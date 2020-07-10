Canlis Gets a Crab Shack, Biscuit Bitch Returns, and More Seattle Food News You Can Use: July 10, 2020 Edition

Biscuit Bitch The Pike Place and Belltown locations of the Southern-inspired, Lizzo-approved mini-chain Biscuit Bitch are now open for takeout and limited outdoor seating!

Until very recently, Seattle restaurant news revolved around takeout and delivery options as dining and drinking establishments switched up their game to accommodate the stay-home order. Things aren't back to normal just yet, but with the limited-capacity dining allowed in Phase 2 of the city's reopening, which in certain zones lets restaurants expand their seating into the sidewalk, you can now order food from some of the best restaurants in town without taking it back to your own kitchen table (although many places are continuing to offer takeout and delivery). Since Phase 2 (and Phase 1.5 before it) began almost a month ago, we’ve been keeping track of all the restaurants that have reopened for in-person dining here, but this week brings another round of noteworthy new openings. Read on for details on Canlis's soon-to-open Crab Shack, the return of the Central District's Barbeque Pit, the new Canon takeout emporium, and more. Oh, and be sure to wear a mask (duh)! For more ideas, check out our complete guide to Seattle farmers markets.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Ba Bar

The Capitol Hill location of this beloved Vietnamese mini-chain is back open for dine-in service for late-night crowds individuals and small groups. Stop by from 4-10 pm on Sunday-Thursday and 4-11 pm on Friday-Saturday, or continue ordering takeout.

The Barbeque Pit

After closing its Cherry Street location last year, this smoked-meat mainstay—whose pitmaster uses fallen branches of wood collected throughout the Central District—returned to our hearts and bellies over Fourth of July weekend. They're open of dine-in and takeout from 12-5 pm on Tuesday-Saturday.

Biscuit Bitch (Caffé Lieto and Belltown)

If you haven't heard, let us be the first to inform you that the supremely comforting buttery mini-feasts at the Lizzo-approved mini-chain Biscuit Bitch is now offering to-go orders and limited outdoor seating at two locations. They're open from 8 am-1 pm daily.

Canlis

The fine-dining establishment has been most resourceful during quarantine, having taken on drive-in movie nights, remote bingo, and drive-through takeout. Now, they'll go back to in-person dining with their new Crab Shack, an outdoor seating rig serving buckets of crab, icy beverages, and cocktails on draft from Tuesday-Saturday. They also promise "luxury commodes on wheels," "copious amounts of hand sanitizer," and bucket hats for sale. Tickets ($60 per person) for the first week of reservations go on sale this Friday (July 10) at 1 pm.

Canon

Jamie Boudreau’s cocktail marvel Canon has a takeout emporium and mercantile that you can order from via their online store by 3 pm for 5-8 pm pickup on Tuesday-Saturday. Current options include small plates like wedge salad and charred avocado on toast, large entrees like crab rolls and ground steak burgers, sides like blackened corn elote, and desserts like strawberry shortcake.

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt

This Georgetown cake shop is back to selling to-go slices in flavors like Porter Chocolate, London Fog, and S’mores. Check back for a new lineup of flavors each month. They're open from 12-5 pm on Thursday-Sunday.

In addition to their no-contact pickups on preorders, Pike Place's Italian specialty grocery store is now open for limited in-store shopping. Swing through from 10 am-5 pm on Monday-Saturday and from 11 am-4 pm on Sunday.

Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails

Boasting Seattle's largest outdoor patio, this summertime standby is back and ready to serve you in-person from 4-10 pm from Wednesday-Saturday (with happy hour until 6 pm). Reservations are encouraged.

Life on Mars

The vegan vinyl haven opened for takeout on July 8. Order from their animal product-free menu from 12-8 pm on Wednesday-Sunday to reunite with red lentil "sausage" rolls, disco fries with gravy and melted "cheese," and cauliflower wings.

Momosan

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto's ramen and sake spot will begin takeout and delivery service through Grubhub and Zuppler on Monday, July 13, with daily hours from 11:30 am-8 pm.

Red Arrow Coffee

This cafe in the garden space behind the Ballard gastropub Brimmer and Heeltap opened in early June, serving Caffè Umbria, cold brew, and coffee-shop snacks like scones and pimento cheese sandwiches. They're open daily from 7 am-1 pm for takeout and limited outdoor seating.

San Fermo

You can now dine in the street at this Ballard Ave Italian restaurant, whose staff is giving away prizes to customers with the coolest face masks. Walk up from 5-10 pm on Wednesday-Sunday.

San Juan Seltzery Taproom, Kitchen, and Bar

San Juan Seltzer's Sodo taproom busted open its doors this Thursday, July 9. Stop by from 4-9 pm on Thursday-Sunday for socially distant sipping and snacking.

Super Six

Columbia City's Hawaiian-Asian fusion spot is bringing back dine-in brunch. They don't have their full menu available, but they do have Malasadas (fried Portuguese doughnuts) filled with Nutella and coconut. They welcome walk-up (masked) diners from 9 am-3 pm on Saturday-Sunday.

Talarico's Pizzeria & Lounge

You may not get to cuddle up in this West Seattle spot's expansive booths like you used to, but you can now dine at a safe proximity from others every day of the week. They're open from 3-10 pm on Monday-Thursday and from 12-10 pm on the weekends.

Tilth

As of July 9, the Wallingford Craftsman bungalow is back open for dine-in service daily from 5-9 pm. As a special treat, they're giving away $25 gift cards when you spend $100 or more during the month of July. Plus, they're still open for takeout.

Tonnemaker Farm

Woodinville's Tonnemaker Farm is traveling west to their new outpost inside Chophouse Row. Shop for their organic fruit—it's cherry season!—and produce from 10 am-6 pm on Thursday-Saturday and until 5 pm on Sunday.

NEW SPECIALS

Mamnoon

Feel like bonding with your quarantine family outside of your home? The Lebanese/Syrian restaurant is partnering with Capitol Hill event venue 10 degrees for "Inner Circle," part of their "COVID Cohort" series that brings people into a private space catered by Mamnoon. Slots ($126 per person) are available from 6-10 pm daily. Reservations are required.