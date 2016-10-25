96 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: October 25-30 A Zombie Crawl, Bachtoberfest, Edible Insect Tasting, And More Unusual Picks

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

TUESDAY

1. Are Lyrics The Music Yet?

Polish composer and singer Agata Zubel presents a talk dedicated to her own compositions with a focus on their vocal aspects, in accordance with her upcoming Benaroya performance.

2. BACHtoberfest

Get wild with the Early Music Guild at BACHtoberfest, a Bach-analia (eh??) of Bach, brews, and burgers championed by the Seattle chapter of the American Guild of Organists with emerging star organist Wyatt Smith. Enjoy a stacked program of some of Bach's greatest organ works performed on Marceau Organbuilders' portable pipe organ, with paired stories about Bach's life and times. Good news: Admission includes a complimentary house beer or glass of wine.

3. Blacula

Central Cinema and the Northwest African American Museum present this screening of iconic Blaxploitation thriller Blacula.

4. Brewing Resistance: Building Community Around Climate Action

350 Seattle (a nonprofit climate action/environmental organization whose activists have protested Shell's arctic drilling rig and attempted to shut down tar sands pipelines in North Dakota, among many other actions) will host this informal pub night, open to all. Learn about the organization and how you can get involved.

5. David Bodanis: Einstein’s Greatest Mistake

David Bodanis, author of E=mc2: A Biography of the World's Most Famous Equation (winner of the Samuel Johnson Prize for non-fiction) will read from his latest work: Einstein’s Greatest Mistake.

6. O. Alan Weltzien

Author O. Alan Weltzien (editor of The Norman Maclean Reader) will read from Exceptional Mountains: A Cultural History of the Pacific Northwest Volcanoes and talk about our region's incredible topography.

7. Our Enemies in Blue: Can the Police Be Reformed?

The Seattle International Socialist Organization will present this discussion of police violence, community policing, and restorative justice to ask the question: "Can the racist nature of policing in the U.S. be fixed?"

8. Professor Henrik Williams: Cracking the Runic Code: Spotlight on Viking Women

Professor Henrik Williams, who teaches Scandinavian languages at Uppsala University in Sweden and is one of the world’s leading runologists, will speak about runic inscriptions and recent research that illuminates their meaning—specifically as it relates to the lives of ancient women.

9. Pumpkin Carving and Horror Films

It'll be just like carving pumpkins as a kid—but you'll been in an old mortuary with tons of beer on tap, and screenings of Friday the 13th (6:15 pm) and Evil Dead 2 (8 pm). The Pine Box will have pumpkins and carving tools, but you're welcome to bring your own as well.

10. Trivia Tuesday: Hocus Pocus

See how you stack up on facts about nasty '90s witches and immortal black cats while you enjoy drink specials at Moe. You can even bring outside food and make a dinner of it.

11. Urban Naturalist Lecture Series

Despite the fact that the Duwamish River was declared a Superfund site in 2001, EPA efforts have only recently gotten underway to improve the river's cleanliness and safety. At this event, the creators of the new book Once and Future River: Reclaiming the Duwamish (photographer Tom Reese and contributing authors Eric Wagner and James Rasmussen) will speak about their work, and the history and future of this essential river—as well as the ways that the lack of recognition for the Duwamish tribe has affected the its significance.

12. Zek: An American Prison Story Book Release

Seattle's Gabalfa Press celebrates Zek: An American Prison Story by Arthur Longworth, following an American inmate who finds a copy of A Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich. Guest readers will include Dolphy Jordan and UW Professor Steve Herbert, with the author answering questions by phone.

WEDNESDAY

13. 50 Minutes with Greg Vandy

Have lunch with KEXP DJ Greg Vandy, author of 26 Songs in 30 Days: Woody Guthrie’s Columbia River Songs & the Planned Promised Land in the PNW, about Woody Guthrie's PNW-crossing phase and the relationship between Social Democracy and progressive politics during the post-Great Depression era in the United States.

