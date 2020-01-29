Your Last Chance to Complete a Puzzle and Win a Prize

How many assholes, stoners, and Democrats can you find on the cover of our January 15 issue? And did you see the contest on page 25? Aaron Bagley

For the second year in a row, mega-talented Seattle artist Aaron Bagley has illustrated a hilarious wintertime cover for our High-brr-nation issue loosely inspired by Where's Waldo. There is no Waldo in this mountainside scene, but there is Elizabeth Warren skiing in her pink Planned Parenthood scarf, Donald Trump riding shirtless on horseback with Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump Jr. being eaten by an elk.

Can you see all that?

Here, I'll zoom in a little.

Also notice: a shitty bag designed by Ivanka Trump (there are five scattered throughout this scene), Michael Bloomberg holding a Forbes, and Pete and Chasten Buttigieg sharing a romantic kiss. Aaron Bagley

But wait, there's more!

Do you see Sarah Huckabee Sanders getting attacked by a yeti? Do you see Mitch McConnell frozen in an ice cube? Do you see Betsey DeVos pooping money while being held up at gunpoint by a bear-student?

This cover doubles as an at-home activity for stoners and non-stoners alike, and here's a checklist of all the people and objects you can find on it:

Gotta find 'em all! Aaron Bagley/Jess Stein

As for the puzzle on page 25, it's a bit more difficult, but it actually comes with a cool prize. If you complete the word scramble, you can win two Vessel vape pens with a case and an extra charger. The only thing is, the deadline to get completed puzzles in is this, so at this point you probably need to do it right now and drop it in the mail immediately. Or hand-deliver it to The Stranger's front desk before the end of the day on Friday.

Here's how it works:

(1) On page 25, there is a secret six-word message that needs to be decoded. Here's what that looks like.

Each of those spaces is a different letter. Jess Stein

Each space has a little drawing under it—a snow hat, a pair of gloves, a bunch of bananas , etc.—and throughout this print edition, there are those same little drawings hidden like Easter eggs. They are only in print, not online.

Some of them are hidden in the editorial content:

Here is a letter N.

Here is a letter E.

Some of them are hidden in ads:Once you have collected all the letters—or enough letters for you to accurately decode the secret message—fill out your contact information, get us your entry (if you drop it in the mail today, it will probably get to us on time; if you're dropping it off in person at 1535 11th Avenue, Third Floor, be advised that our office closes at 5:30) by Friday, and once it has been verified that you got the secret message right, you will be entered into the drawing. (Anyone who posts the secret message online is immediately disqualified.)

Here is a picture of the prize:

Good luck!