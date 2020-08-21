The 55 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: August 21-23, 2020 The Goonies Drive-In, Hugo House's Strange Appetites, and More Top Picks

The Washington State Fair's Saturday drive-in screening of The Goonies is free! But know that all donations will benefit the Puyallup Food Bank.

If you'd like to use this rainy Friday energy to shape your weekend, there are lots of virtual happenings you can enjoy while staying cozy at home. If not, there are options for socially distant outdoor things, too. We've rounded them all up below, from Hugo House's Strange Appetites with Karen Russell, Tara Conklin, and Tyehimba Jess to the first weekend of Mountainview Blueberry Farm's Berries & Blooms sunflower and blueberry U-Pick, and from Radical Women Seattle's Women's Rights Day Celebration to Hot Tub Boats' virtual Lake Union Summer Smash with acts like Razor Clam and Beverly Crusher. For even more options, check out our guides to movies to stream this weekend, our complete streaming events and protests & resistance calendars, and our guides to outdoor and socially distanced things to do this summer and anti-racism resources and events.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

Marcus Green & Seattle City Council President Lorena Gonzalez

Local journalist Marcus Green and Seattle City Council President Lorena Gonzalez will discuss the retirement of Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, the recent City Council vote to cut SPD's budget, and other actions being taken to "re-imagine" policing in Seattle.

Solitude Social Club

Hugo House's bookish happy hour gives the digital floor to guest writers every Friday evening. This week, tune in to hear how author Matthew Salesses (The Hundred-Year Flood) is finding happiness and meaning through literature during this period of isolation.

Fellini's '8 1/2' Virtual Viewing Party

Watching Fellini's seminal 1963 film 8½ over a feast of Italian food and wine is the right thing to do. This meal kit from Stoneburner (which you can order and pick up the day of the event) comes with everything you need to make your own pasta and pizza at home, plus your choice of wine and the provisions for a "Nino Spritz" cocktail. A screener link will be sent to you when you order.

Indigenous Drive-In Movies: 'Coco'

Seattle's Indigenous Showcase will co-host this outdoor screening of Pixar's wonderful Coco, about a boy who crosses over to the Land of the Dead, where he learns lessons about mortality, his Mexican ancestry, and memories.

Skyline Drive-In Theatre

Pike Place Market Dine & Donate

Pike Place Market turns 113 years old this month! The occasion is usually marked by Sunset Supper, where over 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other market vendors commune on the cobblestones as the sun goes down. But since it's postponed until next year, make a pledge to dine at a participating restaurant (like Café Campagne, Matt’s in the Market, or Pikes Pit Bar-B-Que) and donate to the Power of Pike Place Recovery Fund.

HDLSC Presents: DATENITE

Get into some moody synth-pop with DATENITE, coming at you live from High Dive's virtual stage.

Kremwerk x Budget Cuts Livestream

Descend into the dark web with electronic music collective Budget Collective at this virtual Kremwerk takeover.

Live from the Rooftop: A Virtual Concert

Bridge Music Project musicians will entertain you live from the roof of the Washington Center for Performing Arts, but you don't have to worry about keeping your distance from others—this virtual concert can be enjoyed from your own living room.

The Clockwork Professor by Maggie Lee

Theatre Off Jackson and Pork Filled Productions will revive Maggie Lee's steampunk adventure The Clockwork Professor for this livestreamed performance. Lee and director Amy Poisson will come onto your screen after the show for a Q&A.

Seattle March for the Dead

The Washington Poor People's Campaign will host this march and vigil for those who have died or are at risk of dying of COVID-19—a disproportionate number of which are people of color, and specifically Black people. The event will start at UW's Drumheller Fountain.

Drumheller Fountain (University of Washington)

A Map to the Sun: Talk with author/illustrator Sloane Leong

Tune in to Outsider Comics' Instagram Live for a talk with author and artist Sloane Leong on her new book A Map to the Sun.