14. '50s Monster Double Feature

Travel back to an era when monsters stuck together from rubber and papier mâché stalked greasers and dollies in the parking lots of drive-in movies. Grand Illusion presents (and coyly refuses to name) two rare low-budget 16mm gems for a one-of-a-kind screening.

15. Bloodlust with Year of Death

Pony's Bloodlust night focuses on the darker and sexier end of the spectrum, with goth, industrial, and new wave reigning supreme. For Halloween they've recruited Year of Death for a live set of extra-special electronic deathwave drama.

16. The Cascadia Megaquake

Learn how to face down the earthquake that's probably going to kill us all. UW's M9 Project will instruct you in earthquake theory and practice at this weekly class, which this time will cover the topic of the history of the Cascadia subduction zone.

17. Daybreaker SEA // Morning Masquerade

If, despite the candied trappings of Halloween and the genuine slothfulness of autumn, you still want to do yoga at 6am and dance wholesomely throughout breakfast, then Daybreaker is the party for you. Cleanse your mind and sweat out your cares before most of Seattle reaches blearily for its first coffee. This iteration celebrates Halloween with a masquerade themed dance party soundtracked by DJ Kryspin, with a beginning yoga lesson from Antonella + Jordan.

18. LaughShare: Tales from Lyft and Uber Drivers

Uber and Lyft drivers are responsible for carting around the people incapable of driving themselves. Often this is for practical reasons, like avoiding expensive/time-consuming parking rituals, but more often it's because the passenger is inebriated or plans on becoming inebriated very shortly. As a result, Uber and Lyft drivers generally have great stories about their incoherent customers. Listen to a few of them—performed by real-life comedians/drivers Kortney Shane Williams, Nigel Larson, Silas Lindenstein, Layth Sihan, Harlem Blu, Robert Pidde, Josh Chambers, and Nick Rosman—and know that part of the proceeds from your ticket will go towards a charity that combats drunk driving.

19. Moviecat: Movie Trivia Night

Show off your screen smarts with some quality movie nerd company, plus "cats drawn into movie scenes."

20. Neil McNeill: Got Ghosts?

The morbidly curious are invited to learn "what ghosts are, how to deal with them, and where to find them" (in a "science-based" setting) from paranormal educator Neil McNeil.

21. The Neuroscience of Zombies

Zombies are fun and all, but they're highly unscientific, right? Right, Kaitlyn Casimo of the Graduate Program in Neuroscience at University of Washington? Or are you going to explain in biological terms why George A. Romero is the Cassandra of our times? We're going to hope that zombies are a fun pretext to learn about neuroanatomy and neural regeneration at this Science in the City lecture, just so we can sleep tonight.

22. Paul Bannick: A Year in the Lives of North American Owls

Conservation photographer Paul Bannick will speak about how owls survive each day and progress through life: "courtship, mating, and nesting in spring; fledging and feeding of young in summer; learning independence in fall; and, finally, winter’s migration."

23. The Well Presents Miroslav Volf

Author Miroslav Volf (the Founder and Director of Yale Center for Faith and Culture and professor of theology at Yale University Divinity School) will speak about his latest release, Flourishing: Why We Need Religion in a Globalized World, which deals with forgiveness and embracing cultural difference.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

24. Debate: An Improvised Comedy

So you survived the presidential debates/the most depressing reality TV ever broadcast and you're already dreading the next batch. You could use some gentle exposure therapy from the Undergraduate Theater Society. Each presidential candidate will extemporize on urgent issues like "phones without headphone jacks."

25. Iphigenia and Other Daughters

Iphigenia and Other Daughters is adapted by Ellen McLaughlin from Euripides' Iphigenia in Aulis and Iphigenia in Tauris, and Sophocles' Electra. See this bloody, modern retelling of the fall of the House of Atreus directed by Marya Sea Kaminski.

