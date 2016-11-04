Last-Minute Plans: 107 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: November 4-6 Diwali Celebrations, The Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar, Short Run Comix & Arts Festival, And More $10-And-Under Events

FRIDAY

1. ALKI, Digisaurus, Cake Alchemy, Tigers of Youth

ALKI creates their signature sound, described as a mixture of Coldplay and the Police, with a soft melding of airy guitars and synth support lines. They'll be joined by Digisaurus, Cake Alchemy, and Tigers of Youth.

(Pioneer Square, $5/$8)

2. Anomaly Vol. 2 Release Party

Anomaly Music Collective and Mind at Large have joined forces for the Anomaly Music Collective Volume 2 release party, that features two rooms, one with house and dance music at Timbre Room, and deep and dark bass music at Kremwerk.

(Downtown, $7)

3. Beetlejuice—A Friday Fright Night Movie

The Tim Burton comedy about a young couple—pretty, in love, and dead—who are besieged by living vermin. Presented by Spooked in Seattle, the "real ghost hunters."

(Pioneer Square, $6)

4. Candi Pop

If you own several glitter chokers and routinely take "Which Spice Are You" quizzes, the Candi Pop dance night at Neumos is for you. Free pizza from 9-10pm, and free entry before 10pm, with $10 entry after that. Feel free to embrace all your guilty pleasures and spread that unicorn rainbow boy band girl power magic around town.

(Capitol Hill, free before 10 pm/$10 after)

5. A Conversation with Bren Ahearn and Stefano Catalani

Artist Bren Ahearn will speak about his exhibition of samplers that explore gender stereotypes and pop culture. Stefano Catalani, head of the Gage Academy of Art, will join him to tease out the stories behind the works.

(Bellevue, $5 suggested donation)

6. Crushed Out, Bruiser Queen, The Crush, Actionesse

Crushed Out roar into Victory Lounge on the waves of their new album Alien Ocean, a hazy party of analog synths, electric piano, and buzzy '60s surf guitars. They'll be joined by Bruiser Queen, The Crush, and Actionesse.

(Eastlake, $5/$8)

7. Drunk High Debate: America is F*cked (Up)

No terrified speculation needed—these debaters are definitely not sober. Hear about political issues (local and global) from a drunk/high panel, then let a group of sober improvisers expand on their inebriated statements.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

8. Erik Blood & Scratchmaster Joe

Erik Blood and his guitar-playing/singing partner Irene Barber recently cast a deep spell on the Bumbershoot crowd at KEXP's gathering space with a set of beautiful, angelic rock, drawing heavily from 2016's excellent Lost in Slow Motion LP. It was a dreamy deviation from the madness and blandness that afflicted some of Bumbershoot's other stages. After the last song, Blood removed his costume, which made him look like Alejandro Jodorowsky's alchemist character in The Holy Mountain, to reveal a T-shirt with slogans advocating to Block the Bunker (the proposed expensive police compound in North Seattle) and to assert that Black Lives Matter. Blood's music may be soothing, but he also displays an understated militancy for righteous causes. DAVE SEGAL

(Capitol Hill, free)

9. Greenriver Thrillers, Powerhitter, The Valley, Infinite Fluxx

Powerhitter joins hometown noise heroes Greenriver Thrillers, The Valley, and Infinite Fluxx for a night of scuzzy, down and dirty rock and punk.

(Georgetown, $7)

10. Ha Jin: The Boat Rocker

Poet and novelist Ha Jin (Waiting and War Trash) will speak about his newest novel, The Boat Rocker—"a darkly funny story of corruption, integrity and the power of the pen."

(Downtown, free)

11. Heavy: Ainslee B2B Pressha, Swervewon, Marty Mar, Doozy, Toastercookie

First Fridays at Q are HEAVY, a new take on a classic event genre. Enjoy a different arrangement each month as featured DJs merge the sounds of break-through electronic artists with influences from old school urban and house music trends. This month's showcase features sets by Ainslee B2B Pressha, Swervewon, Marty Mar, Doozy, and Toastercookie.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

12. Iska Dhaaf, Special Explosion, Tiburones

Seattle sometimes does things that aren’t so smart, but one thing it does exceedingly well, is produce razor-sharp, intelligent bands. Iska Dhaaf (who, despite a recent move to NYC, will always be a Seattle group) make complex, subtle melodies, lusty rhythms, and lyrics sometimes inspired by Sufi poetry. KELLY O

(Seattle Center, $10/$12)

13. Kimberly Lambright and Carol Guess

MacDowell fellow Kimberley Lambright will read from her debut collection, Ultra-Cabin, accompanied by local poet Carol Guess. Lambright's poems promise surreal wordplay and unexpected rhythms. An excerpt from "High Desert": "Phenomena pheromones, / balmed herbalist / arranges the southwest apothecary."

