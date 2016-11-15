WATCH: The Student Walkout Gives Us Hope

Students stream out of Garfield High School. Jen Graves

Yesterday, thousands of students in Seattle walked out of school to protest Donald Trump's election to the US presidency. Since becoming president-elect, Trump has picked fights with the New York Times, vowed to enact policies that could destroy our environment, and will have as his senior counselor and strategist a man with alleged ties to white nationalism.

The young adults protesting are the ones that will be most affected by the long-term consequences of this presidency, and they using the power of their combined voices to resist. This is the next generation of political protest in America, and it is pretty damn inspiring.

Ramon Dompor filmed the students in action at Garfield High School and Cal Anderson Park:

To join in protests in the future, check out our resistance and solidarity calendar.