THURSDAY

26. Barry Lopez: The Contemporary Writer and Social Responsibility

National Book Award winner Barry Lopez (known for his investigative books, essays, and short stories) will deliver the 2016 Maxine Cushing Gray Distinguished Writer Award Lecture.

27. Edible Insect Tasting Party

"Bug Chef" David George Gordon, author of the Eat-A-Bug cookbook, will prepare samples of edible insects and share his expertise about eating bugs (they're sustainable and full of protein!) at this open house tasting party. You'll also go home with an insect pouch of your choice for later preparation—or freaking out your friends.

28. Election Cavalcade: Democracy on 16mm, 1932-1977

The Sprocket Society presents this "election-time salute to the democratic process" with cartoons, newsreels, propaganda, and so on—all on 16mm. Clips include "archival presidential film footage as early as the 1890s; Jean Stapleton narrating an award-winning short documentary on the women's suffrage movement; the jaw-dropping 'comedy' of five-year-old Shirley Temple as a DC call girl, and seven-year-old Sammy Davis Jr. as a tap-dancing president." Plus noted political commentators Betty Boop and Bugs Bunny and the pièce de résistance: Anita Bryant getting a pie in the face.

29. Emerald Reflections: Anthology Release Party

Celebrate the publication of South Seattle Emerald's first anthology, Emerald Reflections, featuring work from South Seattle's artists, poets, and writers. For this event, look forward to readings from Reagan Jackson, Kayla Blau, Dustin Washington, Lola Peters, Paul Nelson, T Clear, Monique Franklin, Alvin 'LA' Horn, and Larry Crist.

30. Empowering Afghan Girls With Technology

Sahar Education presents this fundraising dinner to create a pilot program that will teach coding to Afghan women and girls. The event program will feature music, food, drink, and presentations from Dr. Shinkai Hakimi (physician and Sahar board member), Edreece Arghandiwal (founder and CEO of the app Jurni), Airokhsh Faiz Qaisary (Sahar fellow), and the students of Franz H. Coe Elementary School, who won the Janet W. Ketcham Award for their work benefiting women in Afghanistan.

31. Halloween Party: Lights Out Climbing

Come to Vertical World in costume and get a $5 day pass—and when 8 pm hits, the lights will go out and you'll get to climb in the dark. At 8:30 pm they'll hold a costume contest, then the lights go out again at 9 pm. Plus: free beer and cider!

32. Hannah Hart

Get your picture taken with YouTube celebrity and drunk cuisine pioneer Hannah Hart. With the ticket price, you get a pre-signed copy of her new collection Buffering, in which she shares insights on "family, faith, love, sexuality, self-worth, friendship, and fame."

33. Haunt: A Halloween Experience

Get wild at an eerie Rave Cave-hosted Halloween-themed dance party at Studio Seven. Everybody over 18 is allowed, and remember to hydrate (and dress up in your spookiest rave gear).

34. Intro to Tarot & Divination

Whether it's to deepen your esoteric knowledge, predict the future, or simply look cool at parties, learn about tarot from a professional practitioner and artist, Misha Huntting Dumois, who also designed her own impressive, stark animal-bone-themed deck. There will be snacks and drinks.

35. Sip Northwest 2016: Best of the Northwest Tap Takeover

Try more than 20 award-winning beers and ciders at the fifth annual "Best of the Northwest" tasting. Entry is free, so you only pay for what you drink, and you'll have a chance to win raffle prizes and purchase subscription deals to Sip Northwest magazine.

36. Theremin Thriller Thursday

Kick off Halloweekend with this live show and theremin petting zoo courtesy of theremin player Sam Wilder. Come in costume for a chance to win a Zombie Theremin, and enjoy specialty horror-themed cocktails, with backing projections of Vincent Price films throughout the evening.

37. Third Annual Farm-to-Table Dinner

The third annual UW Farm-to-Table dinner will celebrate local produce (some even grown on-campus!) with a meal cooked by Chaco Canyon Organic Cafe. Vegans and gluten-free people will have plenty of choices, and libations will be available. Funds will go towards the UW farm.

