internet tonight at this virtual concert hosted by The Stranger and Neumos.

Rave the Vote

With DJ sets, educational segments, and calls to action broadcasted live on Twitch in four installments, this virtual voter registration drive and dance-music festival features electronic music heavies like A-Track, Analog Soul, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Yaeji, and many others.

Seattle Chamber Music Society's Virtual Summer Festival

The Seattle Chamber Music Society has moved this year's summer concert series online, bringing 12 evening-length performances celebrating works by Beethoven, Schubert, Debussy, and other well-known composers throughout the month of July. Tonight, enjoy works by Franz Haydn, Franz Schubert, Sergei Prokofiev, and other heavy hitters.

Tales from The Transgender Street Release Party

This virtual Minecraft concert will feature sets from Seattle's own maestro of celebrity parodies, Left at London, as well as Ash Paris Carter, Intersekt, and others. Proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter protestors via the Bail Project.

Black Collective Voice Presents: Page Engage

Join members from Seattle Black Collective Voice for a reading and discussion of James Baldwin's The Fire Next Time.

Lindsay Ellis: Axiom's End

The YouTube superstar best known for her insightful and hilarious multi-part feminist deconstruction of Michael Bay's Transformers series is also a novelist, and her debut work, Axiom's End, is an alternate-history adventure about first contact. Lindsay will be joined in conversation with author/filker Seanan McGuire.

Seattle Mariners Viewing Party at Olmstead

Parties of five or fewer can watch the Mariners take on the Astros on Opening Day over Southern-inspired cocktails.

Olmstead (Capitol Hill)

Janelle Abbott in Conversation with Shin-Yu Pai

Femail's Janelle Abbott presents a collection of wearable zero-waste pieces called Ugly House on the Prairie for their likeness to the "mythological home on the frontier. The designer writes, "Ugly House on the Prairie is an admission of complicit guilt held by each and every one of us who has inadvertently profited from the obliteration of the First Peoples of North America. It is a critique on the insidious nature of the Industrial Revolution, which has only wrought us with a climate crisis as relentless as the heightened state of consumerism that has brought our planet to this precipice." She'll be joined by local writer Shin-Yu Pai on Instagram Live.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Cheneyville Grab N’ Go

For two weekends only, fans of baseball and the refreshments that go along with it can pick up stadium fare from the Tacoma Rainiers' home base via a drive-through. Choose from items like Ivar's fish and chips with Alaskan cod, five-cheese pizzas, pulled-pork sandwiches, and brats in individual or family-sized portions.

Cheney Stadium (Tacoma)

The Front Street Streatery

Restaurants and cafes in downtown Issaquah will move their dining rooms into the sidewalks and parking lanes for two days only to make room for socially distanced noshing.

Front Street (Issaquah)

Seattle Mariners Viewing Parties at the Little Red Hen

Wear your blue, green, and silver to the honky-tonk bar for limited-capacity viewings of the Mariners games against the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

Little Red Hen (Green Lake)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Nordic Sól

Seattle loves a good opportunity to bliss out over our Nordic culture (Reykjavik is our sister city, in case you haven't heard), and this summer extravaganza is no exception. While it won't take place in person this year, you can look forward to a whole month of virtual activities focused on sustainability and the beauty of the outdoors. This weekend brings a virtual artisan marketplace (Fri-Sun), the Run Like a Viking Virtual Challenge (Sat-Sun), and a virtual Crafts & Cocktails event (Fri).

Vote in the Primary Election

There's an important Washington State Primary Election on August 4, and the Stranger Election Control Board has painstakingly interviewed candidates via Zoom to help you fill out your ballot. Grab a pen, read their endorsements, and stuff your nearest ballot box with purpose.

Mariners Kick-Off Viewing

The Pioneer Square sports bar will cue up the MLB kickoff games on their TVs and serve up ballgame classics like Stadium dogs, garlic fries, and bags of peanuts, plus six-packs and growlers to go. Seating is limited.

Elysian Fields (Sodo)

Pike-Pine Summer United

Get 10% off your bill at local bars and eateries like Amandine Bakeshop, A Pizza Mart, Bateau, and tons of other places on Capitol Hill moving into Phase 2 of reopening by mentioning The Stranger's Pike-Pine promotion.

Various locations (Capitol Hill)

Comic-Con @ Home

The mecca of all merchandising, the promised land of pop-culture religion, the convention that was once about comic-books and is now just sort of, like, one giant festival for marketing marks and advertising aficionados, is going online for 2020 because even when there wasn't a pandemic on, squeezing 100k people into San Diego's Convention Center was getting to be a bit too much in terms of crowding and also being a disgusting germ factory. So now, if you want to watch panels, watch trailers, watch people introduce new things for you to buy that you can't buy yet but you're excited and making a reaction video already, Comic-Con @ Home is five straight days of that regular Comic-Con experience, but on your TV instead! All panels will be available on the Comic-Con YouTube channel, and there's going to be about 350 of them spread out over the event.

Tomorrowland - Around the World

Using 3D visuals and game design to mimic the experience of Tomorrowland, the EDM music festival held annually in Belgium, this two-day virtual event boasts Katy Perry, David Guetta, and Steve Aoki among its headliners.

Xponential Music Festival Summer Celebration

At this virtual edition of Philadelphia public radio station WXPN's annual music festival, see livestreamed performances by the likes of Liz Phair and Devon Gilfillian, plus archived shows from acts like the Indigo Girls and Margo Price, while you tuck into your own versions of the artists' favorite recipes (like Jenny Lewis's "Tastes Like Chicken Tofu").

Oedipus the King

Play Your* Part is a theater company that partners with nonprofits to bring productions to underserved, "under-invited" communities. For this ASL-incorporating adaptation of Sophocles's Oedipus the King, perhaps one of the most fundamental works of Western literature, they'll stage the play digitally.

Saint Joan

Despite George Bernard Shaw's trenchant atheism, his classic depiction of the Maid of Orleans stresses her strength, bravery, faith, and humanity in the face of political and religious oppression. The original date of this production, staged by Mathew Wright, was canceled due to COVID-19. This is a digital rendition.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Watch the Seattle Mariners live from Houston's Minute Maid Park as they take on the Astros on Opening Day. You can tune in on Root Sports NW or listen on 710 ESPN or the Mariners Radio Network.

Virtual Best of the Northwest Summer Show

Check out work by over 40 Northwest artists and craftspeople. If something speaks to you, you can strike up a virtual chat with the artist and buy their piece.

SATURDAY

Twisted Flicks: Earth VS The Spider

Based on audience suggestions (which you, the audience, can input via Twitch), Jet City improvisers will add their own dialogue, music, and sound effects to the incredibly cheesy B-movie Earth VS The Spider.

Riesling Rocks Revival

If you like your wine on the sweet and acidic side, check out this virtual journey through the world of Riesling, moderated by L'Oursin's wine director, Kathryn Olsen. The organizers are offering a three-pack of the stuff so you can sip along. Otherwise, you're encouraged to pour yourself a glass of your favorite varietal.

Free RPG Day

Free Comic Book Day will get the RPG treatment at this in-person game sale featuring over 125 items from local publishers. You'll get one game for free just for showing up, plus another free thing for spending $50 or more in the shop.

Arcane Comics (Shoreline)

Sporcle Live Virtual Trivia - Baseball!

How much do you know about America's favorite pastime? This Sporcle Live team-based trivia night on Zoom will test your dedication to the sport and will offer winners prizes.

Alanis Morissette, The Beaches

The latest artist to take over the Budweiser At Home stage and beam themselves straight into your living room is '90s pop-rock goddess Alanis Morissette, supported by the Beaches.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, & Trace Adkins

Gwen Stefani may not be a country crooner, but she made her Grand Ole Opry debut seamlessly alongside her boyfriend, country music star Blake Shelton (and Trace Adkins was there, too). Watch the concert in full from the safety of your car.

Skyline Drive-In Theatre (Shelton)

Everlast

A one-night-only livestream concert from Everlast, the unlikeliest of all folk stars considering he got his start as part of Ice-T's crew, fronted House of Pain, and became a legitimate pop star with What It's Like. Comedian Christopher Titus hosts this intimate show.

GreenStage Virtual Play Reading Series

It's not Shakespeare in the Park, but GreenStage's virtual play-reading series will still provide you with the Bard's most famous works, performed live over Zoom, YouTube, and Facebook. It kicks off tonight with A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Taylor Davis.

Black Lives Matter: Black/Immigrants/Refugees Solidarity Rally

This rally will demand justice on behalf of Black and immigrant communities in Tukwila. Public Health-King County will provide a number of therapists and other mental health professionals for check-in conversations and referrals for those in need.

