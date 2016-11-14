See Photos from Seattle's "Love Trumps Hate" Rally

Hundreds of people gathered at Cal Anderson Park Sunday evening to rally against discrimination. RAMON DOMPOR

Last night, hundreds of people rallied against racism, xenophobia, and sexism at Cal Anderson Park. The rally then moved downtown. No arrests were made, reports Joshua McNichols for KUOW. See our photos from the rally below:

For a complete listing of future political rallies and community discussions, check out our Resistance calendar.

Children hold a sign: "No Trump, no hate." RAMON DOMPOR

For a complete listing of future rallies, see our Resistance calendar RAMON DOMPOR

This is just one of many rallies for inclusion that took place in Seattle last week. RAMON DOMPOR

"Love will prevail," one woman's sign read. RAMON DOMPOR

People made signs to use at the peaceful rally, which moved from Cal Anderson Park to downtown. RAMON DOMPOR

Trump's presidential win last week shocked people in cities across the country. RAMON DOMPOR