38. We Tried: B-Sides & Rarities

Local musicians and artists Stacy Peck, Arwen Nicks, Jenn Champion, and John Atkins have joined together to make an art show out of the mess of their lives, with skeletons, condiments, suggestions, phones, and who knows what else.

39. Women on Top of the Space Needle

LGBT and allied people who identify as women (and are "professional," whatever that means to you) are invited to this boozy, social gathering on top of the Space Needle.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

40. The God Game

This political drama follows a rising politician grappling with the truth and his own ambition.

41. Jubal Flagg CD Release Party

Jubal Flagg hosts a radio show, Brooke & Jubal in the Morning, which delves into—and instigates!—live dating awkwardness by getting couples (or would-be couples) on the phone together. He's become a staple of Seattle mornings for those with a mean sense of humor.

42. The Lost Girls

In The Lost Girls, kids ominously begin to disappear at an all-girls summer camp. Written by Courtney Meaker and directed by Kaytlin Mcintyre.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

43. Parlour Tricks with Aaron Wheeler

From his stint at the Grand Canyon Dinner Theatre comes Aaron Wheeler, with a one-man comedy magic show that promises "a world of laughter and amazement."

FRIDAY

44. The 6th Annual Fireball Halloween Bash

For the sixth year, Suite Lounge hosts Fireball Bash, an evening of literal shots of Fireball, followed by other, better drinks, and plenty of dancing, a costume contest with cash prizes, and music by DJs Kourosh and Joey Roxville.

45. B-Movie Bingo

This 21+ event offers a competitive and comedic take on laughably bad movies—this time, with bingo based on Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

46. BAM SOUND & VISION AND 91.3 KBCS Present: The Cumbieros

This concert featuring The Cumbieros—presented by Bellevue Arts Museum and 91.3 KBCS—also promises art, drinks, dancing, and food trucks.

47. Comeback

Previously known as the longest running Capitol Hill indie queer dance party, Comeback returns in our time of need with new music and old soul to bring the house down. Prep your loins for a night of hot queer undead action with famed DJs Colby B and Mister Sister, with special guest demon DJ Stormy Roxx, and your host for the evening, Butylene O’Kipple.

48. Cramps Tribute Night

Celebrate Halloween early with the music of wild horror punks the Cramps, with tribute covers by Sir Coyler & His Asthmatic Band, Marieke & The Go Get Em Boys, Chris Newman Deluxe Combo, and Demolition Kings.

49. El Hijo Prodigo (The Prodigal Son)

El Hijo Prodigo (written and performed by José Amador and directed by Mark Fullerton) "tells the story of a man's return to his native Puerto Rico after an absence of 22 years."

50. Embark After Dark

Spend a night (evening) in the museum sipping cocktails, noshing on appetizers, and considering a museum membership in the World War I Gallery. Tickets include one drink and food; more alcohol will be available to purchase.

51. Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner

Celebrate a Halloween dinner where any scrumptious bite of this Maggiano's family-style meal could be your last.

52. Halloween Organ Concert

Join the students of UW professor Carole Terry as they perform a free all-ages set of spooky organ classics, including Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor on the famed Littlefield Organ.

53. Halloween Roller Disco

Ready the whip at this Halloween roller disco costume party with live sets from Slow Dance, The Bad Tenants, and Rudy Willingham.

54. Happy Hour Voting Party

Learn more about the ballot that's hanging out in your mailbox at this free community event with Town Hall Scholar-in-Residence and Seattlish cofounder Hanna Brooks Olsen, as well as "community stakeholders, local journalists, and elected officials."

55. Jai Ho! 5th Annual Bollywood Thriller Party

Jai Ho throws down for Halloween for the fifth year running with a Thriller-themed dance party within their wild Bollywood zone. Expect high energy house, bhangra, and other Indian-flavored beats at an all-night dance party with DJ Prashant, along with a costume contest and a dance lesson of bhangra-infused Thriller choreography at the beginning.

