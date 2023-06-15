Seattle is often misunderstood by the masses. If you believe mainstream media, our vibrant city—nestled between picturesque mountains and sea—is nothing but rain, coffee, and weed.
We’re proud of our city, so all of us here at The Stranger (Seattle’s only media outlet) have put together this guide to the best attractions, food, music, galleries, and, yes, weed shops, so you can see the best the city has to offer, whether you’re here for a weekend or for good.
Copies are on stands now!
ATTRACTIONS & LANDMARKS
Seattle’s Most Iconic Landmarks, Marvels, and a Gum-Covered Wall
FOOD
Eight of Our Favorite Restaurants for Every Budget and Craving
COFFEE
Seattle Is So Much More than Starbucks
BOOZE
Our Favorite Places to Grab a Drink
SWEETS
The Best Places to Eat Sugary Treats
ICONIC FOOD & DRINK
11 Pacific Northwest Specialties Every Visitor Needs to Try
PARKS, HIKES, & BEACHES
The Best Places to Soak Up Some Sun (Yes, Seattle Gets Sun)
SPORTS
Everything a Fan Needs to Know About Visiting Seattle’s Stadiums
MUSEUMS AND TOURS
The Best Museums and Tours, Covering Everything from History to Horror Movies
VISUAL ARTS
The Best Galleries, Museums, and Art Spaces
BOOKS
An Itinerary for Literature Lovers and Bibliophiles in Seattle
MUSIC
The Best Places for Live Music and Dancing
QUEER
The Best Gay Clubs, Shops, and Bars
WEED
Where to Buy Weed in (Almost) Every Neighborhood
SHOPPING
Treat Yourself to a Locally Made Souvenir or Some Clam-Flavored Candy
SUMMER EVENTS
Can’t-Miss Festivals in Seattle This Summer