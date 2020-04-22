Slog PM: Chubby Baby Sea Turtles Love the Pandemic, Vegas Mayor Wants You to Gamble With Your Life

Trump is really "itching" to travel: “He would like to get back on the road,” Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Wednesday. Pence has already made a few trips. But will their travel convince Americans? From Bloomberg:

Roughly two-thirds of Americans say their greater concern is that states will lift restrictions too quickly, compared to 32% who say they worry states will not open quickly enough, according to a Pew Research Center survey. A Harris tracking poll released this week showed 67% Americans say they would not currently travel in an airplane and around two-thirds say they would wait at least four to six months to stay at a hotel.

This is my shit: Ryan Murphy's got a faggy new series coming out on Netflix starring his familiar crew. The gas station in this has strong Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood vibes.



Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman keeps saying Vegas needs to reopen its casinos and hotels ASAP: More necro-economics. Check out this exchange between Anderson Cooper and Goodman, flagged by Bess Levin at Vanity Fair today:

“You’re encouraging hundreds of thousands of people coming there, in casinos smoking, drinking, touching slot machines, breathing circulated air and then returning home to states around America and countries around the world, doesn’t the sound like a virus Petri dish?” Anderson wondered. “No what it sounds like is you’re being an alarmist,” Goodman answered in a bizarrely sing-song-y voice that suggested she was about to bust out a cocktail shaker and offer Cooper a stiff one. “I’ve lived a long life, I grew up in the heart of Manhattan I know what it’s like to be with subways and buses.”

For those who don't get to watch the @andersoncooper interview with Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn Goodman. It’s 15 minutes long. This describes the entire thing. pic.twitter.com/LU28pC8lOb — Daniel Lewis (@snackbardan) April 22, 2020

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman calls for businesses to reopen, while saying she won't provide social distancing guidelines on how to do so safely.



"They better figure it out. That's their job. That's not the mayor's job" https://t.co/warrOSZtrK pic.twitter.com/R6RCCu2Wzh — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 22, 2020

A whole new Star Wars series is being created for Disney Plus: It will be helmed by Leslye Headland, the co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Netflix's Russian Doll, according to Variety.

Biden got the Gore vote: Surprise!



I am proud to endorse my friend Joe Biden for President, and I'm looking forward to our virtual #EarthDay50 event at 2:30pm ET today. WATCH HERE: https://t.co/dzFziVVgWc — Al Gore (@algore) April 22, 2020

Does it matter that people aren't excited about Joe Biden? Or is enthusiasm overrated? The Intelligencer gets into it.

Trump lies and lies and lies and lies...



FAUCI: "We will have coronavirus in the fall. I am convinced of that. … What happens with that will depend on how we’re able to contain it when it occurs.”



Live updates: https://t.co/pZxd5fSNSx pic.twitter.com/tV2bTZys7M — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) April 22, 2020

The animals at the Oakland Zoo seem to be bored: "According to the zookeepers, only the bald eagles, and maybe the wolves, seem to relish the solitude."



Meanwhile, the sea turtles are rejoicing: Emerging sea turtle hatchlings get confused by beach lights. With the beaches empty, researchers are seeing more sea turtle nests: "The turtles are also a bit pudgier this year, which is something researchers say is a good sign of health."



Thailand is seeing a record number of baby leatherback sea turtles hatching as popular tourist beaches are left undisturbed during COVID-19 lockdown. https://t.co/eCmf7BxTwS pic.twitter.com/wkPtZlOEpE — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2020

More COVID-19 headlines from today: A doctor says he was pushed out from his federal position after he pressed for "rigorous vetting" of hydroxychloroquine, a drug pushed by Trump that has been found to be ineffective and potentially dangerous. Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will reopen some businesses, like hair salons and barbershops, starting Friday. A new poll finds that "few Americans support easing virus protections." Read today's afternoon COVID-19 round-up here.

Former Washington Gov. Gary Locke could become Bellevue College's interim president. He's one of three finalists for the gig.

A frightening COVID-19 update to close-out the day: What the hell is going on with COVID-19 and blood clots? So many things about this disease are still so unknown:



Increasingly, doctors are reporting bizarre, unsettling cases that don’t seem to follow any of the textbooks they’ve trained on. They describe patients with startlingly low oxygen levels—so low that they would normally be unconscious or near death—talking and swiping on their phones. Asymptomatic pregnant women suddenly in cardiac arrest. Patients who by all conventional measures seem to have mild disease deteriorating within minutes and dying at home. With no clear patterns in terms of age or chronic conditions, some scientists hypothesize that at least some of these abnormalities may be explained by severe changes in patients’ blood. Love Slog AM/PM? Want to support The Stranger? Contribute here. The concern is so acute some doctor groups have raised the controversial possibility of giving preventive blood thinners to everyone with COVID-19—even those well enough to endure their illness at home.

No one told Target that Lady Gaga is delaying the release of her new album, Chromatica, apparently: They accidentally released the album's tracklist. Gaga responded by releasing the tracklist on her Twitter. It will feature Ariana Grande and Elton John. The album was supposed to release on April 10.



the aesthetics are a little Final Fantasy meets Grimes meets Mad Max meets bubblegum health goth meets Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets... Lots going on here.