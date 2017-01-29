immigration_ban_protest.jpg
Sean Nelson

There's been a surge of outrage and organizing since newly sworn-in President Trump signed his latest controversial executive order, an extreme sort of vetting that bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen) from entering the US for a period of 90 days, and suspends our country's refugee system for a period of 120 days. Protests erupted from JFK Airport in NYC to Seattle's own Sea-Tac when word spread that people native to those countries but possessing Green Cards were being detained. (Read Ana Sofia's live play-by-play of the Sea-Tac Airport protests here, and Heidi's post-op rundown and analysis here.)

Tonight, the outcries continue in earnest during Stand with Immigrants! - Emergency Protest at Westlake Park. The Stranger has reporters on the ground—Eli Sanders, Sean Nelson and Amber Cortes—and we'll be collecting their live transmissions throughout the night and posting them right here. Stay tuned, and hit refresh for the latest updates.