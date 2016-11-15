See Nate Gowdy's Photos From Monday's Student Walkout in Seattle

Students walked out of class and marched to Westlake yesterday to protest Trump. NATE GOWDY

Thousands of students across Seattle walked out of class Monday to protest President-elect Donald Trump and his racist, xenophobic, and sexist rhetoric. The protests were held at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill and in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle. The Stranger is documenting the voices of these young protesters.

Nate Gowdy, who photographed the Donald Trump rally in Everett and Hillary Clinton's election eve rally in Philadelphia for The Stranger, turned his eye toward the next generation of political activism.

Trump's campaign openly courted white nationalists. NATE GOWDY

Students link arms in solidarity. NATE GOWDY

Messages of pride and support from the protesters. NATE GOWDY

"Not my president" sign held by one of thousands of students protesting Trump's election. NATE GOWDY

Marchers chant as they move through downtown Seattle. NATE GOWDY

A Black Lives Matter banner is held by the protesters NATE GOWDY

The resistance movement is only beginning. NATE GOWDY

To participate in future protests, check out our resistance and rallies calendar.

To help those who will be most affected by a Trump presidency, volunteer with or donate money to one of these organizations.

Here is a glimpse of what it was like at the protest yesterday. This was filmed for The Stranger by Ramon Dompor.