Hugo Literary Series: Strange Appetites

For this edition of the literary series, for which writers and musicians present new work based on a theme, you can enjoy the great privilege of listening to Karen Russell (Rich Smith has praised her "Americana magical realism and lush prose" in Orange World), Tara Conklin (author of The Last Romantics), and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Tyehimba Jess.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Magical Marauder's Scavenger Hunt 2020

Want to win prizes for your love of Harry Potter? Of course you do. This remote scavenger hunt allows you to complete a list of Hogwarts-themed challenges from wherever you are.

FRIDAY & SUNDAY

utopia: Touch

Nine isolated dancers explore "the tenderness of unity and rebellion" in this politically charged piece inspired by brutalist architecture, "principles of socialism and democracy," the breakup of Yugoslavia, and the power of Yugoslav monuments dedicated to the People’s Liberation War against Nazi Germany and the Axis Powers during World War II.

Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation's Virtual Furry 5K 2020

You and your real or imaginary dog can help raise money for the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation's Help the Animals fund at their annual Furry 5K fundraiser. It's virtual this year, which means you can stay socially distant and post about your route on social media.

Visual & Virtual

What would an art fair in Seattle be without the bluest of chips, Greg Kucera Gallery? The roster of artists that are currently hanging in his replica booth constructed inside his gallery is off the charts with some Stranger favorites like Ramiro Gomez, Jacob Lawrence, and Drie Chapek. But what I'm most excited to see in person again is Seattle-based artist Anthony White's recent work, which continues to evolve. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Greg Kucera Gallery (Pioneer Square)

Closing Saturday

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bamboo Circle E-Celebration

This annual fundraiser for the Seattle Chinese Garden will move online, bringing a whole week of cultural activities like calligraphy, tea ceremonies, and live music to wherever you are.

Berries & Blooms

Sunflowers and heirloom blueberries are ready for picking at Mountainview Blueberry Farm. Wander through the late-summer fields and mull over about what you'll do with your bounty when you get back home. They also have a socially distanced beer and wine tent.

Mountainview Blueberry Farm (Snohomish)

Sunflowers in Snohomish at Thomas Family Farm

Wander through this farm's eight acres plucking sunflowers in yellow and red.

Thomas Family Farm (Snohomish)

Patio Summer Series: Brisket Burgers & Chili Dogs, & Elysian

Get yourself a Double R brisket burger and chili dog with a Contact Haze IPA from Elysian ($3!) to top it off, and enjoy it all on Jack's social distancing-friendly patio.

Jack's BBQ (Sodo)

Pike-Pine Summer United

Get 10% off your bill at local bars and eateries like Amandine Bakeshop, A Pizza Mart, Bateau, and tons of other places on Capitol Hill moving into Phase 2 of reopening by mentioning The Stranger's Pike-Pine promotion.

Various locations (Capitol Hill)

Whidbey Island Summer Music Festival

This monthlong virtual music festival will highlight baroque and classical chamber music by artists near and far. In honor of Beethoven's 250th birthday (cheers to you, Ludwig), this year's event will feature some classic fortepiano and cello sonatas.

Saint Joan

Despite George Bernard Shaw's trenchant atheism, his classic depiction of the Maid of Orleans stresses her strength, bravery, faith, and humanity in the face of political and religious oppression. The original date of this production, staged by Mathew Wright, was canceled due to COVID-19. This is a digital rendition.

Felines of the Fey

Braden Duncan, a member of the Seattle Arts Coalition and the international Strange Dreams Surreal Art Collective, will show watercolors of charming kitties in faerie realms.

Gargoyles Statuary (University District)

Opening Friday

Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair

The Seattle Art Fair was canceled, but a bunch of local galleries—many of which are in Pioneer Square—are taking it upon themselves to keep the tradition alive while abiding by social distancing guidelines with a DIY, self-guided version featuring exciting new pieces by artists like Anthony White.

Seattle Design Festival

Now in its 10th year, Design in Public's Seattle Design Festival will switch over their programming to the internet to continue to explore how urbanism, architecture, and design can further justice, ecology, and community. Look forward to livestreamed webinars and discussions, a weekly "Thinkercyze" virtual challenge, and even in-person displays throughout the city that you can visit while social distancing.

