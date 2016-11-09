See Photos From the Anti-Trump Rally in Downtown Seattle

Anti-Trump sentiments have been expressed outside our borders. Ramon Dompor

We sent photographer Ramon Dompor to cover the scene in Westlake Park Wednesday afternoon as protesters gathered to speak out against the election of Donald Trump with cries of "Not my president" and "Misogyny has got to go." The crowd eventually moved through downtown, blocking traffic as it climbed up to Capitol Hill and continued marching for several miles, past the University of Washington. The peaceful protest was one of several marches that took place in cities around the country Wednesday as liberal America began to grapple with the implications of a Trump presidency.

There are more protests planned for the coming days. Join the resistance.

A group of at least a thousand people gathered in downtown Seattle's Westlake Park on Wednesday evening to protest Donald Trump. Ramon Dompor

Logan Swan makes signs for the anti-Trump rally. Ramon Dompor

Many people have compared president-elect Donald Trump to Hitler. Ramon Dompor

Women's safety and access to healthcare is at risk under the Trump administration. Ramon Dompor

Protesters chant at the Westlake Park rally. Ramon Dompor

The Stranger's Ansel Herz called the protest "the most intersectional march I have seen in Seattle." Ramon Dompor

Angel Dunne waves an inverted American flag during the march around downtown Seattle. Ramon Dompor