Thousands of students across Seattle walked out of class Monday to protest President-elect Donald Trump and his racist, xenophobic, and sexist rhetoric. The protests were held at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill and in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle. The Stranger is documenting the voices of these young protesters.
Nate Gowdy, who photographed the Donald Trump rally in Everett and Hillary Clinton's election eve rally in Philadelphia for The Stranger, turned his eye toward the next generation of political activism.
Here is a glimpse of what it was like at the protest yesterday. This was filmed for The Stranger by Ramon Dompor.