SATURDAY

Women's Rights Day Online Celebration

This year marks the centennial of the 19th amendment! With a very major vote coming up in November, this Radical Women celebration is sure to have some extra zeal. Tune in to hear remarks from Seattle Central College teacher Anna Hackman, King County Metro driver and workers' rights organizer Cheryl Jones, and others.

Drive-In Movie At The Fair

Get in your car and watch The Goonies, a notable example of Spielberg-style "old-fashioned adventure" cinema, complete with pirates, treasure, and that signature peril-and-fun-in-equal-parts recipe you've come to love. Donations from this free 35th-anniversary screening at the Washington State Fair's Blue Lot will give any donations to the Puyallup Food Bank.

Washington State Fair Events Center (Puyallup)

9th Annual James Bond Soiree

James Bond's favorite brands—Rolex, Versace, Luis Vuitton, Chanel—are teaming up for this luxe virtual affair complete with MI-6 party kits teeming with 007 face masks, champagne glasses and sparkling wine, oysters, and charcuterie. Proceeds will benefit breast cancer research.

Hops For Hope

Fill up a growler or get a fresh one from Snohomish's SnoTown Brewery, knowing that proceeds will benefit breast cancer research through Snohomish County Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

SnoTown Brewery (Snohomish)

Pop-Up Whidbey Makers Market

Take a day trip to Whidbey Island with your picnic blankets in tow to shop from local vendors like Woodcrafts by Fish, eat seafood, and enjoy live music by Weak Sheep and Handsome and Gretyl. You can stay socially distant on a spot near the lagoon or on the Penn Cove beach dock.

Captain Whidbey Inn (Whidbey Island)

Smoked Meats Class with Jack & Pit Master Joe

Jack Timmons of Jack's BBQ and pitmaster Joe Whelan will go live to teach you the secrets of sumptuous, Central Texas-style BBQ, from cooking techniques to how to trim ribs to how to smoke a cocktail, along with some history of the cuisine.

DC Fandome

Since Comic-Cons had basically just become a place to herd members of fandom for the express purpose of showing them trailers and commercials for upcoming movies, shows, toys (oh and comics sure comics too) it makes a ton of sense that the modern Con experience could move online pretty easily (see: San Diego Comic-Con @ Home) and that major studios would just hold their own cons. AND SO: DC Fandome, a 24-hour, free, virtual convention for fans of DC Comics and all the live-action, animated, video game (oh and comics sure comics too) entertainment based on their venerable characters.

'A Real Sensation' Visual Album Release Party

Local dream-pop sweethearts Sundae Crush will release their new album, A Real Sensation, online. Stream it at home in its entirety and stick around after for a live chat with the band.

Hot Tub Boats' Lake Union Summer Smash

Bliss out in your toasty apartment or socially distanced backyard to sets from Pedro the Lion, Massey Ferguson, Beverly Crusher, Razor Clam, Punktuals, and DJ AC Lewis to raise money for Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare. The show will be streamed live on Hot Tub Boats' YouTube.

Jeff Daniels

Join singer-songwriter Jeff Daniels for an evening of original songs and stories on the Triple Door's virtual stage.

Kremwerk Livestream Series presents: Sub 49

Local DJ collective Sub 49 invites you to "get plamp, pay homage to broth, and get virtually groovy with some sick beats."

Let the Strings Speak Ujima

Mona Terry, Lesa Terry, Munyungo Jackson, Evan Flory-Barnes, Karen Briggs, Josephine Howell, Otieno Terry, and other masters of string instruments will perform virtually in this fifth annual concert.

TRL Night Live Stream w/ #All4doras and LO KNOWS

Local boy band cover band #All4doras and TRL cover band LO KNOWS will link up for a virtual show.

Virtual Bothell Block Party & BrewFest 2020

This downtown Bothell event will take place online in the form of a fundraiser for UW Bothell's Black Opportunity Fund. Jam out in your house to awesome local acts like the Black Tones, Black Stax, King Youngblood, BEARAXE, Shaina Shepherd, All Star Opera, and Tres Leches.

