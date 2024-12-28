Sweet Blue Corn Cookie

Ben’s Bread

We’re getting kind of sick of cookies. When we started this countdown 100 years (28 days) ago, many of us embraced the challenge of featuring 31 different treats all month long—we shared notes about our favorite cookies in the city and our favorite recipes to make during the holidays. Julianne told us the story about the cookies that serendipitously made their way into her life a few Christmases ago; Audrey called nostalgia’s bluff to see if the giant pink cookies of her childhood still hold up today; Vivian spoke the truth for all those living with severe allergies to defend the nut-free store-bought sugar bombs that won’t kill anyone; and Marcus, The Stranger’s resident cookie hater, even got in on the fun and found a treat worthy of praise.

Today? Today, I want broccoli. I want to take a big bite out of a fresh, crisp apple. I want to put way too much Sriracha in a savory bowl of pho and burn the fuck out of my mouth just to feel something again. But we made a commitment to you, the people. We said we’re going to countdown a month of cookies and goddammit you’re getting a month of cookies!

Look at that salt, look at those grains. Perfection. MEGAN SELING

Thankfully, today’s cookie is a late entry in our countdown that’s perfect for those who are also feeling burnt out on sugar. The Sweet Blue Corn Cookie at Ben’s Bread is very much a cookie—crackly crispy edges, a gloriously chewy center—but its sweetness, its cookieness is offset by the flavor of salty, buttery cornbread. It tastes as if someone took the corner piece of cornbread and pressed it into a flat, chewy puck—it’s dense and crackly and chewy with enough toothsome crumbs of cornmeal to give it a good grainy bite.

I wouldn’t go so far as to say it’d be great with a bowl of chili, but I am tempted to put a dash of hot sauce on it. Or maybe that’s just the cookie burnout talking.

