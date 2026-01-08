Are you in love? In lust? In a complicated situationship that started with a drunken and convenient New Year's Eve kiss, but are now ready to take things to the next level by publicly declaring your adoration with the permanency of newsprint?

We're filling our February issue with hundreds of your love notes!

Just head over to thestranger.com/valentines and spill your heart in 150 characters or less. Then, when our next issue hits the stands on February 4, your crush can pore over a (real! made-of-paper!) copy of The Stranger at their favorite coffeeshop on a chilly afternoon, find your sweet message, cut it out, laminate it with a piece of Scotch tape, and carry it around in their wallet like it’s 1998!

But you gotta hurry. Only the first 500 entries are guaranteed to appear in the paper, and submissions must be received by 5 pm on Friday, January 23, for possible inclusion. All entries—so long as they aren't mean or nonsensical—will appear online.

And new this year: The first 20 people to purchase a one-year subscription to the print edition of The Stranger, can get a super-sized valentine! Just buy your subscription here, and then forward your receipt to valentines@thestranger.com using the same email address you used when submitting your valentine message, and we'll display your message in larger font with an extra cute design!

So what are you waiting for? Put some good out into the world and...

💘 Declare your love in The Stranger now! 💘