(Wallingford, free)

14. Kinski, Welcome, Tissue

Whoa, it’s doubtful few saw this coming: the return of Welcome, the Seattle rock group that issued a sneakily great album on England’s prestigious FatCat Records in 2006 titled Sirs, and then faded away, leaving a trail of tears in their wake. (Good news: Dragnet and Luxury Products are reissuing Sirs on vinyl.) Featuring bassist/vocalist Jo Claxton of the late, lamented Universe People, drummer/Luxury Products boss Jon Treneff, guitarist/vocalist Pete Brand, and guitarist Mike Wurn, Welcome flaunted smart, angular tunes that seemed to emanate as much from New Zealand’s Flying Nun imprint circa 1987 as from ’00s Seattle. Sirs is one of those cult releases whose corkscrewing hooks really coalesce in your mind on third listen (in the manner of early White Fence, say), after which you become a lifelong proselytizer for the record. Welcome back! DAVE SEGAL

(University District, $10)

15. KO Ensemble

Improv-saxophonist Kate Olson and her troupe play modern chamber music—often mellow, sometimes Warne Marsh-y, and generally very groovy.

(Downtown, free)

16. Mangchi with Kid Koala

Mangchi combines hybrid strains of hiphop with dark humor and loud punk energy, and everyone in the group sings and plays all the instruments, whether or not they actually know how to sing or play those instruments. They'll be joined by equally frenetic Kid Koala.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

17. Mazigazi Band, The Fat Massive, "Just Chatting"

Olympia buds Mazigazi Band use Afro-beat influences to make high-energy grooves, with The Fat Massive and "Just Chatting."

(West Seattle, $7)

18. Nails Hide Metal

High-energy driving rock duo Nails Hide Metal play hard and fast originals true to the spirit of the genre, with a free live set at the Back Bar.

(Columbia City, free)

19. New Holly Election 2016 Voting Party

Bring your ballot, cast your vote at the drop box, and celebrate at an event sponsored by Asian Counseling and Referral Services and other community organizations. To congratulate yourself for participating in democracy, eat some free food and watch dances while your kids play games. Interpreters will be on hand to offer their services for those with difficulties in English.

(Rainier Valley, free)

20. NOI!SE, Suede Razors, Junto, All Worked Up

Tacoma four-piece street punk group NOI!SE hits the Funhouse stage for their record release show, with bill support from Suede Razors, Junto, and All Worked Up.

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

21. Peter Ames Carlin

Rock writer Carlin (author of Bruce, a work on the life of Springsteen) will speak about Paul Simon in his new book, Homeward Bound, the first major biography of the ever-inventive songwriter.

(University District, free)

22. Punk the Vote: Wimps, Mommy Long Legs, SSDD, Butts!

Punk the Vote invites you to screw apathy and get ready to party. And by party, we mean vote. There will be free stamps for your ballots, ballot information, and guest speakers, and the proceeds of the evening will benefit Black Lives Matter.

(Eastlake, $5-$10)

23. Rad Women Worldwide with Kate Schatz and Miriam Klein Stahl

What do Hatshepsut, Grace O'Malley, and Malala Yousafzai have in common? They're all pretty rad, and they all feature in Schatz and Klein Stahl's young adult/good-for-adults book. The creators of Rad American Women A-Z will speak about their new installment, Rad Women Worldwide: Artists and Athletes, Pirates and Punks, and Other Revolutionaries Who Shaped History. Each succinct biography is illustrated by a black-and-white paper cut-out. Meet the author and artist at Elliot Bay to learn rad feminist history and reflect on global challenges facing women today.

(Capitol Hill, free)

24. Rock Bottom's Second Anniversary Show

Throw some ideas to the diverse players of Rock Bottom, and they'll run them straight to the finish line. Celebrate this doughty improv troupe's birthday with lots of inspired silliness.

(Capitol Hill, donation)

25. The Socialites Present: The Artist Showcase

Come through for a night of live music, food, and drink specials, with performances by local singer-songwriter Marissa Garrett, Marina Christopher, and Three Free Hearts.

(Central District, Free before 10pm/$5 after)

26. Spin the Bottle

This is Seattle's longest-running cabaret and has seen just about everything—dance, theater, comedy, paper airplanes, tears, stunts, music, romance—from just about everyone.

(Capitol Hill, $5/$10)

27. Sunil Yapa with Mark Baumgarten

Sunil Yapa's Your Heart Is a Muscle the Size of a Fist is told from the point of view of several characters involved in the WTO protests during the Battle in Seattle in 1999—including a few beat cops, two activists, a police chief named Bishop, and his son, Victor, a young man who begins the novel trying to make a buck selling weed to the protesters and winds up caught up in their fervor. Yapa combines cinematic imagery with sentences that escalate and escalate until a paragraph break knocks them down like an officer's baton. The book just came out in paperback, and he'll be talking about it with Mark Baumgarten of the Seattle Weekly at Third Place Books Seward Park on Friday. RICH SMITH

(Rainier Valley, free)

28. Theoretics, General Mojo's, Screens

Five-piece free synth trip hop band Theoretics bring their jazz-electronica-groove fusion back to the Sunset. They typically bring on vocals by local chanteuses and 206 rappers to bulk up their sets, with frequent guests like Whitney Lyman, Maiah Manser, and Tazlyn Gue.

(Ballard, $10)

29. Willam Belli

Do you suck? Willam Belli has the solution in Suck Less: Where There's a Willam, There's a Way. The drag queen will be reading from and signing his debut book.

(Capitol Hill, free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

30. Sinister Sisters

In this satire by playwright Taylor Dean Westerlund, a "conspiracy blogger" tries to solve the mystery of a dead man on the sidewalk. As you might expect, our heroine isn't satisfied with the detectives' work and, in the course of her own investigation, winds up in the crossfire between two crime rings (one of which is the city government).

(Chinatown-International District, $10)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

31. 33rd Annual Glitter Sale

Whether you're planning to dress as a human Christmas decoration or just need to update your drag wardrobe, Goodwill is on your side. Get your sparkly "eveningwear, shoes, purses, jewelry and accessories" at this very well-attended sale. There are no dressing rooms, so Goodwill advises you to wear "form-fitting clothes" so you can try things on. Expect long lines, but don't worry, they have a system: you can sign up for text notifications for your admission slot.

(Downtown, free)

32. Love, Family, Origins

The dearth of trans and queer people of color in the media can be disheartening. This event aims to give local artists a much-deserved boost in visibility. There's a big public appetite for these stories: the space is filling up fast. "Featuring Alea Mahone, Fatima Arain, Neve Be(ast), Blu TheBaqi, Scarlett Pedersen, Nic Masangkay, Garfield Hillson and Jaye Sablan."

(Capitol Hill, free)

SATURDAY

33. 90's Underground

Relive the debatable magic of a time two decades ago with '90s Underground, from the same ensemble who bring you '80s Invasion. It'll be a night of your favorite tracks covered live, with plenty of Docs and Manchester memories to go around.

(Fremont, $6/$10)

34. The Adarna, SunSets West, Kota

The Adarna are the first band to ever coin their genre as "Jet City Rock," and they're also probably the first to take their name from a mythical phoenix-like songbird in Filipino folklore. They'll be joined by SunSets West and Kota.

(Ballard, $8)

35. All About Apples Day

Celebrate the return of autumn with the official Washington State fruit: apples. Vif promises a cider tasting (poured by "special guests"), an apple-centric menu, and an apple tasting to celebrate what is objectively the very best fruit.

(Fremont)

36. Annie Ford Band, Massy Ferguson, Whitney Monge

Old school swing and country outfit the Annie Ford Band celebrate the release of their new album, with support from Massy Ferguson and Whitney Monge.

(Ballard, $10)

37. Arthaus 3.0: Queens in Space!

Version 3.0 of Kremwerk's drag-queen battle royale/dance party is upon us. Teams of hilarious and artsy queens will compete for bragging rights, shade throwing rights, and the right to play puppet master at the following year's Arthaus series. As I predicted, Betty Wetter, Cookie Couture, Miss Americano, and Khloe5X of Halfway Haus won the series last year, and they'll be hosting and picking the themes this year. For this party, International Haus of Pancake Make-Up and Glass Haus will compete. The Markos Sisters will perform along with returning champions Halfway Haus. French Inhale will DJ. Drinks will be had. RICH SMITH

(Downtown, $5/$7)

38. ARTSaboard

Help Seattle's Office of Arts & Culture make plans and dream up goals for the cultural hub that will soon inhabit the top of King Street Station. There will be a pancake breakfast, as well as an arts activity for kids ages 5 and up.