Tukwila Village

Youth Day Of Action Seattle

The PNW Youth Liberation Front will march in solidarity with Black Lives Matter activists in Portland, a city currently occupied by federal officers.

Broadway Avenue E and E Pine Street (Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Walkable Main Street

Enjoy some socially distanced dining and shopping along Edmonds' temporarily car-free Main Street.

Main Street (Edmonds)

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival

One of Brooklyn's largest and longest-running music festivals goes online for 2020, aiming to translate their outdoor get-together vibe to a virtual experience that puts Brooklyn right in your living room, featuring performances from Common with Robert Glasper, Angelique Kidjo, Questlove, Lila Downs, Junglepussy, Buscabulla, and more.

Red White Black & Blues

Dayglo and Steve Jordan present this special 16-hour retrospective on a century of Black excellence, showcasing some of the best performances from America's finest recording artists, including Aretha Franklin, Parliament-Funkadelic, Kamasi Washington, Etta James, Bill Withers, Run DMC, Marvin Gaye, Earth Wind and Fire, The Temptations, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, and many, many more.

Run Like a Viking Virtual Challenge 5K/10K/Half Marathon

Log your miles online as you run, bike, kayak, or skateboard your way to Viking glory in this virtual edition of the annual run. All participants will receive a t-shirt and a Skål Beer Hall koozie and $5 gift card.

Social Justice in the Time of Covid

Check out timely work by Raquel Garcia, Tatyana Brown, Nick Griego, and Jake Prendez at this limited-capacity gallery show.

Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (White Center)

Opening Saturday

SUNDAY

Oxbow Open Day

The Carnation farm is reopening for limited-capacity visits! Stop by on (re)opening day for $25 veggie boxes at the farm stand and peaceful jaunts through nature.

Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center (Carnation)

Virtual Caribbean Sea Fest

This family festival celebrating both Caribbean culture in the Northwest and the environment will move online this year. Enjoy performances from folks like Atlas González and Clinton Fearon, take family-friendly workshops, and consider ordering Caribbean food from local restaurants like Taste of the Caribbean.

Valhalla Dinner Series Featuring Ravenna Brewing Co

This beer-centric dinner series will return (IRL!) with a six-course meal paired with brews from Ravenna Brewing, like jalapeño hushpuppies with Cajun remoulade served alongside their Hazy IPA.

Skål Beer Hall (Ballard)

BACON, EGGS, BEATS. presented by Beatmatch

You provide your favorite brunch, and DJs Dizz and Kenny Bounce will provide the beats to get you through the rest of the day.

The Royal Room Staycation Festival: Thaddillac

Reggae rockers Thaddillac will jam out on the Royal Room's virtual stage.

Smokepurpp

This up-and-coming hip-hop star hosts not just a livestream concert of his own stuff, but a "Beat Royale" collecting producers from all over the country and putting their best productions in a bracket for Purpp to determine who is best behind the boards.

The Women's Compline Choir at Saint Mark's

2019 marked the first time in 64 years that a women's choir led the Saint Mark's Cathedral Compline (which offers "a little peek into the ineffable," as Rich Smith has written). For this virtual concert, enjoy a quartet of voices on the cathedral's website and Facebook Live.

Shayla Lawson, Emma Dabiri

You may know Shayla Lawson from her book I Think I'm Ready to See Frank Ocean, which takes individual Frank Ocean songs as inspiration to produce "a mythological mixtape of confession and surreal sleuthing," as Hugo House describes it. The author will be joined by Emma Dabiri (Don't Touch My Hair) for a virtual reading hosted by Powell's.

Vegetable Nerves: A Group Reading of Philip Whalen's Scenes of Life at the Capital

San Francisco's City Lights and the local Wave Books will invite poets across North America (including David Brazil, Anselm Berrigan, Andrew Schelling, Hoa Nguyen, Marie Buck, Norman Fischer, and Phil Elverum) to read Philip Whalen's book-length poem Scenes of Life at the Capital in its entirety via Zoom.

Chile Woke: The Uprise of Chilean Graphics and Street Photography

Chile Woke's first open-air show will highlight the work of graphic artists documenting the unrest in Chile in response to the actions of President Piñera.

Volunteer Park Amphitheatre (Capitol Hill)

Opening Sunday

WS Black Lives Matter Mural

Watch live from an SDOT traffic cam as the West Seattle Art for Social Justice unveils its Black Lives Matter mural in the West Seattle Junction, which was created by local artists of all ages. DJ Derek Moon will spin live from Easy Street Records all the while.