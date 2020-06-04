Slog AM: A Peaceful Crowd Is Still Out at 11th and Pine, Promises to Return "Every Fucking Day!"

Protestors are shouting "every day! every day! every day!" as we reach a new day. We've been blogging all night, which you can read over on Slog PM . But now it's AM. So we're going to start blogging in this post. Updates below. Watch our stream over on Instagram

Earlier tonight, Durkan told Civil Cocktail's Joni Balter that the city needs to work on how they disperse people at the end of the night. "What we’ve seen is at the end of the night, when people need to disperse, we need to work on how we do it, because it has not ended well any night," Durkan told Balter. Wednesday was the first day since Saturday that Seattle's curfew has been lifted, and the crowd at 11th and Pine outside the East Precinct has remained peaceful, minus one incident of a few plastic bottles being thrown and the police giving a warning.

Mayor Durkan rescinded Seattle's curfew after a big day of meetings and protests around Seattle. Rescinding the curfew was one of the demands made by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County early on Wednesday.

During Wednesday night's protests in Capitol Hill, there was a notable moment when Omari Salisbury, the citizen journalist who captured this incredible moment on Monday, was allowed behind police lines and streamed alongside Chief Carmen Best.

Crowd check:



Crowd check. Smaller, spirited, they keep reminding us that they’re not tired! pic.twitter.com/LbZtjmfNNe

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 4, 2020

Hip-hop artist Raz Simone is leading the crowd on the megaphone: He's guiding the crowd through chants, which you can get a closer look at through Raz's Facebook and Future Crystals' Instagram stream. He's been deescalating tension that occassionally rises up within the crowd and also providing needed energy.

Our small, mighty, and local team is working hard to bring you coverage from Seattle's ongoing protests and policy discussions in response to the killing of George Floyd. If you are able, please consider supporting our work.