(Central District, free)

39. Avoid the Void, Otherworld, Dead Crown, Designer Disguise, Stolen Society

Seattle-based melodic metalcore five-piece Avoid the Void hits the El Corazon stage for an all-ages show with Otherworld, Dead Crown, Designer Disguise, and Stolen Society.

(Eastlake, $10/$12)

40. The Bar Room Writers' Offensive

The Bar Room Writers' Offensive has been prose-slinging for the past seven years, bringing a "rock-band vibe" to the Seattle literary scene. Mortimur K, Cristien Storm, Eric Greenwalt and Dave Johnston share stories of "reaping what you've sown."

(Capitol Hill, free)

41. Chris Cohen with Bouquet

Chris Cohen has been re-interpreting pop music since at least 1978, with oddly harmonizing guitar pairings and disorienting time signatures and sound textures that somehow resolve themselves in song. He'll be joined by Bouquet.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

42. The City Hall, Seacats, Dog Mountain

Luke Hogfoss and Casey Dunau are the creative duo behind The City Hall, a songwriting, production, and performance project with a mercurial list of friends and collaborators that makes "the sonic equivalent of throwing gushers, broken camcorders, and birthday tears into an ez-bake oven—in other words, sugary pop with a salty aftertaste." They'll be joined by Seacats and Dog Mountain.

(Belltown, $5)

43. Curator Talk: Terrie Sultan on Chuck Close

Terrie Sultan (director of the Parrish Art Museum and co-curator of the exhibition) will discuss the show Chuck Close Photographs.

(University District, free)

44. Día de los Muertos Festival

This family-friendly Día de Muertos festival will feature Aztec dancers, Mexican folk dance, a traditional altar dedication by Raul Sanchez, and Marco Cortes performing Spanish music for children. There will also be a raffle, a chance to decorate sugar skulls, picture frames, and paper flowers, and food and drink including Pan de Muerto, tacos, tamales, and Mexican hot chocolate.

(Phinney, free)

45. Drip Drop Party & Shop

Buy stylish and—we gotta say—sorta sexy raingear made in this most pluvial city. DJs Dick Renton and Kool Mike B play some slick tunes at the pop-up shop at eight.

(Capitol Hill)

46. Free First Saturday: Celebrating Diwali

This Free First Saturday celebration will center around Diwali (the Festival of Lights) and offer dance performance, fashion shows, traditional music, and an opportunity to make your own votive candle holder.

(Capitol Hill, free)

47. Free Paramount Tour

Start your Saturday with an exploration of the old building, which opened in 1928 and probably houses plenty of histrionic ghosts.

(Downtown, free)

48. Free Travel Festival

Prepare for an upcoming trip or satisfy your wanderlust vicariously with famed travel writer Rick Steves and other guides, who will offer pictures, slides, tips, and stories.

(Edmonds, free)

49. The Gateway Show

One: four comics on top of their mental game will do their sets. Two: these four comics get very, very stoned. Three: you watch the poor bastards attempt to tell more jokes while their brains swim around somewhere in the upper mesosphere. It's kind of like that experiment where they gave spiders THC and watched them make some pretty awful webs.

(Capitol Hill, $10 donation)

50. HINTS, Glaare, Year of Death, Clay Rendering, T (Daisyheroin)

I love it when drummers in rock bands go solo and explore electronics—especially when they do it as well as ex–Haunted Horses sticksman Myke Pelly, aka HINTS. His 2015 debut album, The Way to Function, pummels and broods with a harsh industrial thrust. The drums sound like they have the circumference of redwoods and Pelly pounds ’em with a ruthlessness reminiscent of This Heat’s Charles Hayward and Killing Joke’s Paul Ferguson. This music provides a sinister catharsis a lot of people need in this exceptionally noxious year. To some degree, T—the solo musical project of ex-Stickers guitarist and surrealist video artist Colin Dawson—throbs and gristles in a similar vein to HINTS, forging aggressive, antisocial electronic darkness that gives listeners an unsafe space in which to blow off steam. T also flashes a more abstract, heady sound that evokes the delirious analog-synth convolutions of Mort Garson and Morton Subotnick. DAVE SEGAL

(Eastlake, $5-$10)

51. Hmong New Year Celebration

In another installation of the Seattle Center Festál, the Hmong New Year Celebration showcases the unique Southeast Asian highland culture while simultaneously ringing in the Lunar New Year. Traditional hilltop Chinese, Lao, and Thai performances, arts, and activities will be on display throughout the one-day festival. Delicious food, market vendors, and games will also make an appearance to help celebrate and preserve these cultures' traditions.

