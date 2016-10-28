Hillary Clinton Is Now On the Offensive about the Emails

"Voting is underway, so the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately," Clinton said at a brief news conference in Des Moines, Iowa, adding it was "imperative that the bureau explain this issue in question, whatever it is, without any delay." Clinton said she was "confident whatever (the emails) are will not change the conclusion reached in July," when Comey said he wouldn't recommend criminal charges in the matter. Still, the Democratic nominee's campaign was shaken by Comey's move Friday — just 11 days before the election — and the press conference reflected how serious she's taking the issue. The newly discovered emails are part of an investigation into Anthony Weiner, according to law enforcement sources. Weiner, the disgraced former congressman, recently separated from top Clinton aide Huma Abedin after a sexting incident.

In one day, the news began as a bombshell that might be the end of Hillary , to, in fact, it is not really about Hillary but Anthony Wiener , to Hillary on the offensive . She is now demanding the FBI do their job and show the public what they know:

I do not think she is playing chicken. Hillary is leaping on a opportunity that she must know is safe. Newsweek , however, has an insight on the matter that clears much of its fog.

The announcement about the email, which said nothing about reopening of a previous investigation, was made because the FBI Director James Comey had to make it:



The truth is Comey didn’t have a choice. Because the new information followed his sworn testimony about the case, Comey was obligated by Department of Justice rules to keep the relevant committees apprised. Under oath Comey had stated that the bureau had completed its review. Once he learned that there were new emails that required examination, Comey had to notify Congress that he had to amend his testimony because it was no longer true.

But even if it is shown that the email thing was rabidly overblown, it will not hurt the GOP or their presidential candidate. In our society, a white man can talk about sexually assaulting women and still have the majority of the white vote.