Everything's Fine Tonight LIVE!

Billing itself as "the Internet's goofiest talk show," this program featuring Lauren Baumbauer, Morgan Dusatko, Kristine Ota, and others promises lighthearted bits and sketches, fictional sitcom reunions, Jane Austen superfans, and aliens.

No Closet Follies Vol 3

Burlesque performers from around the country—including Egypt Blaque Knyle from California and Beary Manatease from Tennessee—will titillate your senses virtually. Seattle's own Mx. Pucks A'Plenty will host.

Save the Post Office Saturday Day of Action

Organizers will meet up at post offices around the country demanding that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resign and that the USPS—which safeguards mail-in voting, the more common method used by Democrats, whose turnout is essential this November for obvious reasons—be saved.

US Post Office (Ballard and other locations)

Alki Beach Pride - Roll OUT to Alki 2020

Decorate your motor vehicle in rainbows galore (bonus points if your mask has rainbows on it, too) and head out to Alki Beach for a zoomy (the fast kind, not the video chat kind) Pride parade.

Jack Block Parking Lot (West Seattle)

Ray Bradbury Read-A-Thon

Need even more dystopia in your life? Don't have an audiobook subscription? Watch or listen to a reading of Ray Bradbury's classic novel Fahrenheit 451, streamed live on YouTube by the Library of Congress, Seattle Public Library, and the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

Richard Scholar with Kathleen Cain - French Words That Turned English

Why does the English language borrow so many French words? Professor Richard Scholar has some thoughts. He'll be joined by Kathleen Cain for a virtual rendezvous where he'll talk about his book Émigrés: French Words That Turned English.

The Virtual Griot Party Experience 2.0

A collaboration of many municipal and civic organizations, this virtual edition of Columbia City's Griot Party, based on West African storytelling tradition, will feature local performers on Zoom.

Seattle Marathon Summer 5/10K

Choose your distance and course and submit your results and race photos in this modified version of the annual 5K and 10K race.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Tibet Fest 2020 - A Virtual Celebration

The 25th annual Tibet Fest will go on virtually this year. Enjoy a day of learning about the country's rich culture and heritage.

Celebrate Woodinville Summer Virtual 5k

Complete a 5K course at your convenience, in any location (even if it's a treadmill). Once you've completed the challenge, submit your results and receive a medal.

SUNDAY

The "Secret History" of Bellevue!

Seattle's not the only one with stories under its belt—our nearby neighbor to the east is full of secrets, too. Learn about them in this virtual tour from Hidden Northwest Tours.

14th Annual Urban Poverty Forum: Challenging Black Voter Suppression

At this virtual edition of the annual forum dealing with systemic issues surrounding urban poverty, see a screening of the documentary Suppressed 2020: The Right to Vote, followed by a discussion with Angela Rae (Barringer Global Enterprise) and Celina Stewart (League of Women Voters).

Valhalla Dinner Series with Tieton Cider Works

Yakima's Tieton Cider Works will storm the beer hall with a six-course dinner paired with their fruit-infused goods.

The Royal Room Staycation Festival: Crystal Beth

You can find Beth Fleenor fearlessly indulging her wildest creative inklings whenever she materializes in a musical forum. A classically trained clarinetist and imaginative soloist and with a music degree from Cornish, Fleenor has made a name for herself in Seattle’s experimental-music scene both as a solo artist and with well-known composers like Wayne Horvitz. The music Fleenor makes with Crystal Beth & the Boom Boom Band falls somewhere between the grisly skronk-punk of Stickers and earthy freak-indie of tUnE-yArDs, but even fans of those left-of-center acts will be thrown for a loop. Wailing vocals not bound to any conventions but Fleenor’s own, paired with percussive “Bethnic chants,” are set over freely drawn jazz figures and world-y rhythms. TODD HAMM

Desus & Mero's Virtual Experience - Northwest Show

Bronx-bred pals Desus Nice and the Kid Metro of Showtime's Desus & Mero will host a livestreamed episode of their talk show. They promise an all-star lineup of guests that "spans the cultural landscape."