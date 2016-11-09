The Morning News: What Just Happened?

Donald Trump Will Be President: And Mike Pence—an even more terrifying man who has supported some of the most restrictive abortion laws and refused to support clean needle exchange programs while HIV swept his state—will be second in line.

"Trump’s election is a particular nightmare-come-alive for American Muslims, his campaign already having incited hundreds of anti-Muslim hate crimes and started a new wave of anti-Muslim bullying in schools," writes Alex Emmons at The Intercept. "Trump’s promises to spy on mosques and ban Muslims from entering the country have electrified his base, and served as consistent applause lines throughout his campaign. Trump’s circle of advisors, surrogates, and political allies include people who brag about spying on mosques and call for “sharia tests” of all American Muslims, under penalty of deportation."

Turnout

2012 Obama: 65.9m

2016 Clinton: 59.1m = -6.8m

2012 Romney: 60.9m

2016 Trump: 59m = -1.9m



You tell me what happened

Most qualified woman in the world loses to the least qualified man in the world. In case If you were confused about what misogyny looks like

Republicans Will Hold the Senate: And they will have more power in state capitols than they've had in decades.

"It's Okay to Feel Terrible Before You Feel Anything Else." Anna Merlan: "We don’t have to calm down yet. We don’t have to reassure ourselves it’s going to be fine. Nothing is fine. Nothing is the same."

"I Thought America Would Never Become a Zimbabwe. I Was Wrong." Charles Mudede writes: "What we have to do now is no longer pretend that things are anywhere near OK. They are very bad, and, yes, the poor in America are going to suffer. But where as I could leave Zimbabwe, I and all of us cannot leave the US. This country is the end of the world. You can not turn your back to it and flee. You have to face it, face and challenge your worst fears. Shit just got real."

There Is So Much Work to Do: "It is all a dismal picture," writes David Remnick. "Late last night, as the results were coming in from the last states, a friend called me full of sadness, full of anxiety about conflict, about war. Why not leave the country? But despair is no answer. To combat authoritarianism, to call out lies, to struggle honorably and fiercely in the name of American ideals—that is what is left to do. That is all there is to do."

At the News of Trump's Win, Global Markets Fell: "But on Tuesday night, investors began to grapple with the possibility that Trump's controversial proposals to rip up long-standing trade agreements, deport millions of immigrants and radically re-engineer the tax code could become reality," the Washington Post reports.

Hillary Clinton Addressed Supporters This Morning: "To all the little girls who are watching this," she said, "never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams."

Sound Transit 3 will build light rail to West Seattle, Ballard, Everett, Tacoma, Issaquah, and downtown Redmond. Sound Transit

Locally, Not Everything Is Completely Fucked: Sound Transit 3 passed. So did a new gun safety measure and a minimum wage increase and sick time requirement for workers across the state. Democratic Governor Jay Inslee won reelection and Bill Bryant will now fade back into complete obscurity. Capitol Hill sent Nicole Macri to the state legislature, Hilary Franz will be commissioner of public lands, Cyrus Habib will be lieutenant governor, and Pramila Jayapal is going to Congress. (Jayapal will be the first Indian-American woman elected to Congress and Habib will be the nation's highest ranking elected Iranian-American, the Seattle Times reports.) Chris Reykdal has a slim lead over Erin Jones for superintendent of public instruction. In Seattle, hotel workers will get new protections against sexual harassment under Initiative 124.

But Some Things Remain Bad: It looks like Republicans will keep control of the state senate (and Democrats will hold the state house), ensuring more years of anti-tax obstruction in the face of massive financial needs. And Republican Kim Wyman will remain secretary of state.

Two Statewide Initiatives Failed: The controversial carbon tax and a proposal for public campaign financing.

A Huge Night for Cannabis Legalization: California, Massachusetts, and Nevada have legalized recreational cannabis. Florida, North Dakota, and Arkansas approved medical cannabis.

Mayor Ed Murray Tried to Console Seattleites Last Night: "Regardless of tonight's national results," Murray said in a statement near midnight, "tomorrow Seattle will remain a city guided by the values of equality, inclusion and openness. Tomorrow we will continue to support women, we will welcome as neighbors our Muslim brothers and sisters, and tomorrow Black Lives will still matter. Our City will remain strong because of our diversity, not in spite of it."

Full Results: Statewide, in King County, Sound Transit, and our live-Slog. Expect more state results later today.

In the summer of 2014, William Wingate was arrested by Seattle Police Officer Cynthia Whitlatch as he walked through Capitol Hill using a golf club as a cane. He was later cleared of wrongdoing. SPD

Former Seattle Police Officer Cynthia Whitlatch Found Guilty of Civil Rights Violations: A federal jury found Cynthia Whitlatch guilty of civil rights violations for her arrest of William Wingate, the 72-year-old black man. The city will pay Wingate $325,000 in damages, reports Ansel, who broke the story of the unjustified arrest last year. The jury’s decision “tells people they’re going to be held accountable if they continue to have racial bias in their policing," Susan Mindenbergs, one of Wingate’s attorneys, told Ansel.

Another "Snowmageddon?" Who the fuck cares about any of this right now? But OK: KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott says this winter could look like the winter of 2008 and 2009 with colder-than-normal temperatures and snow.

Man Pleads Guilty in Beacon Hill Shooting: "A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the July 24 shooting death of another man on Beacon Hill," KOMO reports. "Kenny Am pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal. He has admitted in court documents that he killed Pat Khamphouvong with a 9 mm pistol. Court documents filed early said the 31-year-old was shot to death in a dispute over money."

What if We Got Rid of I-5? KUOW interviews Urbanist editor Doug Trumm about tearing the freeway out of our city.

Good Luck Out There Everyone: