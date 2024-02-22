Nowhere is safe: Israel tightly packed about 1.4 million displaced Palestinians in the border city Rafah, promising refuge. But last night the army killed at least 48 people in another bombardment of the area. According to Al Jazeera, Israel may soon launch a ground invasion, which could severely hamper humanitarian aid efforts, once-again displace Gazans, and, of course, empower the IDF to kill even more civilians. Ceasefire now, ceasefire yesterday, ceasefire fucking months ago.

Speaking of killing with impunity: The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced yesterday that Officer Kevin Dave will not face criminal consequences for hitting and killing 23-year-old pedestrian Jaahnavi Kandula while speeding in his cruiser while only chirping his sirens. KCPAO said they could not prove that Dave “consciously” drove with “reckless disregard for the safety of others” to meet the standard for a vehicular homicide charge. To me, driving at least 40 mph above the speed limit to a low-priority call seems to disregard the safety of others, but, as I tweeted yesterday, it feels like to prove intent cops have to publicly announce that they are driving with the intent to kill and then the prosecutors have to retroactively prove the cop didn't have his fingers crossed when he said it. Now, the Office of Police Accountability will have to complete its investigation to see if Dave violated any department policies or committed a fireable offense when he hit Kandula. I won’t hold my breath.

if any normal person drove 74 mph and killed a pedestrian, they would go to jail. But a cop killed Jaahnavi Kandula and cops gets to kill with impunity. https://t.co/lEU1S3xvgE — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) February 21, 2024

Speaking of KCPO, here’s Ashley with some important news for demonstrators:

Update on criminal investigations into I-5 protesters: The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) has returned to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) five cases related to the shutdown of I-5 earlier this year back. The KCPAO says it needs more information on the cases. WSP failed to attach some of the evidence they relied on for the charges, including videos, photos, social media posts, and news stories. Prosecutors have not said whether they plan to file charges, but they do want all that information before they make a decision. No update on the seven other people WSP has built cases against.

Back to me!

Snip, snip: The City of Seattle will take back about 10% of the $109 million in funding it allocated to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. The Authority has struggled to perform its basic functions since its inception in 2021. Sources have expressed concern to The Stranger in the past that the City would pull out. For now, it's a couple million for outreach and homelessness prevention contracts, but we’ll see if the City continues to distance itself from the regional approach in the upcoming budget negotiations.

You do not have to hand it to him: I’m sorry, but I really hate when people even gesture at giving Mayor Bruce Harrell credit for a potential relaunch of the Seattle Super Sonics. I remember going to his election night party in 2021 and the bartender told me they voted for him because he promised to bring back the Sonics, but it's like really not up to him lol.

To be honest "pledges" is a stretch. He said they might come back because teams play here pre season. He has never presented a plan or real concrete goal to bring back the Sonics, so if they do come back, please don't give anyone a victory lap over it without receipts lol https://t.co/27ygnxr1bh — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) February 21, 2024

New campaign just dropped: After long-time Sen. Sam Hunt (D-Olympia) announced his retirement, housing champion Rep. Jessica Bateman swooped in and said she will run to replace him in the Senate. Washington State needs so desperately to cull the old, conservative Democrats in the Senate and replace them with progressives like Bateman so that the Democrats can actually govern and wield power. Then we elect new progressive blood to the House. Circle of life. Love to see it.

Trans rights, baby: Stranger reporter Vivian McCall wrote a roundup of the five anti-trans bills Washington State Republicans tried and failed to pass this session. With anti-trans legislation gaining in traction across the country, it’s important, even in a State with a Democrat majority, to keep an eye on any transphobic fuckery in the Legislature.

Update on CEO tantrum: Remember when I wrote about the gig economies retaliating against basic worker protections with a new fee on customers? Council President Sara Nelson, who's committee oversees labor issues, finally said something in Tuesday's council meeting when workers came to echo the corporation's argument that a minimum wage is ruining business. She said that she and her council colleagues have received their message, but they "don’t know the path forward yet.” I am once again asking Nelson to call me.

Check it out: Day In Day Out unveiled its lineup for its July 12-14 festival. Personally, I’m not crazy about any of the acts—I liked Carly Rae Jepsen’s latest album a healthy amount, and I can think of one Suki Waterhouse song I really love—but if you feel more strongly, you can buy tickets at the end of the week. Pre-sale starts today for Zootunes if Car Seat Head Rest, The Japanese House, or The Roots tickle ya.

Welcome to our orbit. 🌕



Tickets on sale this Friday at 9AM.



Presale passes are available NOW. Check your email and texts for the code — You have until Friday, February 23 at 2AM to get your tickets at the best possible price.



See you under the Needle. pic.twitter.com/FpQvTNYIsO — DayInDayOutFest (@DayInDayOutFest) February 21, 2024

James Biden: In the latest episode of the Republicans’ impeachment probe, President Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, testified Wednesday to the the House Oversight and Judiciary committees in a closed-door, transcribed interview. Biden stood up for his bro, denying that the president did any shady dealings to help his business transactions. In his opening statement, he said, “In every business venture in which I have been involved, I have relied on my own talent, judgment, skill, and personal relationships—and never my status as Joe Biden’s brother. Those who have said or thought otherwise were either mistaken, ill-informed, or flat-out lying.”

For your ears: Every ten TikTok videos I watch uses the first few lines from Chris Colfer’s performance of “Rose’s Turn” in the first season of Glee, one of the best TV shows ever aired. Enjoy.