Slog PM: A Big List of Who We Think Will Win at the Golden Globes, Rondo Opens on Broadway, War with Iran

Rondo, the new sister restaurant to beloved Capitol Hill izakayas Suika and Tamari Bar, soft opened today. Look at this parfait! CB

❄️LONG-RANGE UPDATE ❄️



🔷U.S. weather model predicting gobs of snow & extreme cold in 10 days

♦️European model is not—but still has cold pattern ahead

🔷Extreme cold/snow unlikely to verify, but ...



If you’re hoping for snow this month, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed! — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) January 2, 2020

Well, it's already here, but the snowy part of the season is coming, maybe as soon as Sunday, Jan. 12, according to MyNorthwest

I have a new favorite restaurant: Our love for Suika and Tamari Bar is well-documented. Today, the restaurant group opened a new sister restaurant on Broadway in Capitol Hill. The dragon-themed Japanese kitchen will focus on lunch and early dinner. "Ramen and mazemen, often described as brothless ramen, and donburi (aka protein-topped rice bowls) each get their own menu section," previews Seattle Met. Also, check out this cute thing in the lobby. Will it level up? We went there for lunch and tried their matcha parfait (above), which almost contains enough goodness to make me forget about...

War with Iran: The predator-in-chief told the world today that America will do "whatever action is necessary" if Iran targets U.S. citizens as retribution for the killing of the top Iranian general, Qassam Suleimani. He also clarified that he is not seeking a regime change in Iran—just a gentle assassination!



Pro-Iranian social media accounts have been put to work: "Thousands" of pro-Iranian accounts began posting threats on Twitter and Instagram, tagging the White House, reports the New York Times. "It was not clear whether the activity was the work of actual accounts or state-backed bots," writes the Times. "But they tweeted pro-Iranian, anti-American content at a rate of 3,000 tweets every 45 minutes, according to New York Times data." Experts believe Iran may begin "a digital campaign of cyberattacks and disinformation" against the U.S. in retaliation.

Something to think about... Although the fact that Trump is a hypocrite is not surprising.



How will this assassination reshape the Democratic primary? Foreign affairs haven't been a primary issue in the Democratic primary debates, but that could change as U.S.-Iranian tensions escalate. One point of contention between the candidates? The use of the word "assassination." From the New York Times:

Both Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren used the word “assassination” to describe the killing of General Suleimani, a term that has significant legal and diplomatic implications. One of the prominent centrists in the race, Michael R. Bloomberg, rebuked Mr. Sanders for that description, calling it “outrageous.” He described the felled general as a fair target, questioning instead whether Mr. Trump was prepared for the fallout.

Pivoting to a different type of battle: Sports. "The Seahawks may be as mysterious of a team entering the playoffs as any 11-win squad in league history," writes the Seattle Times. I don't know what that sentence means, but it seems like the Seahawks need to win this game against the Eagles on Sunday to continue their Super Bowl ambitions. "The Eagles are better positioned now than they were for Seattle’s win on Nov. 24 so expect a few more points this time," writes the Times. "But also expect another game where Wilson makes a key play or two in the final moments to pull it out." Here's where you can watch the game.

Free the pups! Washington cities can no longer "outright" ban pit bulls or other specific breeds, reports the Columbia Basin Herald. More:

Bans tend to focus on dogs believed, for whatever reason, to be more prone to aggressive behaviors, such as pit bulls and Rottweilers, and can range from onerous restrictions on ownership within city limits to an outright ban. With the start of the new year, owners will be able to avoid such restrictions if their dog can pass the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen test or “a reasonably equivalent” behavior test, proving the dog is, in fact, a good boy or girl.

The Australian bushfire crisis remains bleak: "I would emphasize to everyone this is not over, the fire season is in its infancy and the risk remains if severe weather comes through the rest of the season, the risk remains that severe fires may occur," said a chief Australian fire officer today. More deaths today after a "virtually unstoppable" bushfire ripped across Australia's Kangaroo Island off the coast of Adelaide. The bodies were found huddling in a car. The fire ripped over and through the car.

U.S. porn company has to pay $12.7 million to women it coerced into doing porn: 22 women sued the porn company Girls Do Porn, alleging that "the company intimidated the women into shooting adult videos, and lied to them about how the videos would be distributed," reports Vice News. Today, a judge ruled that the company must pay out millions to these women in damages. “This outcome is vindication for the many courageous women victimized by GirlsDoPorn, a fraudulent and reprehensible enterprise that thrived on manipulating inexperienced young women,” said the lead trial counsel.

Slog AM/PM updates: Regular Slog AM service will return on Monday—Nathalie Graham is back from vacation! I won't be here on Monday, though, so Katie Herzog will take my place. I have a friend coming in from out-of-town. Back on Tuesday.

My picks for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards: Here's when it airs and how you can watch. I know awards shows are silly and frequently give accolades to sub-par films (*ahem* Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody), but they help write our histories, so it's important that we watch, critique, and celebrate. Here are my and Stranger staffer Jasmyne Keimig's picks. We're only doing film categories because there are so many categories and I know most of you just want to scroll down so you can get to the comment button: