The Stranger's Sex Survey is out. Our reader valentines are rolling in. Love is in the air! And while yes, 2026 has been a dumpster fire so far, people are still humping. And some of you wonderful freaks put that humping on video, sent it to the geniuses at the HUMP! Film Festival, and 24 of those made it into the spring lineup.

And look, HUMP! is always good. But if the trailer for this year is any indication, this year isn't one to miss. There are stop motion praying mantises, pottery, a sexy Bop It, and the Starfish Sex Beetle.

Watch the trailer here.

Still from 'Prey for Sex.' COURTESY OF HUMP!

Don't know what the heck I'm talking about? I went to the live festival for the first time last year, and I had some thoughts: "Don’t mistake this for the two-minute clips you watch in the cold blue light of your laptop. The five-minute shorts that make up the festival feel like your best friends sharing something cool they made. Don’t get me wrong, they’re flirty, silly, hot, and sweaty. But they’re also earnest, and creative, and probably something you’ve never seen before."

And if you want to catch up on what you've missed, you can stream the archive here.