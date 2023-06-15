Seattle is often misunderstood by the masses. If you believe mainstream media, our vibrant city—nestled between picturesque mountains and sea—is nothing but rain, coffee, and weed.

We’re proud of our city, so all of us here at The Stranger (Seattle’s only media outlet) have put together this guide to the best attractions, food, music, galleries, and, yes, weed shops, so you can see the best the city has to offer, whether you’re here for a weekend or for good.

Copies are on stands now!

ATTRACTIONS & LANDMARKS

Seattle’s Most Iconic Landmarks, Marvels, and a Gum-Covered Wall

FOOD

Eight of Our Favorite Restaurants for Every Budget and Craving

COFFEE

Seattle Is So Much More than Starbucks

BOOZE

Our Favorite Places to Grab a Drink

SWEETS

The Best Places to Eat Sugary Treats

ICONIC FOOD & DRINK

11 Pacific Northwest Specialties Every Visitor Needs to Try

PARKS, HIKES, & BEACHES

The Best Places to Soak Up Some Sun (Yes, Seattle Gets Sun)

SPORTS

Everything a Fan Needs to Know About Visiting Seattle’s Stadiums

MUSEUMS AND TOURS

The Best Museums and Tours, Covering Everything from History to Horror Movies

VISUAL ARTS

The Best Galleries, Museums, and Art Spaces

BOOKS

An Itinerary for Literature Lovers and Bibliophiles in Seattle

MUSIC

The Best Places for Live Music and Dancing

QUEER

The Best Gay Clubs, Shops, and Bars

WEED

Where to Buy Weed in (Almost) Every Neighborhood

SHOPPING

Treat Yourself to a Locally Made Souvenir or Some Clam-Flavored Candy

SUMMER EVENTS

Can’t-Miss Festivals in Seattle This Summer