(Seattle Center, free)

52. Jack Straw Writers Program

At this reading, hear from 12 local writers participating in the 2016 Jack Straw Writers Program.

(Downtown, free)

53. John Keatley Pop-up Exhibit + Artist Talk

Check out the work of Seattle-based conceptual photo-portraitist Keatley, who will speak at 7:30. Keatley has won plaudits from Eyeland and American Photographer. He'll be available for Q&A after the talk.

(Capitol Hill, free)

54. Killer Ghost, MAMA, The Rubs, Porn Bloopers

Killer Ghost's sunny lo-fi soul-rock and roll hits the Victory Lounge with MAMA, The Rubs, and Porn Bloopers.

(Eastlake, $5/$8)

55. Learn to Homebrew Day

Receive a tutorial in Optimism's beer magic with its "home brew direct fire system" or "electric pilot system." If you already know how (you sophisticate, you), bring your own gear for some group brewing and participate in a contest with gift card prizes. You can also check out Sound Homebrew Supply's equipment on sale.

(Capitol Hill)

56. Legendary Children

Celebrate QTPOC communities at this arts event featuring performance, DJs, and visual art. During this event, the Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style exhibit will also be open and free to visit.

(Downtown, free)

57. Mano Meter

Local music prodigy Mano Meter brings tracks of the deep and tech-house variety from Germany for a live DJ set at the Royal Room.

(Columbia City, $5)

58. Meet the Maker—Natalie Joy

A Portland jeweler debuts her new line of necklaces made just for the Frye, plus earrings, bracelets, and rings.

(First Hill, free)

59. Meet the Mammals

Check out specimens from the Burke Museum's collection—including tigers, bats, pangolins, and wolverines—at this hands-on activity for all ages. Plus, they'll have live goats from the Puget Sound Goat Rescue!

(University District, $10)

60. Mohsen Emadi with Lyn Coffin

The Mexico City-based Iranian poet is making his English-language debut after receiving awards for publications in Persian and Spanish, as well as for his translations of works into Persian. Standing on Earth has been translated by Seattle writer Lyn Coffin, who will accompany the exiled poet at this event.

(Capitol Hill, free)

61. Mushroom Exploration Walk

Mushrooms: some are delicious friends, others will definitely kill you. Learn to tell the difference, and how mushrooms contribute to a healthy forest, on a fungus-filled walk in the park. You can't pick the mushrooms, but you will learn where to go hunting later on.

(Columbia City, $5)

62. Night Shift

Night Shift is a recurring nomadic dance party with rotating special guest DJs as well as rotating locations. Tonight's event happens at Fred Widlife Refuge with two floors of music; featured DJs Yung Futon, T. Wan, Hotep, and Kyo Ken play up top, with DJs BGeezy, Ca$h Bandicoot, Sharadawn, Tint Hues B2B Ecks, and Sosa down below.

(Capitol Hill, $5 before 9:30pm/$10 before 11:30pm)

63. Nolie & Jay

Soul singer Nolie Durham performs a free live set of jazz, soul, and R&B with accompaniment from her pianist Jay Kenney in the lounge.

(Downtown, free)

64. Paisley Sin, Fires, Jodie Watts

Long-time Seattle alt-rockers Jodie Watts kick off the triple set of high-energy party bands in the Slim's backlot, with Paisley Sin and Fires.

(Georgetown, $7)

65. Paul Green Blues/Jazz Quartet

Jazz vocalist and award-winning harmonica maestro Paul Green heads a swing/blues band with Darin Clendenin, Michael Barnett, and Brian Kirk.

(Downtown, free)

66. Po' Brothers, Mister Master, Dangerbird

Enjoy some good ole smokey alt garage rock from Po' Brothers, Mister Master, and Dangerbird at the Blue Moon.

(University District, $7)

67. Postdoc Brewing Barrel Fest

Try this Redmond brewer's barrel-aged specials like Pinot Noir Barrel-Aged Porter, Brett Barrel-Aged Blackcurrant Gose (limited quantity), Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Demon Star Imperial Stout, and more. Taiwan Foodtruck will arrive at noon so you can make your own delicious pairings.