56. LSST: Mining the Sky in 4D

Astronomy on Tap Seattle and TEDx present this alcohol-soaked educational event centered around the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST) and its laudable mission to "take a movie of the night sky." They promise trivia (with prizes) and a talk by LSST research scientists Dr. John Parejko and Dr. David Reiss.

57. Nevertold's Open Casket Halloween Party

Is there a better spot to celebrate Halloween than an ironically self-aware casket/curiosity shop? Probably not. They promise absinthe, wine, snacks, seances, costumes, casket shenanigans, and "reminders of Death's ever present shadow."

58. The New'd Cabaret

The New'd Cabaret with Miss Violet DeVille will highlight up-and-coming burlesque talent. For the most part, performers will have spent less than a year on the stage, but "what they lack in experience they more than make up for with pure excitement and fervor."

59. Nick Seluk and Matthew Inman

This discussion will feature cartoonists Nick Seluk (The Awkward Yeti) and Matthew Inman (creator of insanely popular humor website The Oatmeal), who will speak about their most recent projects: Heart and Brain: Gut Instincts: An Awkward Yeti Collection and 404 Not Found: A Coloring Book by the Oatmeal, respectively.

60. SIN X SQUALL: Halloween Edition

Spend a underworldly Halloweekend at aptly-named goth/fetish party SIN, which features gogo dancing, shibari, contortion, and more, plus industrial and EBM. Come in costume and get $5 off admission. You can also arrive early (6-9pm) for SQUALL, "Seattle's best noise happy hour."

61. Youth Novelist Project Final Reading

After working with Young Adult author Karen Finneyfrock, this group of youth writers worked on their own novels—hear excerpts from participants including Olivia Bernard, Byron Patten, Kaitlyn Triebes, and Hannah Walstad, as well as work from Karen Finneyfrock and poetry from Youth Speaks Seattle.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

62. The Pride

Theatre 22 presents The Pride, the debut play from Alexi Kaye Campbell, who won the Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright. It will feature "two explosive love stories in alternating eras" and explore the ways in which perceptions of sexuality change over time.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

63. Aki Con

Aki Con offers you Chinatown dance rock with The Slants, cool stuff to buy from vendors like Kinokuniya and Anime Haus, a cosplay hall, and more necessities for the anime lover.

64. an attic an exit

See five scenes acted out by two white-faced, white-haired twins—Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters—in this show where the performers "create a language through movement and find escape through an imaginary landscape of fetishization, endless negotiations, and micro-adjustments."

65. The Big Meal

This production of The Big Meal—a romantic, family-oriented play by Dan LeFranc, featuring a plot that spans nearly 80 years—is presented by New Century Theatre Company and directed by Makaela Pollock.

66. NOW Is The Time

Dwell on issues of community and equity at this theater showcase designed to "inspire our audiences to reflect on how our communities are evolving, how deeply social equity affects us all, and how the collective consciousness of society is shaping our future."

SATURDAY

67. 10th Annual Come As You Aren't

For the last decade, the Skylark has hosted Come As You Aren't, a massive concert party wherein local bands compete to be the ultimate tribute group. Whoever has the best costume and live set wins a major cash prize. This year's contestants include Death Coach as Nine Inch Nails, Wild English as Death From Above 1979, Colorworks as The Kinks, friends and members of Gibraltar as Bob Seger, Roger's Daughter as Pink Floyd, Xolie Morra and the Strange Kind as Tom Petty, members of Dirty Dirty/Fruit Juice as The White Stripes, Lauren Murphie and the Sodo 4 as Led Zeppelin.

68. 1979: A Musical Review

Experience all the music that came out in the year 1979 in live review by local musicians like Joe Simpson of Eldridge Gravy, Shawn Smith of Brad, Tarik Abouzid, and many more.

