Black Lives Matter Protests & Resistance Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 31-Aug 2, 2020 Protests, Virtual Discussions, and More Ways to Celebrate Black Lives

Mike Scaturo via King County Equity Now Coalition Local organizations like King County Equity Now will band together for the Umoja Parade March & Day of Unity this Saturday, which starts in the Central District and ends in Jimi Hendrix Park.

With the continued lack of justice for Black Americans killed by police, the fight against structural and institutional racism in Seattle and across the US is very much alive. As you're filling out your ballot for next week's Primary Election and getting amped up about making a difference at the local level, check out all the ways to stand in solidarity with BIPOC communities in Seattle and beyond both in-person and online this weekend. Stay up to date on our complete protests & resistance and BIPOC-focused events calendars, and find even more anti-racism resources here, including out Black-owned restaurant guide.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

Black Education NOW

Join King County Equity Now and Decriminalize Seattle in demanding that SPD funds be redirected to educational programs for the local Black community.

Rainier Beach Community Center Plaza (Beacon Hill)

Ends at 3 pm

Movie Night and Panel Discussion: Jono Oliver's 'Home'

NAMI Washington, NAACP Snohomish County, and Seattle King County NAACP will host this online screening of Jono Oliver's NAACP Image Award-nominated film Home. The director and members of the cast and crew will join the organizers for a post-film Q&A.

SATURDAY

Public Teach-In

Students and other allies are invited to learn about the process of defunding the UWPD and how to take action against racist police brutality. This workshop is hosted by COVID-19 Mutual Aid Seattle and Decriminalize Seattle.

Jimi Hendrix Park (Beacon Hill)

Lady A Presents The Truth is Loud Session II

BIPOC folks and white allies are invited to listen and/or share their thoughts on how to continue raising up Black voices at this Zoom panel discussion with Seattle singer Lady A.

Umoja Parade March & Day of Unity

The organizers of Umoja Fest, an annual celebration of African diaspora culture in the Northwest, will honor the current swell of Black Lives Matter activism and visibility with a march and parade from the Central District to Jimi Hendrix Park. They promise drill and dance teams, speakers, kids' activities, and more all-ages fun.

23rd and Union (Central District)

Online Rally For Vanessa & Mil. Sexual Trauma Survivors

This virtual veteran- and service member-led protest will honor the memory of Vanessa Guillen, the 20-year-old soldier killed by a fellow soldier this April in Fort Hood, Texas. It's part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of sexual assault and harassment in the US military.

SUNDAY

D6 for Black Lives & Defunding SPD Rally and March

Join your District 6 neighbors in Ballard to stand for defunding SPD, investing in Seattle's Black community, and providing amnesty for all BLM protestors.

Bergen Place (Ballard)

NE Seattle Rally for Black Lives

On the eve of a key Seattle City Council vote on balancing the 2020 budget, denizens of Wedgwood and Northeast Seattle are invited to demand that funds allocated for the SPD be cut by at least 50% and redistributed to Black-led organizations.

Dahl Playfield (Wedgwood)