(Eastside)

68. Punk the Vote: Three Fingers, Blyss, CobraHawk, Circle Twerks

The final concert of Punk the Vote reminds you that it's time to tick the boxes, stick the stamp, and get that shit in the mail. Get a free stamp for your ballot, then stay for some of your favorite Northwest punk and rock bands, like Three Fingers, Blyss, CobraHawk, and Circle Twerks. Just by showing up, you're helping out: Planned Parenthood receives a part of the night's proceeds.

(Ballard, $8)

69. The Pynnacles, The Moonspinners, The Reverberations, Donzis

Portland music scene veterans The Pynnacles, featuring members of Satan’s Pilgrims, Big Elf, Paradise, and Crackerbash, bring the raw psych-garage sound of the late '60s to the Funhouse dance floor, with The Moonspinners, The Reverberations, and Donzis.

(Eastlake, $6/$8)

70. Reflect: Kristina Childs, R-Pal, DJ Sloth

Reflect, Vermillion's first Saturdays dance party, is back with another monthly installment of deep house cuts and disco bangers to keep you moving all night long, thanks to your DJs for the evening, Kristina Childs, R-Pal, and DJ Sloth.

(Capitol Hill, free)

71. Regardless: Soyoung Shin

Regardless is a series featuring four performance artists, four soliloquies, and four multimedia installations. This week, the featured artist is Soyoung Shin.

(Georgetown, free)

72. Research: Jayda G & Riz

National treasure Riz Rollins of KEXP will be DJ-ing the latest Research set with Jayda G of Freakout Cult. Go experience Riz's philosophy of "A shy ho is a broke ho" in the flesh.

(Downtown, $7/$10)

73. Running, Male Gaze, Dreamdecay, American Nudism, Ghost Bitch

Howling Chicago punks Running hit Seattle to put Office Space into a tense Kraut-beat punk trance, with Male Gaze, Dreamdecay, American Nudism, and Ghost Bitch.

(Chinatown-International District, $5-$10)

74. Seattle Video Game Orchestra & Choir Chamber Performance

Join vocalists and chamber musicians from the Seattle Video Game Orchestra at this free and family-friendly performance in which they'll showcase video game, movie, and anime chamber pieces for Kinokuniya USA's Zelda Festival.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

75. Sherry Turkle

This talk, presented in partnership with the University Book Store, will feature psychologist Sherry Turkle speaking about her new book, Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age. The book "investigates technology's place in the modern world and our dependence on a digital screen to avoid face-to-face conversation."

(Downtown, $10)

76. Short Run Comix & Arts Festival

Now in its sixth year, Short Run is a massive celebration and marketplace, with vendors selling all manner of art and comics and whatever else fits under that creative umbrella. This year, there will be more than 270 exhibitors from around the world, and highlights include live painting, a community coloring project, and screenprinting.

(Seattle Center, free)

77. Short Run After-Party

After you've checked out the opening of the Short Run Comix & Arts Festival at Fantagraphics, dance to local hip-hop sensation DoNormaal and punk trio Nail Polish, as well as music from DJs including Lebanese artist Hatem Imam.

(Central District, $7)

78. Still Ill vs Rollin Old School DJs

Both rooms of Lo-Fi will be taken over by this all-out hiphop party in which the front room will cater to '90s and '00s throwback jams and some current gems thanks to DJs Paco and Chetbong, and in the main room old school '80s and '90s hits will resign supreme, courtesy of DJ Hefe and guests.

(Eastlake, $5)

79. Stuffed Cakes Birthday Party

Stuffed Cakes, a two-year winner of Taste of West Seattle in the dessert category, will fete its birthday with free mini-cupcakes, prizes (including gift certificates), and face-painting.

(West Seattle, free)

80. Tia Kramer and Tamin Totzke: Each Other

Kramer (designer and multi-disciplinarian) and Totzke (dancer) collaborate on open rehearsals for a work that emphasizes the interaction between body and environment.

(South Lake Union, free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

81. Annual Fall Polish Bazaar

Poland is an especially fine producer of amber, pottery, and crystal. Shop fine Polish goods and/or eat pierogies, pastries, and soups. Don't forget to imbibe some Polish beer too.

(Capitol Hill, free)

82. Northwest Orchid Society Fall Show and Sale

Gawk at the drag queens of the flower world (and maybe bring some home). If you're a beginner orchid grower, now's your chance to hear from orchid experts on how to keep the finicky beauties alive.