69. 80's Invasion Fright Night Halloween Ball

Take off your Clubmasters and get a good look at the biggest '80s music fanatics in town: 80's Invasion. They're an '80s cover band, and they're not afraid to tell you all about it, or sing a few songs to describe their constant nostalgia. For the scariest night of the year (no, not Election Day), they'll be hosting a Fright Night Halloween Ball, complete with drink specials and a costume contest.

70. '90s Halloween With Nirvana, Hole, and Weezer

Invoke the spirits of the past with this costume party and night of '90s covers of Hole, Weezer, and Nirvana hits thanks to local bands Hollow Giant, Three Fingers, and Half Japanese Girls.

71. Bird Focus: Corvids

Have you noticed how, where other cities are infested with pigeons, Seattle is basically run by hyper-intelligent crows? Learn about our corvid fellow citizens—"crows, ravens, jays and magpies"—and their history in human art and literature.

72. Boogie Nights 5K and Dance Party

Wear your costumes for a 5k around Green Lake, get a chance at a prize for your costume, and then dance and drink Fremont Brewing beer for the rest of the night. Bring two or three things for the University District Food Bank, whom the ticket price also benefits. With admission, you get free food, one free drink, a t-shirt, and more.

73. DILF HOWL

DILF Seattle takes on Halloween with their HOWL Edition, a night for men, daddies, boys, and bulges to gather in the dark and celebrate the reason for the season (that is, role-playing and candy). Check your pants at the door, and dance all night to the beats of DJ Rob Winters.

74. Diwaloween

Nothing says "holiday season" like a mash-up Diwali-Bollywood-Halloween party, with the music talents of DJs Aanshul, Kapil, and TAMM. Enjoy light effects and visuals, a costume and best Indian attire contest, and free candy for all.

75. Goodies: Halloween Festival

Costumes are encouraged at this multimedia artistic celebration of Halloween—see creepy fare from paintings to jewelry, and take part in activities that include tours of the "Death Museum," face-painting, bone divination, and tarot reading.

76. Healing Blessing from The Medium of Tibet's Chief State Oracle

Thupten Ngodup, the current Chief State Oracle of Tibet (a spiritual consultant to the government), will offer healing blessings in exchange for a $10 suggested donation that will benefit the Bay Area's Nechung Buddhist Center.

77. Hilloween Zombie Crawl

Skulk around the hill in undead makeup and ragged clothing at this (21+) zombie-themed self-guided pub crawl. The crawl will kick off at Moe Bar from 5:45-7 pm, but zombies can join the crawl at any time between 6 and 9 pm.

78. Islam in the Public Square

This event aims to combat Islamaphobia, increase tolerance, and highlight the diversity in the American Muslim experience. Hear from religious and community leaders including Mohamed Jawad Khaki (Ithna-asheri Muslim Association of the Northwest), Mahmood Khadeer (Muslim Association of Puget Sound), Dr. Mark Markuly (Dean of the School of Theology at Seattle University), and Bishop Greg Rickel (Diocese of Olympia).

79. Jeannine Hall Gailey: Field Guide to the End of the World

Jeannine Hall Gailey's Field Guide to the End of the World (winner of the 2015 Moon City Poetry Award) explores ideas of disaster and apocalypse, and offers survival tips from characters including Martha Stewart and Wile E. Coyote. At this event, buy a signed copy and get a chance to chat with Gailey herself.

80. Joel McHale

Hometown charmer, UW alum, and exemplary chin-owner Joel McHale of Community and other hits returns to sign his new book, Thanks for the Money. The admission price includes a copy of the book.

81. Nightbreed: City of Monsters Halloween Costume Ball

Mercury is taking a page out of Clive Barker's playbook and turning their club into Midian, the city from Barker's cult classic Nightbreed. Get dressed with beasts and demons in mind, and explore the underground city of monsters as a creature of the night yourself.

