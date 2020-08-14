The 49 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: August 14-16, 2020 Sunflower-Picking, the Seattle Design Festival, and More Top Picks

Bob's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm via Facebook We're entering peak sunflower season , and Bob's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm is kicking it off with the first days of their third annual in-person Sunflower Experience this weekend.

A slew of major festivals are coming at you social distance-style this weekend, from the Seattle Design Festival to the Seattle Tattoo Expo, along with a special Best Coast streaming show, Pike Place Market's Dine & Donate event, and a reading with Akwaeke Emezi. Read on for all of our top picks for virtual and in-person events, or check out our guides to movies to stream this weekend. For event more options, check out our complete streaming events and protests & resistance calendars, as well as our guides to outdoor and socially distanced things to do this summer and anti-racism resources and events.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

Othello International Festival in a Box

Budding South Seattle soccer players and general fun-havers (and their families) can scoop up boxes filled with all the trappings of a cute summer day: art supplies, Sounders soccer balls, a jump rope, sidewalk chalk, seed starter kits, snacks, and COVID-related safety stuff like masks and hand sanitizer. The day after claiming parcels from the no-contact drive-through, participants can tune in to a livestreamed soccer clinic on Zoom with the Sounders themselves.

New Holly Gathering Hall (Othello)

Solitude Social Club

Hugo House's bookish happy hour gives the digital floor to guest writers every Friday evening. This week, tune in to hear how author Sharyn Skeeter (Dancing with Langston) is finding happiness and meaning through literature during this period of isolation.

Virtual Sanctuary Tour - Animal Enrichment

Say hello to sweet rescue goats, llamas, and other residents of Pasado’s Safe Haven on this virtual tour.

Idol Across America Live Virtual Auditions

For the first time since the show's inception, American Idol auditions will take place across all 50 states (virtually, of course).

NITE WAVE Best '80s Party Ever!

This high-energy virtual show is an '80s jukebox, complete with hits from Duran Duran, INXS, the Cure, New Order, Depeche Mode, and more. Donations will benefit Northwest Harvest.

Rave the Vote

With DJ sets, educational segments, and calls to action broadcasted live on Twitch, this virtual voter registration drive and dance-music festival features electronic music heavies like A-Trak, Analog Soul, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Yaeji, and many others.

Vote Ready Live

Reward yourself for registering to vote (or for having already registered) by enjoying live virtual performances by acts like the War on Drugs, Waxahatchee, Hand Habits, and Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear.

Island Theatre Ten-Minute Play VIDEO Festival

Bainbridge's Island Theater will host its ninth annual Ten-Minute Play Festival online, promising 11 plays in two back-to-back one-hour programs. Perfect for those who miss the theater but whose attention spans have been jumbled up during quarantine.

Akwaeke Emezi with Esmé Weijun Wang

Returning to Elliott Bay for the first time since the release of her debut novel Freshwater, Akwaeke Emezi will talk about her well-received latest book, The Death of Vivek Oji, in which a Nigerian woman copes with the unexpected loss of her son. She'll be joined in conversation with Esmé Weijun Wang.

Moss Volume 5 Launch

The Pacific Northwest-based literary journal Moss (which once featured a poem by The Stranger's own Rich Smith) will celebrate its fifth volume with a virtual reading with novelist and journalist Omar El Akkad, writer and scholar Beth Piatote, poet and editor Malcolm Friend, and Moss poetry editor Ashley Toliver.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

NAACP Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival

The NAACP will kick off its 111th Annual Convention with a virtual festival celebrating Black brilliance, powered by its Hollywood Bureau. Along with showcasing rising Black talent, the festival will invite speakers, artists, and actors to touch on social and racial justice through the lens of television, film, music, and more.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Welcome to El: An Intimate Night of Comedy with El Sanchez

Beloved local comedian El Sanchez recorded an intimate, hilarious show at the Fremont Abbey Arts Center just before the quarantine took effect. For those who missed it, the show is now on demand!

Auction of Washington Wines Online Auction & Virtual Gala

Bid on a variety of wine-themed events and experiences through this live virtual auction and gala, whose proceeds will benefit Seattle Children's and Washington State University's Wine Science Research (who knew!).

Pike-Pine Summer United

Get 10% off your bill at local bars and eateries like Amandine Bakeshop, A Pizza Mart, Bateau, and tons of other places on Capitol Hill moving into Phase 2 of reopening by mentioning The Stranger's Pike-Pine promotion.

Various locations (Capitol Hill)

Pike Place Market Dine & Donate

Pike Place Market turns 113 years old this month! The occasion is usually marked by Sunset Supper, where over 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other market vendors commune on the cobblestones as the sun goes down. But since it's postponed until next year, make a pledge to dine at a participating restaurant (like Café Campagne, Matt’s in the Market, or Pikes Pit Bar-B-Que) and donate to the Power of Pike Place Recovery Fund.