(Crown Hill, free)

83. Outsider Comics Grand Opening

Celebrate the grand opening of Outsider Comics and Geek Boutique, a shop that emphasizes inclusivity and aims to serve women, minorities, LGBTQ groups, and others "who identify with geek culture, but have traditionally been underserved by comic shops." During their first weekend open, local comic creators Paul Morrissey, Heather Nuhfer, Lonnie Mann, and Britt Cox will sign their works.

(Fremont, free)

84. Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar

Scandinavia, home of high-quality design and enough food to stuff the Gävlebocken. This market will offer you a choice of goods from Old Ballard Liquor Co., Falki Textiles, Master Mitten Maker, and plenty more, then participate in a raffle. When you're done shopping, gorge yourself on "[s]mörgås, pea soup, waffles and meatballs on Saturday, Swedish pancakes on Sunday."

(Queen Anne, free entry)

85. Tile Festival

Artist Tile Northwest and its member tile artists are bringing the art of tile-making to the public. This annual festival aims to "raise public awareness about the range and diversity of artisan tiles." Ornate and one-of-a-kind handmade tiles will be on display at the various vendor stations within the walls of the scenic Center for Urban Horticulture. There will also be workshops, multimedia displays, and outdoor tile viewing.

(University District, free)

SUNDAY

86. 12th Annual Día de los Muertos Free Community Celebration

This hands-on Día de los Muertos celebration offers many choices for crafting and art-making, from a Mini Altars youth workshop led by artist Ruben Castillo to activities where you can make paper flowers and metal folk art. There will also be face painting by Centro Latino, community altars/ofrendas, an Aztec dance performance by CeAtl Tonalli, and a musical performance by Mariachi Ayutla.

(Tacoma, free)

87. Biscuits & Jams with DJ Maria from Acapulco Lips

Head to Georgetown for your weekend fix of brunch-time chicken & waffles and a live DJ set from Maria of local psych-rock band Acapulco Lips.

(Georgetown, free)

88. Bunka No Hi: Culture Day

Celebrate cross-cultural similarities and friendship between local Indian tribes and Japanese people, who share "[d]rumming, storytelling, and crafts" as important traditions. Enjoy performances, language lessons, martial arts, a tea ceremony, and food for purchase.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

89. Claudia Castro Luna: This City

Claudia Castro Luna (Seattle's first civic poet) will read from her chapbook This City, which Floating Bridge Press describes as "a precise and eloquent study of people and things that often remain unexamined and brushed aside in the urban core."

(Downtown, free)

90. Consumer., GOOO, rEEk, Kole Galbraith

Portland producer Consumer. (yes, period, like Adult.) favors the absurdist approach to electronic music. His spazzy, maximalist MO had a brief spurt of notoriety in the mid 1990s to early ’00s with the likes of Squarepusher, Jason Forrest, and Otto Von Schirach. This late in the game, though, few electronic musicians delve into that mad, convoluted steez that pushes excess and unpredictability to their limits. Consumer. releases like Fucket and CON/TRA immerse you in a hyperkinetic, disorienting soundworld that’s a rare, rude treat in this age where polite, pastel electronic music predominates. He merges sonic high jinks with catharsis like few Northwestern musicians working right now. DAVE SEGAL

(Ballard, $8)

91. Diwali: Lights of India

The Festival of Lights is one of the most popular annual festivals in India and a bit of that experience is coming to Seattle via the Seattle Center Festál. Throughout the day there will be education and entertainment for people of all ages and all backgrounds. They will hold dance lessons in traditional Indian dances, such as Oissi, Bharatanatyam, and Kathak. A mandala will also be featured on the floor of the Armory with henna booths, saree stations, a puppet show, face painting, and other activities surrounding it.

(Seattle Center, free)

92. Emilie Sandoz-Voyer

Seattle's Emilie Sandoz-Voyer presents her cute-looking new book, The Very Hungry Pregnant Lady, which (you guessed it) parodies the classic picture book The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Meet the author and eat the snacks you will no doubt be craving by the end of the evening.

(Capitol Hill, free)

93. Glitterbeast: CAPTAIN PLANET

In their fifth iteration as the new haus on campus, Glitterbeast takes over Unicorn with CAPTAIN PLANET, a show that promises a mash-up of everything heinously '90s. Hosted by Butch Alice and Veronica Electronica, this edition boasts some very retro fun, with performances by glam trash cartoon freaks like Londyn Bradshaw, Jax Mourningwood, Tyler Condon/Stacey Starstruck, Denny Le, and Fraya Love, and possibly some Furbies.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

94. Hana & The Goose, Hypoluxo, Rego, Sun Dummy

Sibling-fronted progressive folk-rock band Hana & The Goose headlines at Victory Lounge, with Hypoluxo, Rego, and Sun Dummy.