82. Punk the Vote: A Celebration of All Things Unholy/Dump Trump

Punk the Vote presents A Celebration of All Things Unholy, in an effort to reverse the damage done by this trash election. QRY, Mommy Long Legs, Girl Mountain, S1ugs, Nail Polish, and surprise guests will kick off live sets, with a democratic rally and voting drive throughout. They'll be maintaining a spooky vibe for the impending Halloween season as well as the terror of the possibility that Trump might be president. There will be free stamps for voter ballots, other election goodies, and plenty of anti-Trump shirts for sale.

83. Seattle 48 Hour Horror Film Project

Watch the award-winning films featured in the fourth annual Seattle 48 Hour Film Horror Project: creepy, startling shorts from local filmmaking teams—made in less than 48 hours!

84. Seattle Rock Orchestra Performs A Tribute to David Bowie

Seattle Rock Orchestra throws down with a full set of rollicking glam, dance, and art rock hits from each stage of David Bowie's iconic musical career. Dress the part and show up to boogie to classics like "Young Americans," "Starman," "Let’s Dance," and "Fame," with many more jammers throughout this night-long tribute.

85. Shameless: All Your Guilty Pleasures & One-Hit Wonders

Sweat out all your insecurities about your music taste at Shameless, Neumos official Halloween party and a dance night for all your guiltiest pleasures, including tracks by Carly Rae Jepsen, Blink 182, The Black Eyed Peas, Britney Spears, Nelly, Aaron Carter, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Fall Out Boy, Usher, and many more.

86. The Sylvan Series: Eldritch

Lusio (a family-friendly evening of light, art, and sound) is back, this time with indoor winter events. "Eldritch" will be a weird and spooky take on their immersive and inviting series, featuring music, visuals, improvisations, and more from collective Monster Planet. It's still all-ages, but this time you'll have to leave your pets at home.

87. Thrill the World

Every year, undead dancers from around the world perform Michael Jackson's "Thriller" at the same time. Everyone is welcome to join the Seattle Thrillers and be part of the local flashmob—so start practicing the dance now.

88. Toker's Bowl and Masquerade Gala

Spooky, sexy, weed-y—this Halloween party at Hempfest Central promises scary decor, bites to nibble on, and a costume contest. There's no admission fee, but you'll need a membership ($30-$200) to get in. They'll also have 2-week trial memberships ($15) available at the door.

89. Twisted Flicks

According to audience suggestion, improvisers perform a "live re-dubbing" of an old B-movie at this monthly event. In honor of Halloween, Jet City Improv will take on Steve McQueen's 1958 The Blob this time.

90. Zombie Disco

Ramiro Gutierrez's Uniting Souls Music hosts a 12-hour shindig with 10 DJ sets in two different rooms. Dance your brains out with all the cool ghouls.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

91. Ekphrastic Assimilations

This weekend-long investigation (featuring events including a Word/Image symposium and a poetry reading with digital images) will explore the relationship between poetry and Chinese visual art.

SUNDAY

92. Floating Bridge Press Chapbook Reading

Listen to readings from winners and finalists of Floating Bridge Press' 2016 Washington State Chapbook Competition. Winner Kate Peterson will read from her collection, Grist ("an exploration of the connection between body and spirit") and finalists Arlene Naganawa and Lydia Swartz will read from their collections (The Ark and the Bear and Land of Lists, respectively).

93. Heavy Metal Horror and Pizza Party

What menace lurks in the intervals of power chords? Do demons cling to the strands of metal players' long locks? Crappy movies from the 1980s dared to ask these important questions. Watch three cheesy examples on 35mm as you stuff your face with cheesy pie.

94. Mike Love

One of the founders of The Beach Boys will speak about his new book, Good Vibrations.

95. Resurrection's Dreadful Halloween Party

Celebrate Halloween with Seattle's longest-running industrial night at their Penny Dreadful themed party, so expect EBM and darkwave bangers from yesterday, today, and quite possibly the future.

96. SHRIEK: Women Directors of Horror Festival!

Celebrate women directors of horror at this weekly series hosted by Evan J. Peterson and Heather Marie Bartels. For the final edition, watch Mary Harron's 2000 adaptation of American Psycho.