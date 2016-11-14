Hundreds of people gathered at Cal Anderson Park Sunday evening to rally against discrimination.
Hundreds of people gathered at Cal Anderson Park Sunday evening to rally against discrimination. RAMON DOMPOR

Last night, hundreds of people rallied against racism, xenophobia, and sexism at Cal Anderson Park. The rally then moved downtown. No arrests were made, reports Joshua McNichols for KUOW. See our photos from the rally below:

Children hold a sign: No Trump, no hate.
This is just one of many rallies for inclusion that took place in Seattle last week.
Love will prevail, one womans sign read.
People made signs to use at the peaceful rally, which moved from Cal Anderson Park to downtown.
Trumps presidential win last week shocked people in cities across the country.
The safety pin has emerged as a controversial symbol of acceptance.