(Eastlake, $5/$8)

95. The Home Team, Mariner, Life Lessons, Narrative

Hometown pop-punk sluggers The Home Team hit the Vera stage with Mariner, Life Lessons, and Narrative.

(Seattle Center, $10/$12)

96. King Charles

In the tradition of wistful English poets comes King Charles, a pop singer of skewed psychedelic proportions with a heart for melody and hazy electronic sensibilities.

(Belltown, $10)

97. Metaphysical Market: Giving Thanks

Reiki practitioners, healers, and energy readers will be eager to enrich your metaphysical life at this parapsychological gathering. Panels and lectures on magick start at 4pm with entry by donation.

(Pioneer Square, free)

98. November Swedish Pancake Breakfast

The Swedish traditionally eat these classics in the evening: be a rebel with the Swedish Club and nom some lingonberries, ham, and marvelous pancakes for breakfast. Gnomes, Folk Voice Band, and Nordiska will provide homespun tunes.

(Queen Anne, $9)

99. The Pizza Pulpit: The Ancient Robotz

This edition of The Pizza Pulpit (always free, all ages, and at the Back Bar of the Croc) features the local collaborative soul, beat, and groove project of the Ancient Robotz.

(Belltown, free)

100. Ridiculous Vices: Molière Improvised

This high-energy improv show, inspired by Molière's farcical societal critiques, will be shaped by audience suggestions.

(Downtown, $10)

101. Seattle Writes: Picture Book Writing and Illustrating

Do you want to start making beautiful stories for children? Meet five illustrators and authors, including Jessixa Bagley (Boats for Papa) and Liz Wong (Quackers), to hear how they create, publish, and market their work.

(Downtown, free)

102. Showtime Action Figure

Showtime Action Figure play original music inspired by and in the style of free-swinging, avant-garde jazz greats like Ornette Coleman, Henry Threadgill, and Eric Dolphy.

(Capitol Hill, free)

103. Standing Rock Frontline Fundraiser and Reportback

Join in solidarity with the water protectors at Standing Rock at this evening fundraiser and community art show of stories, music, and film contributed by the Savage Family, Gabriel Teodros, Suntonio Bandanaz, Black Magic Noize, Nikkita Oliver, and more, with guest speaker Chris Stearns, and childcare and light refreshments provided. Proceeds from the evening go to The Red Warrior Camp, bail funds, and funds to assist local community members traveling to Standing Rock.

(Central District, $5-$25 Suggested Donation)

104. Symbion Project, GEMS, The Environment

Symbion Project (Seattle producer Kasson Crooker) has been creating music for 20 years, but somehow has eluded my radar. His 10-track Semiotic LP from last year reveals a composer who favors rich, grandiose melodies and easily danceable rhythms. It’s the sort of electronic music that’s seemingly weaned on a diet of those Synergy records from the ’70s and ’80s, but upgraded to 21st-century specs, with influences from ’90s rave and IDM, in which exuberant melodies commingle with the textural crunchiness. “Phenomena” and “Impulse” are exceptions, being menacing downtempo creepers with serrated edges in the vein of Mezzanine-era Massive Attack and Tipper’s distorted-bass-heavy approach. Crooker’s ambitious production flourishes are worth following, and his entrance to the live arena—reputedly bolstered by spectacular visuals—seems long overdue. DAVE SEGAL

(Fremont, $6)

105. TattooForPP: Benefit for Planned Parenthood

Raise money for women's healthcare with the Two Birds Tattoo team at this fundraiser that gathers together food and drink specials, a raffle for original art and gift certificates to several local tattoo shops, and live music from radical Ramones cover band The DeeDees, Die Aria, and Hicks Chicks, with all the evening's proceeds going to Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands.

(Ballard, $5)

106. Weekend Walks

No registration necessary for these free weekend walks through the arboretum—just show up to look at and learn about plants from hydrangeas to mopheads and climbing vines. Mid-autumn tours emphasize "momijigari," a Japanese word for "maple viewing."

(Madison Park, free)

107. Weird and Awesome with Emmett Montgomery

On the first Sunday of each month, comedy, variety, and "a parade of wonder and awkward sharing" are hosted by the self-proclaimed "mustache wizard" Emmett Montgomery.

(Capitol Hill, $10)