Live from Seattle's Emergency Protest Against Trump's Immigrant and Refugee Ban

Sean Nelson

There's been a surge of outrage and organizing since newly sworn-in President Trump signed his latest controversial executive order, an extreme sort of vetting that bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen) from entering the US for a period of 90 days, and suspends our country's refugee system for a period of 120 days. Protests erupted from JFK Airport in NYC to Seattle's own Sea-Tac when word spread that people native to those countries but possessing Green Cards were being detained. (Read Ana Sofia's live play-by-play of the Sea-Tac Airport protests here, and Heidi's post-op rundown and analysis here.)

Tonight, the outcries continue in earnest during Stand with Immigrants! - Emergency Protest at Westlake Park. The Stranger has reporters on the ground—Eli Sanders, Sean Nelson and Amber Cortes—and we'll be collecting their live transmissions throughout the night and posting them right here. Stay tuned, and hit refresh for the latest updates.

Cars beeping their support for the tail end of the march from #Westlake on University and 5th pic.twitter.com/wopR4Ke49n

— Amber Cortes (@uneverknowradio) January 30, 2017

March begins from #Westlake moving south down 4th https://t.co/HZejRVULdT

— Amber Cortes (@uneverknowradio) January 30, 2017





Helicopters drowning out speakers (v poor PA), crowd has thinned considerably. #westlake

— Sean Nelson (@seantroversy) January 30, 2017

Another spontaneous mini-gathering of people listening to intertribal drums and chanting tucked away near the stairs of #Westlake Center pic.twitter.com/ZkuJKEFzZe

— Amber Cortes (@uneverknowradio) January 30, 2017

There's random groups of mini demonstrations springing up throughout the rally. #Westlake pic.twitter.com/8x5GtJ3FqC

— Amber Cortes (@uneverknowradio) January 30, 2017

Where do we stand on posing for photos with your sign? It's good, I know I know I know. We're on the same side. I love everyone. #westlake pic.twitter.com/yTqAKRvy7G

— Sean Nelson (@seantroversy) January 30, 2017

Not massively surprising that so many signs emphasize the Nazi threat, but still shocking that the threat is concrete in 2017. #westlake

— Sean Nelson (@seantroversy) January 30, 2017

it feels preposterous to transcribe chants & signs. utterly wall to wall humanity. euphoric claustrophobia. Claustrophoria? #westlake

— Sean Nelson (@seantroversy) January 30, 2017

Man w/ "Dump the chump" sign: "evil man with tiny hands." Woman: "nice sign." Man: "Desperate times call for desperate measures." #Westlake

— Sean Nelson (@seantroversy) January 30, 2017

Corner of 4th & Pine, huge crowd, impossible to hear a word of whoever is speaking, just waves of applause from the park. pic.twitter.com/7nfPqtBKbJ

— Sean Nelson (@seantroversy) January 30, 2017

Seattle: Westlake Square entirely full, crowd spilling out into Fourth Avenue. pic.twitter.com/J8M1rNCIi1

— Eli Sanders (@elijsanders) January 30, 2017

Seattle protest against Trump's refugee and immigrant ban: pic.twitter.com/ZRTWFA2oph

— Eli Sanders (@elijsanders) January 30, 2017

At Seattle protest: Natalie, 30, family is from Ethiopia. pic.twitter.com/0Rfq5i1xSM

— Eli Sanders (@elijsanders) January 30, 2017