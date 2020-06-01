Black Lives Matter: A Guide to Resistance Events, Black-Owned Restaurants, and Other Ways to Stand Against Racism in Seattle

The death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man strangled by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, is by no means an isolated incident of racist violence against black and brown people in America at the hands of law enforcement (see: Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and countless others). Below, we've rounded up ways to peacefully protest racist institutions with local branches of organizations like Black Lives Matter, honor the memories of those lost to racist violence, contribute to social justice organizations and bail funds (including through ordering takeout from local black-owned restaurants and other businesses who have pledged to donate a portion of their sales to the cause), and more resources.

THINGS TO DO

Arts March for Justice and Equity

The Seattle Symphony and Opera Players' Organization will march from the Garden of Remembrance at Benaroya Hall to the Seattle Opera office at the northeast corner of Seattle Center via Fourth Avenue in solidarity with those suffering from and fighting to end racial injustice and police brutality in America. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and keep a safe distance from others.

Tuesday, June 2 (Downtown)

#BlackLivesMatter March For Black Lives

Black Lives Matter Seattle will host a protest in Westlake Park demanding swift justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other black Americans killed by white police officers.

Sunday, June 14 (Downtown)

A Change Has Gotta Come Rally

Those near the South Sound can join the Washington Community Action Network and Olympia Showing Up for Racial Justice at the Heritage Park fountain to peacefully protest the racist systems that led to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and countless others. Expect speeches from local black families who have lost loved ones to racist violence, including Justice for Yvonne McDonald, Andre Thompson, Bryson Chaplin, and Jackie Salyers.

Tuesday, June 2 (Olympia)

Justice for George Floyd

Tacoma-ites can gather in Wright Park for a peaceful protest honoring the memory of George Floyd and demanding an end to racial injustice in America.

Monday, June 1 (Tacoma)

South Seattle Action for Justice will hold in-person vigils every Monday evening honoring the life of George Floyd. The organizers write, "There is a large parking lot there near Full Tilt Ice Cream where we will be able to social distance and street parking is available."

Peaceful Candlelight Vigil for George Floyd

Residents of Snohomish County can honor the life of George Floyd with the Beverly Elementary School PTA, who will hold a vigil near St. Timothy’s Church encouraging candles, flashlights, and signs. The sidewalks will be marked with chalk to help maintain social distancing.

Wednesday, June 3 (Snohomish)

Juneteenth Week 2020

For a whole week on Facebook, celebrate black American history and culture with Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and FW Black Collective. The kid-friendly events range from a virtual watch party of the 2016 documentary 13th, guided meditations, DJ sets, a food-related event with James Beard Award-winning Chef Edouardo Jordan, raffles, and more.

June 15-21 (online)

Reading Through It Book Club: Pleasure Activism

Join Third Place Books and the South Seattle Emerald for a virtual discussion of Detroit-based author and activist Adrienne Maree Brown's Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, which takes many cues from Audre Lord's Uses of the Erotic.

Wednesday, June 3 (online)

Stand Against Racism

Ijeoma Oluo, community activist and author of So You Want to Talk About Race will feature at the 10th annual discussion on battling institutional racism, presented by the YWCA.

Wednesday, September 30 (First Hill)

WAYS TO DONATE

Art of the Table

All proceeds from Art of the Table's family-style takeout meals will be donated to Black Lives Matter Seattle on Monday, June 1. That amount will be matched by the restaurant's ownership group.

Cloudburst Brewing

For the week of June 1, Cloudburst will donate 10% of proceeds from their beer stand to Black Lives Matter.

Derschange Group (Oddfellow's Cafe + Bar, King's Hardware, Linda's Tavern)

On Thursday, June 4, the Derschang Group will donate 100% of proceeds from Oddfellow's, King's Hardware, and Linda's to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the Northwest Community Bail Fund, and Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

Holy Mountain Brewing

For the week of June 1, the Interbay taproom will donate 10% of beer-to-go sales to Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery

Autumn Knight's local dessert chain is advocating for environmental and social justice by donating 10% of sales to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP on Friday, June 5—the first day of their official reopening.

Left Bank

The South Park natural wine shop will donate "a large portion" of proceeds form the week of June 1 to the Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County Freedom Fund and the Northwest Community Bail Fund.

Little Neon Taco and Westman's Bagel and Coffee

On Monday, June 1, the Latina-owned businesses will match every donation to the Northwest Community Bail Fund up to $2,500 when you send them your receipt.

Salmonberry Goods

From June 1-7, the local farm box will donate all proceeds to the Northwest Community Bail Fund, Black Lives Matter Seattle, and the Seattle BIPOC Organic Food Bank Fund. That applies to everything on their website, from their subscription produce and meat boxes to their one-off baker's boxes to their sourdough focaccia.

Temple Pastries

Christina Wood's pop-up bakery begins their weekly pastry box pickups on June 1, and they're donating all proceeds from the first round (which includes things like pain au chocolate, rhubarb meringue tarts, quince jam, and cinammon-sugar cruffins) to the Northwest Community Bail Fund.

Support Black-Owned Businesses in Seattle

Many black-owned restaurants and businesses in Seattle are currently offering delivery, curbside pickup, and other remote ordering options. Check out this section of our location directory to find out how to show some love for local favorites like Chef Edouardo Jordan's Southern-inspired JuneBaby (offering rotating dinner menus, pantry staples, and retail items), Chef Makini Howell's vegan spots Plum Bistro and Plum Chopped (offering takeout, delivery, and family meals), and more.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Third Place Books

Not sure how to help the fight racial injustice beyond making donations? Educate yourself with the local bookstore's list of books by black authors (available for purchase through their website), like Bryan Stevenson's Just Mercy and Ta-Nehisi Coates's We Were Eight Years in Power.

Anti-Racism Resources

This list compiled by Sarah Sophie Flicker and Alyssa Klein includes tons of articles, videos, podcasts, books, films and TV, and other links "intended to serve as a resource to white people and parents to deepen our anti-racism work."