Various locations (Downtown)

Organic Mango & Sticky Rice Pop-Up

A quintessential Thai treat is coming to Wallingford for a sunny window of time. Stop by this pop-up for a whole mango with lots of coconut milk and freshly made sticky rice in your choice of classic coconut, pandan, or Thai tea.

1714 N 44th St. (Wallingford)

59th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival

While COVID has closed off many opportunities to enjoy live music the way we used to do, it's also opened up a ton of opportunities to enjoy experiences we likely would have never gotten around to seeing in ye olden times (of 2019). The Philadelphia Folk Festival (now in its 59th year) is a pretty big deal, but not a lot of Portlanders usually have it on their radar. But for 2020, now you can bring that fest to your TV with a couple clicks, and that means enjoying live music from Los Lobos, Allen Stone, Shakey Graves, Ben Gibbard, Rhiannon Giddens, Ivan Neville, and many, many more. It's not just live music, either: The Philadelphia Folksong Society is planning on adding campfire open mics, zoomable campsites, a craft show, and all the things that make going to a fest feel like going to a fest.

Best Coast - Streaming Show!

Former Stranger music contributor Megan Seling once wrote, "People have called Best Coast 'chillwave,' but that term is as illusive as 'hipster,' so I like to think of the lo-fi band as 'beachcore.' Don’t get that confused with Jimmy Buffett, though—Best Coast are more magical than novelty. There aren’t any songs about margaritas (I don’t think), but their relaxed, fluid pop is slightly distorted and fuzzy, like the sonic equivalent of a lens flare glowing in the corner of all your vacation photos." On the 10th anniversary of their first album, Crazy For You, they've put together a mini-concert documentary and virtual birthday party with some surprise special guests, which will be available to watch for 72 hours after its premiere.

Saint Joan

Despite George Bernard Shaw's trenchant atheism, his classic depiction of the Maid of Orleans stresses her strength, bravery, faith, and humanity in the face of political and religious oppression. The original date of this production, staged by Mathew Wright, was canceled due to COVID-19. This is a digital rendition.

Savage Love - On Demand

If you missed the June 4 live virtual edition of Savage Love, the beloved sex advice column and podcast by The Stranger's own Dan Savage, you can now watch it anytime you want on-demand.

Seattle Festival of Dance Improvisation

The Seattle Festival of Dance Improvisation, presented by Velocity Dance Center, will move online this year, allowing you to register for the whole festival or mix and match to build your own schedule. Just like the past 26 festivals, this one will feature a week of intensive and drop-in workshops, including one with local dancers Morgan Thorson and Fox Whitney.

The Art of Protest

Artists like Dre Gordon, Lynda Sherman, Kerstin Graudins, Andrea Marcos, Colleen Maloney, Kate Hoffman, Eileen Jimenez, and many others show work dealing with social, ethical, economic, environmental, racial, health, and political issues facing the world.

Columbia City Gallery

Opening Friday

Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair

The Seattle Art Fair was canceled, but a bunch of local galleries—many of which are in Pioneer Square—are taking it upon themselves to keep the tradition alive while abiding by social distancing guidelines with a DIY, self-guided version featuring exciting new pieces by artists like Anthony White.

SATURDAY

Big Day of Play

Seattle Parks and Recreation's Get Moving Initiative presents this online (and TV- and radio-broadcasted) event encouraging families to celebrate their neighborhood communities by tuning in to live performances from local artists (like R&B singer Josephine Howell), taking part in fitness activities, watching dance performances, and more.

Dog Days of Summer

Witness the thespian talents of local cats and dogs (or just fawn over their cuteness) in this free virtual show.

Maynard House Historic Home Tour

Join the Southwest Seattle Historical Society for a virtual tour of the Maynard House, which has been around since before Seattle was even called Seattle.

Paws for a Cause: Virtual FUNdraising Pawty!

All proceeds from this virtual fundraiser—which includes bingo, a pet talent show, trivia, a remote scavenger hunt, and an auction—will benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Princess Bride

Join your pals at Distant Worlds Coffeehouse for a virtual screening of the most quotable love story of all time, The Princess Bride, via Zoom. If you're so inclined, you can stop by and order an Inigo Montoya Mocha (righteously delicious hot or iced) and a treat to go (or via third-party delivery).

Pig & Pint with Stoup Brewing

Rhein Haus is roasting a whole pig and serving it with tasty sides and pints of brews on draft from Stoup Brewing. Dine in at their bier hall or outdoor biergarten, or order ahead for pickup.

Rhein Haus (Capitol Hill)

BritCon Cosplay Contest 2020

If your interests lie somewhere in between Anglophile and extraterrestrial, get yourself logged onto this virtual fundraiser for BritCon, Bellevue's geeky convention celebrating British sci-fi and fantasy media. Your cosplay could win you prizes, so long as at least 70% of your look is made by you.

