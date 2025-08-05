We here at The Stranger are thrilled to announce that Vivian McCall is our new News Editor. She’s no, ahem, stranger around these parts.

Vivian joined our staff in 2023 and brought with her an enviable, inspirational curiosity. (And very cool clothes.) She hit the ground running, platforming voices in Seattle’s queer community and giving them a place to share their experiences and talk about how increasingly regressive federal laws impact them.

In her Forced Out series, she conducted hours and hours of interviews with trans people and their families who were having to leave their red states to (hopefully) find safety in more progressive cities.

And she still made time to dig into more creative corners of the city, too, searching for ghosts, interviewing food-focused videogame makers, hanging out with punk rock bands, and investigating why the Taco Bell on Lower Queen Anne is so much more expensive than other Taco Bells.

Oh, and she’s funny as fuck, unafraid to ask the tough questions like, “Did You See That Drone Vulva in the Sky on New Year’s Eve?” and she always lightens the mood by presenting us with fun facts about everything from Slayer to Mario Kart and sharing outtakes from her interviews with fisting experts during hectic production weeks.

Basically, we love her. She’s one of the smartest, snarkiest, kindest people we know. And we can’t be more excited for the future of The Stranger.

We’ll hand it to Vivian to (re)introduce herself and share her hopes and dreams for The Stranger’s news section.