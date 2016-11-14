See Photos from Seattle's "Love Trumps Hate" Rally
Hundreds of people gathered at Cal Anderson Park Sunday evening to rally against discrimination. RAMON DOMPOR
Last night, hundreds of people rallied against racism, xenophobia, and sexism at Cal Anderson Park. The rally then moved downtown. No arrests were made, reports Joshua McNichols for KUOW. See our photos from the rally below:
Children hold a sign: "No Trump, no hate." RAMON DOMPOR
"Love will prevail," one woman's sign read. RAMON DOMPOR
People made signs to use at the peaceful rally, which moved from Cal Anderson Park to downtown. RAMON DOMPOR
Trump's presidential win last week shocked people in cities across the country. RAMON DOMPOR
The safety pin has emerged as a controversial symbol of acceptance. RAMON DOMPOR