HDLSC Presents: The Rock Show

Wear your saddened heart and smeared eyeliner on your sleeve at this virtual High Dive concert with Green Lake Basement, who will be churning out emo and pop-punk bangers galore.

NVCS Jai Ho! India Independence Day Bollywood Dance Party

Jai Ho! stalwart DJ Prashant will lay down those high-energy Bollywood remixes at this virtual dance party celebrating India's Independence Day.

Black Lives Matter Book Club

Muse over Khalil Muhammad's The Condemnation of Blackness in this virtual Black Lives Matter book club with Ada's Technical Books.

Robin LaFevers in conversation with Leigh Bardugo

Escape into Robin LaFevers's final installment of her His Fair Assassin series, which may contain just enough French drama and familial betrayal to make you forget about our current reality for a couple of hours. The author will join Third Place Books and fellow writer Leigh Bardugo for a discussion online.

August Spasm: The South Park Swap Meet!

Support artists and small businesses in Seattle's South Park neighborhood at this in-person shopping event co-presented by the Punk Rock Flea Market. Be sure to wear a mask and keep your distance. Hand sanitizer will be available for all customers.

Big Top Curiosity Shop (South Park)

Justice for Breonna Taylor and Vanessa Guillen Virtual 5k

Participate in this virtual 5K to raise money for the GoFundMe pages of Breonna Taylor (whose murderers have still yet to be charged) and Vanessa Guillen (who was brutally murdered by a fellow soldier).

Semi-Virtual Evergreen Half Marathon and 5 Mile

Run, jog, or walk, a half- or five-mile course in this "semi-virtual" race. You'll have two days to complete the race at your own pace (and while staying socially distant).

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Bob's Corn Sunflower Experience

Thirty-seven varieties of sunflowers are blooming and ready to be picked across the Snohomish farm's 12 acres. Pick a bouquet, grab something to eat, and shop from sunflower-themed crafts from local vendors in this year's social distancing-accommodated rig.

Bob's Corn and Pumpkin Farm (Snohomish)

Seattle Tattoo Expo 2020

The Pacific Northwest is a legendary province for permanently decorated flesh, but it's not the only one. This two-day expo hosted by Hidden Hand Tattoo will return, virtually this time, featuring seminars and other online events with professional ink-givers from all over the world.

Seattle Design Festival

Now in its 10th year, Design in Public's Seattle Design Festival will switch over their programming to the internet to continue to explore how urbanism, architecture, and design can further justice, ecology, and community. Look forward to livestreamed webinars and discussions, a weekly "Thinkercyze" virtual challenge, and even in-person displays throughout the city that you can visit while social distancing.

SUNDAY

BrasilFest Virtual 2020

Get a glimmer of Brazil's African, Portuguese, and indigenous roots with virtual folk music performances, food demonstrations, and dance classes.

Eric Swalwell with Denny Heck - Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

California congressman Eric Swalwell will join Town Hall and fellow politician Denny Heck with insights from his new book, Endgame, which outlines how he and his colleagues resisted, investigated, and impeached our unfortunately still-sitting president.

A Virtual Summer Social to Benefit The Washington State Governor's Mansion Foundation

Get dolled up at home (or don't) and enjoy live music by Beethoven, Ravel, Debussy, and other famous composers performed by Steinway Artist Judith Cohen.

The Royal Room Staycation Fest with Beyond Captain Orca!

"Beyond Captain Orca! have established themselves as a cosmic force in the Seattle underground-rock scene," wrote Dave Segal a couple years ago. See them live on the Royal Room's virtual stage.

Stern Grove Festival

Enjoy live sets from Los Lobos, Michael Franti, Ben Gibbard, Tarriona "Tank" Ball (from Tank & the Bangas), and other well-known music-makers at the 83rd season of San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival, taking place online for all to see.

Jacqueline B. Williams & Friends

Historian and longtime Capitol Hill resident Jacqueline B. Williams will revisit her 2001 book The Hill with a Future: Seattle’s Capitol Hill 1900-1946. She'll be joined by Nan Little and Capitol Hill Historical Society co-founders Rob Ketcherside and Tom Heuser.

Virtual Lecture: Ghost of the Northern Forest—A Visual History of the Great Gray Owl

What does a year in the life of the Nordic American Great Gray Owl look like? Author and photographer Paul Bannick will show you, based on his own research.

Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation's Virtual Furry 5K 2020

You and your real or imaginary dog can help raise money for the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation's Help the Animals fund at their annual Furry 5K fundraiser. It's virtual this year, which means you can stay socially distant and post about your route on social media.

Hempfest Online Event

The Hempfest team will try out their new livestreaming platform and show you "a sample of [their] new web presence."