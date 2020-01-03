Winter is coming: Well, it's already here, but the snowy part of the season is coming, maybe as soon as Sunday, Jan. 12, according to MyNorthwest.
❄️LONG-RANGE UPDATE ❄️— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) January 2, 2020
🔷U.S. weather model predicting gobs of snow & extreme cold in 10 days
♦️European model is not—but still has cold pattern ahead
🔷Extreme cold/snow unlikely to verify, but ...
If you’re hoping for snow this month, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed!
I have a new favorite restaurant: Our love for Suika and Tamari Bar is well-documented. Today, the restaurant group opened a new sister restaurant on Broadway in Capitol Hill. The dragon-themed Japanese kitchen will focus on lunch and early dinner. "Ramen and mazemen, often described as brothless ramen, and donburi (aka protein-topped rice bowls) each get their own menu section," previews Seattle Met. Also, check out this cute thing in the lobby. Will it level up? We went there for lunch and tried their matcha parfait (above), which almost contains enough goodness to make me forget about...
War with Iran: The predator-in-chief told the world today that America will do "whatever action is necessary" if Iran targets U.S. citizens as retribution for the killing of the top Iranian general, Qassam Suleimani. He also clarified that he is not seeking a regime change in Iran—just a gentle assassination!
Pro-Iranian social media accounts have been put to work: "Thousands" of pro-Iranian accounts began posting threats on Twitter and Instagram, tagging the White House, reports the New York Times. "It was not clear whether the activity was the work of actual accounts or state-backed bots," writes the Times. "But they tweeted pro-Iranian, anti-American content at a rate of 3,000 tweets every 45 minutes, according to New York Times data." Experts believe Iran may begin "a digital campaign of cyberattacks and disinformation" against the U.S. in retaliation.
Something to think about... Although the fact that Trump is a hypocrite is not surprising.
How will this assassination reshape the Democratic primary? Foreign affairs haven't been a primary issue in the Democratic primary debates, but that could change as U.S.-Iranian tensions escalate. One point of contention between the candidates? The use of the word "assassination." From the New York Times:
Both Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren used the word “assassination” to describe the killing of General Suleimani, a term that has significant legal and diplomatic implications. One of the prominent centrists in the race, Michael R. Bloomberg, rebuked Mr. Sanders for that description, calling it “outrageous.” He described the felled general as a fair target, questioning instead whether Mr. Trump was prepared for the fallout.
Pivoting to a different type of battle: Sports. "The Seahawks may be as mysterious of a team entering the playoffs as any 11-win squad in league history," writes the Seattle Times. I don't know what that sentence means, but it seems like the Seahawks need to win this game against the Eagles on Sunday to continue their Super Bowl ambitions. "The Eagles are better positioned now than they were for Seattle’s win on Nov. 24 so expect a few more points this time," writes the Times. "But also expect another game where Wilson makes a key play or two in the final moments to pull it out." Here's where you can watch the game.
Free the pups! Washington cities can no longer "outright" ban pit bulls or other specific breeds, reports the Columbia Basin Herald. More:
Bans tend to focus on dogs believed, for whatever reason, to be more prone to aggressive behaviors, such as pit bulls and Rottweilers, and can range from onerous restrictions on ownership within city limits to an outright ban.
With the start of the new year, owners will be able to avoid such restrictions if their dog can pass the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen test or “a reasonably equivalent” behavior test, proving the dog is, in fact, a good boy or girl.
The Australian bushfire crisis remains bleak: "I would emphasize to everyone this is not over, the fire season is in its infancy and the risk remains if severe weather comes through the rest of the season, the risk remains that severe fires may occur," said a chief Australian fire officer today. More deaths today after a "virtually unstoppable" bushfire ripped across Australia's Kangaroo Island off the coast of Adelaide. The bodies were found huddling in a car. The fire ripped over and through the car.
U.S. porn company has to pay $12.7 million to women it coerced into doing porn: 22 women sued the porn company Girls Do Porn, alleging that "the company intimidated the women into shooting adult videos, and lied to them about how the videos would be distributed," reports Vice News. Today, a judge ruled that the company must pay out millions to these women in damages. “This outcome is vindication for the many courageous women victimized by GirlsDoPorn, a fraudulent and reprehensible enterprise that thrived on manipulating inexperienced young women,” said the lead trial counsel.
Slog AM/PM updates: Regular Slog AM service will return on Monday—Nathalie Graham is back from vacation! I won't be here on Monday, though, so Katie Herzog will take my place. I have a friend coming in from out-of-town. Back on Tuesday.
My picks for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards: Here's when it airs and how you can watch. I know awards shows are silly and frequently give accolades to sub-par films (*ahem* Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody), but they help write our histories, so it's important that we watch, critique, and celebrate. Here are my and Stranger staffer Jasmyne Keimig's picks. We're only doing film categories because there are so many categories and I know most of you just want to scroll down so you can get to the comment button:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Two Popes
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
CHASE:
Who I think will win: The Irishman
Who I want to win: Joker
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: The Irishman
Who I want to win: The IrishmanBest Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Rocketman
CHASE:
Who I think will win: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Who I want to win: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Who I want to win: Once Upon a Time...in HollywoodBest Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
CHASE:
Who I think will win: Renée Zellweger - Judy
Who I want to win: Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Who I want to win: Renée Zellweger- JudyBest Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
CHASE:
Who I think will win: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Who I want to win: Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Who I want to win: Antonio Banderas - Pain and GloryBest Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas - Knives Out
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
Emma Thompson - Late Night
CHASE:
Who I think will win: Awkwafina - The Farewell
Who I want to win: Awkwafina - The Farewell
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: Awkwafina - The Farewell
Who I want to win: Awkwafina - The FarewellBest Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig - Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
CHASE:
Who I think will win: Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
Who I want to win: Taron Egerton - Rocketman
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
Who I want to win: Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My NameBest Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Annette Bening - The Report
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
CHASE:
Who I think will win: Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Who I want to win: Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Who I want to win: Jennifer Lopez - HustlersBest Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
CHASE:
Who I think will win: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Who I want to win: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: Al Pacino - The Irishman
Who I want to win: Joe Pesci - The IrishmanBest Director - Motion Picture
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
CHASE:
Who I think will win: Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Who I want to win: Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Who I want to win: Bong Joon Ho - ParasiteBest Screenplay
Steve Zaillian - The Irishman
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
CHASE:
Who I think will win: Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Who I want to win: Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Who I want to win: Bong Joon Ho - ParasiteBest Animated Feature
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
CHASE:
Who I think will win: Toy Story 4
Who I want to win: Toy Story 4
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: Frozen 2
Who I want to win: Toy Story 4Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
CHASE:
Who I think will win: Parasite
Who I want to win: The Farewell
JASMYNE:
Who I think will win: Parasite
Who I want to win: Portrait of a Lady on Fire